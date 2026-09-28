BEIJING — Honor put its most expensive Magic phone on sale in China on Monday, a 6.8-inch slab built around two 200-megapixel cameras tuned with ARRI, a 2-nanometer Qualcomm chip and an 8,800-milliampere-hour battery.

The Magic 9 Pro Max starts at 6,499 yuan, about $970, for 12 gigabytes of memory and 256 gigabytes of storage. The 16-gigabyte, 1-terabyte version is 8,499 yuan, about $1,270. Sales opened at 4:08 p.m. Beijing time after a Magic Grand Ceremony that also introduced the Magic 9 and Magic 9 Super Edition. Honor has not named a U.S. or European ship date.

The pitch is "cinema in the hand." Honor worked with ARRI, the German cinema-camera maker, on color and video profiles for the main and telephoto lenses. The main camera uses a 200-megapixel sensor measuring 1/1.28 inch, an f/1.57 aperture and what Honor calls gimbal-level stabilization rated CIPA 8.0, with about 3 degrees of movement. The periscope telephoto is also 200 megapixels, on a 1/1.4-inch sensor, with an f/2.6 aperture and the same CIPA 8.0 claim. A 50-megapixel ultrawide sits beside them. Honor's own H1 imaging chip handles the processing.

Optional glass pushes the kit further from a pocket phone. A G200 teleconverter is listed at 999 yuan; a G500 500-millimeter converter is 1,999 yuan. Bundles with a handle run higher. A SmallRig video cage is 1,699 yuan. The photography-master bundle is 10,999 yuan. Those accessories are the tell: Honor is selling a camera system that can leave the phone body, not only computational tricks inside it.

The screen is a 6.8-inch LTPO OLED Honor calls Black Diamond, at 1,320 by 2,868 pixels. Peak brightness is listed at 10,000 nits, full-screen brightness at 2,000 nits, refresh from 1 to 120 hertz, PWM dimming at 4,320 hertz. Honor says reflectance is 1.5 percent and that a 5,600-layer silicon-nitride coating makes the glass 15 times more scratch-resistant and 25 times more drop-resistant than its comparison baseline. The panel has a Rheinland full-eye-care 6.0 rating. Independent drop tests are not yet public. Those multiples are company figures.

Inside is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6, a 2-nanometer part Honor says is among the first in phones. Prime cores are listed up to about 5.01 gigahertz, with an Adreno 850 graphics processor. Pre-launch AnTuTu listings put the phone above 5.5 million points. MagicOS 11, based on Android 17, is the software, with Honor's YOYO assistant. Colors are Shadow Black, Glacier Silver and Moss Green.

The battery is the other headline. Honor put its Qinghai Lake silicon-carbon blade cell in a bar phone at 8,800 milliampere-hours, with a claimed 40 percent silicon content and 1,000 watt-hours per liter. Wired charging is 100 watts. Wireless is 80 watts. A 50-watt car wireless mode is listed. Those numbers beat the capacities Digital Trends cited for recent Chinese rivals: 8,500 milliampere-hours in Xiaomi's 18 Pro Max class, 8,000 in Oppo's Find X10 Pro Max class, 7,800 in vivo's X500 Pro Max class. Real-world hours will depend on the 10,000-nit panel and the 5-gigahertz chip. Lab endurance figures were not in the launch notes.

Water and dust ratings are IP68, IP69 and IP69K. There is an X-axis vibration motor, dual stereo speakers, an AI key and a shutter button. Connectivity includes dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6. A 55-megapixel front camera sits in the punch-hole. Beebom said the selfie sensor uses a square 1:1 design similar to recent iPhones.

What this is not yet is a review in the usual sense. The phone went on sale the day it was shown. Hands-on camera comparisons with the iPhone 17 Pro Max, Galaxy S series and Xiaomi's Leica models will take weeks. Dual 200-megapixel modules look strong on a spec sheet and can disappoint if processing smears fine detail or if the telephoto hunts in low light. ARRI's name sells color science; it does not guarantee that night video will match a cinema camera.

Price is the other open question. At 6,499 yuan the Pro Max undercuts many Western flagships on paper. Import tax, warranty and software updates decide whether that gap survives outside China. Honor's U.S. retail footprint is thin. Buyers who want the G500 converter will pay more than the phone itself in accessory money.

The competitive frame is clear. Chinese Android makers spent 2026 raising battery size and camera resolution while Apple and Samsung sold software and brand. Honor's answer is two high-resolution cameras, a cinema partner, a shutter button and a cell large enough to feed both. Whether that package is a working filmmaker's tool or a heavy flagship with extra glass is the test that starts now that units are leaving stores.