Read more Best Of IFA 2026: 10 PC Products That Stole The Show At Berlin's Tech Expo For Gamers And Creators Best Of IFA 2026: 10 PC Products That Stole The Show At Berlin's Tech Expo For Gamers And Creators

BERLIN — IFA 2026, Europe's largest consumer electronics trade show, has drawn hundreds of exhibitors and thousands of attendees to Messe Berlin this week, with artificial intelligence woven into nearly every category on the show floor, from smartphones and TVs to toothbrushes and exoskeletons. Here are 30 of the most notable products and technologies unveiled at this year's show.

Laptops and PCs

Acer Vero 16. A sustainability-focused laptop offering tool-free access to its main components, a replaceable battery and a swappable solid-state drive, paired with an OLED display and configurations ranging up to a Core Ultra X9 processor. Lenovo Project AeroBlade. A concept 14-inch laptop built around Frore's fanless AirJet cooling chip, weighing just 1.83 pounds while running an Intel Core Ultra 200 processor, with a shipping version potentially arriving as soon as 2027. Lenovo Yoga Pro 9n. A premium creator laptop powered by Nvidia's RTX Spark platform, aimed at demanding AI development, content creation and local software workloads. Lenovo Yoga 9n. A 360-degree convertible 2-in-1 combining RTX Spark performance with dual-surface pen input for creative professionals. Lenovo Project Swan. A rollable-screen concept that transforms a 14-inch ThinkBook laptop into a widescreen ultrawide display at the press of a button. Acer Swift Blade 14. An ultralight laptop weighing just 1.76 pounds, pairing an 1800p OLED display with a new Wildcat Lake processor, notably lighter than Apple's MacBook Air. Acer Project DualPlay Mini. A concept 8-inch Windows gaming handheld that flips open and swivels to reveal a hidden keyboard, transforming into a miniature laptop. Acer SFF RTX Spark Mini Workstation. Positioned between a mini PC and full tower, this system pairs Nvidia's Blackwell RTX graphics with a Grace CPU and up to 128GB of unified memory, letting users run AI models locally without cloud subscriptions.

Monitors and Displays

Alienware AW2527HX. A 24.5-inch, 1080p OLED esports monitor capable of a 560Hz refresh rate while retaining OLED's deep contrast and fast pixel response, developed with input from esports organization Team Liquid. Acer Nitro XV275U Z2. A $329 Mini-LED monitor offering 1,000 nits of peak HDR brightness and refresh rates reaching 275Hz at 1440p, avoiding OLED's burn-in risk at a notably accessible price. Alienware AW3226Q. A 32-inch 4K OLED gaming monitor using new "RGB Stripe" technology to improve text clarity, combining a 165Hz refresh rate with factory color calibration covering 99% of the DCI-P3 color space. Canvas HiFi S99H. A collaboration between audio brand Canvas and Samsung, integrating Canvas's wooden-slat speaker design directly around Samsung's flagship S99H OLED television to visually merge the TV and sound system into a single furniture piece.

Smartphones and Concepts

Xiaomi 18 Fold. A wide "mid-fold" smartphone launching in China on Sept. 7, featuring a 5.38-inch cover screen, a 7.58-inch inner display and Xiaomi's new self-designed XRing O3 chipset. TECNO Next-Gen Bezelless Concept Phone. A concept device with genuinely zero-millimeter bezels, presented at the show's ShowStoppers event as a bold preview of where smartphone design may be heading.

Software and AI Tools

Nvidia RTX PAIR. A free application for Windows, macOS and Linux that pools the graphics processing power of every compatible PC in a household to distribute AI workloads faster across multiple machines. LG ThinQ Claw. A new conversational AI agent for LG's smart home ecosystem, built in part on the company's Homey acquisition, designed to understand context and coordinate tasks across connected devices. Govee AI Lighting Bot 2.0. A system letting users create personalized smart lighting scenes through natural-language voice or text prompts rather than manually adjusting colors and brightness.

