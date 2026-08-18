iPhone 18 Pro Leaks Reveal 10 Rumored New Features Ahead of Expected September 2026 Launch Event This Fall

Apple is widely expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September, and a steady stream of leaks and supply chain reports over recent months has offered an increasingly detailed picture of what the new flagship devices may include. While Apple has not officially confirmed any specifications, here are 10 of the most consistently reported features expected to headline this year's Pro lineup.

1. Apple's first 2-nanometer chip

The iPhone 18 Pro is widely rumored to debut Apple's first chip built on a 2-nanometer manufacturing process, reportedly called the A20 Pro. According to reporting on the device, the more advanced chip fabrication process is expected to deliver meaningful improvements in both performance and power efficiency compared with the current A19 Pro chip used in the iPhone 17 Pro lineup.

2. A new Apple-designed C2 modem

Leaks point to the iPhone 18 Pro adopting Apple's next-generation, in-house cellular modem, reportedly called the C2, continuing the company's multi-year effort to reduce its reliance on third-party modem suppliers following the initial rollout of its first-generation C1 modem chip.

3. Satellite-based 5G connectivity

Read more iPhone 18 Pro Leaks Reveal Smaller Dynamic Island, New Camera Tech and Higher Price Tag iPhone 18 Pro Leaks Reveal Smaller Dynamic Island, New Camera Tech and Higher Price Tag

Among the more notable connectivity upgrades reportedly in testing for the iPhone 18 series is support for 5G connectivity delivered via satellite, an expansion of Apple's existing satellite features that have so far focused primarily on emergency messaging and location-sharing capabilities in areas without traditional cellular coverage.

4. A more uniform, redesigned rear Ceramic Shield finish

According to a source cited by AppleInsider, the iPhone 18 Pro is expected to feature a more uniform appearance on its rear glass panel compared with the two-tone design used on the iPhone 17 Pro, with Apple reportedly working to eliminate the visual break between the frosted glass camera area and the smoother Ceramic Shield section used for MagSafe charging. MacRumors has similarly reported that the rear Ceramic Shield area for MagSafe could take on a more frosted and seamless appearance across the redesigned back panel.

5. New color options, including purple, brown and burgundy

Multiple leaks point to an expanded and refreshed color lineup for the iPhone 18 Pro, with reported options including purple, brown and burgundy variants, according to leaked imagery and reporting circulating from device tipsters ahead of the phone's expected unveiling.

6. A continued triple-lens camera system with strong zoom capability

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are expected to retain a triple-lens rear camera setup similar to the current generation, featuring a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 48-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 48-megapixel periscope telephoto lens capable of 4x optical zoom, according to specifications compiled from leaked component information, largely mirroring the camera hardware found on the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

7. A larger battery for the Pro Max model

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is rumored to feature a battery capacity of approximately 5,100 milliamp-hours, a modest increase over the 5,088 milliamp-hour battery included in the current iPhone 17 Pro Max, according to specifications shared by device leakers tracking the phone's expected internal component changes.

8. 12GB of RAM across the lineup

Leaks suggest the iPhone 18 Pro models will continue offering 12 gigabytes of RAM, matching the memory configuration used in the current iPhone 17 Pro lineup, a specification that has taken on added significance given Apple's continued expansion of on-device Siri and other AI-powered features that rely more heavily on available system memory.

9. A largely unchanged front design, contrary to earlier redesign rumors

While earlier reports throughout 2026 speculated that Apple might significantly overhaul the iPhone's front display design for the 18 Pro lineup, potentially including a smaller or reshaped Dynamic Island or an under-display Face ID sensor system, more recent leaks suggest Apple may instead reuse existing manufacturing molds from the iPhone 17 Pro. According to a report shared by tipster Digital Chat Station on the Chinese social platform Weibo, that reuse of production tooling would mean the front-facing Dynamic Island is likely to remain the same size and shape as the current generation, rather than shrinking as some earlier rumors had suggested, with any more dramatic under-display Face ID redesign potentially pushed back to a future iPhone generation.

10. An in-person September launch event, alongside Apple's first foldable iPhone

According to an August rumor, Apple may hold an in-person launch event on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, to unveil the new devices, marking a departure from the prerecorded product reveal videos the company has favored in recent years. Reports indicate Apple's U.S. retail employees were invited to enter a lottery for the chance to attend the event in person. The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are expected to launch alongside Apple's first foldable iPhone, widely rumored to be called the "iPhone Ultra," with the foldable device measuring roughly 5.5 inches when closed and approximately 7.8 inches when fully opened, according to leaked dimension estimates.

Beyond these headline changes, additional reported details suggest the standard iPhone 18 Pro will feature a 6.3-inch display while the Pro Max will retain a 6.9-inch screen, both continuing to use 120Hz refresh rate LTPO display technology. Storage configurations are expected to again range up to 2 terabytes for the top-tier model, matching the current generation's maximum storage offering.

Notably, Apple's broader iPhone 18 lineup strategy appears to be shifting toward a staggered, two-season release schedule this year. While the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and the new foldable iPhone are expected to arrive together this September, the standard iPhone 18, a lower-cost iPhone 18e model, and a second-generation iPhone Air are reportedly being held back for a separate announcement expected around March 2027, according to multiple reports tracking Apple's production and launch timeline. That staggered approach would mark a departure from Apple's traditional practice of unveiling its entire iPhone lineup during a single September event.

Pricing for the new devices has not been officially confirmed, though some analysts have speculated Apple could introduce modest price increases across parts of the lineup, following a $100 increase applied to the standard iPhone Pro model in 2025 while the Pro Max retained its prior starting price of $1,199.

As with all pre-launch leaks, the specific details outlined here remain unconfirmed by Apple and are subject to change ahead of any official announcement. Apple has not commented publicly on any of the reported features, and the company is expected to reveal final specifications, pricing and availability details only once its fall product event is formally scheduled and held.