Wearables and Personal Tech

Moto Watch Ultra. A smartwatch featuring Pantone-certified color options, a 1.5-inch OLED display, Google Wear OS, an LTE variant with independent cellular connectivity, and expanded sleep tracking developed with Polar. Plaud One. A pair of AI-powered earbuds functioning as a full-context wearable assistant that users can talk to throughout the day, connect to other services, and use to summarize daily activity, supported by eSIM connectivity. Beyerdynamic Aventho Y. New over-ear headphones from the century-old German audio manufacturer, featuring replaceable ear cups for long-term repairability and a design echoing premium consumer headphones. JLab ANC Earbuds. Budget-friendly active noise-canceling earbuds incorporating proprietary technology compatible with Apple's Find My network, letting the charging case double as a location tracker.

Health and Sleep Tech

Anker SleepLab Pro. A bedside speaker using 60GHz radar to track sleep stages, heart rate and breathing without a wearable device, doubling as a sleep aid with more than 180 built-in sounds and no required subscription. Dyson CameraJet. Dyson's first electric toothbrush, combining an AI-powered camera that tracks brushing patterns with an integrated water flosser that activates automatically between teeth.

Home and Cleaning Robots

Ecovacs Deebot X12S. A quiet, super-suction robot vacuum whose Omni Station pressure-washes and rinses the robot's mop rollers after every cleaning cycle, recharging while it self-cleans to minimize downtime.

Cameras and Creator Gear

Hohem EyePic. A 2-in-1 gimbal camera featuring a magnetic camera unit that detaches from its three-axis handle to become a wearable action camera, recording 4K video at 60 frames per second and waterproof to 33 feet. XGIMI Aura 3. A home projector combining high brightness output with 4K resolution at a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, aimed at sports and gaming content.

Networking

TP-Link Archer 8 Ultra. A tri-band router built around the still-unfinalized Wi-Fi 8 standard, designed to address everyday connectivity problems rather than simply chasing faster theoretical speeds. TP-Link Deco 8 Ultra. A companion mesh networking system using the same emerging Wi-Fi 8 standard for whole-home coverage.

Mixed Reality and Robotics

XREAL Aura. Mixed reality glasses running Google's Android XR platform, offering a lighter alternative to headsets like Apple's Vision Pro, with a release targeted before the end of 2026. Hypershell exoskeleton. A revamped, more powerful version of the company's mobility exoskeleton, designed to assist with walking, hiking and physical exertion.

Beyond these individual standouts, several broader trends defined this year's show. Samsung and LG dominated IFA's official innovation awards, collectively winning 11 honors across categories spanning AI-powered appliances, next-generation displays and audio technology, with LG additionally claiming the show's top overall "Best Brand" honor. Battery technology also drew attention, with early-stage semi-solid-state battery developments on display that could eventually enable smaller, more energy-dense and safer batteries across smartphones, laptops, wearables and smart home devices if the technology proves reliable and economical at scale.

Wearable technology in particular has had a strong year heading into this show, following earlier 2026 launches including screen-free trackers from Fitbit and Garmin, a first-of-its-kind on-wrist breathing emergency detection feature from Google, and the slim flagship Oura Ring 5, setting a high bar for the wearable announcements that followed at IFA itself.

IFA CEO Leif Lindner emphasized during the show's opening that exhibitors continue pushing forward with AI-driven innovation despite broader industry headwinds, including a well-documented global memory chip shortage that has driven up component costs across smartphones, laptops and other connected devices throughout the year. That pricing pressure has not slowed the pace of announcements, with companies across categories continuing to race toward differentiating their products through AI integration, whether through on-device processing, conversational assistants, or personalized automation features.

Not every product unveiled this week is guaranteed to reach consumers in its current form. Concepts including Acer's Project DualPlay Mini, Lenovo's Project AeroBlade and Project Swan, and Nvidia's RTX Spark-powered mini workstation remain unconfirmed for mass production, with some industry observers expressing skepticism about whether certain concepts will ever ship in their showcased configurations. Other products, including the Alienware monitors, Acer's Nitro display, the Xiaomi 18 Fold and the Swift Blade laptop, are expected to reach store shelves within the coming months, offering a clearer near-term path from trade-show demonstration to consumer purchase.

With IFA 2026 running through Sept. 8 at Messe Berlin, additional product reveals and hands-on demonstrations are expected throughout the remainder of the show, as exhibitors continue introducing new devices spanning smart home technology, health and wellness gadgets, gaming hardware and home entertainment systems to the hundreds of thousands of attendees expected to pass through the venue before the event concludes.