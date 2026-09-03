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Acer unveiled a striking concept device at the IFA technology trade show in Berlin this week, showing off Project DualPlay Mini, an 8-inch Windows gaming handheld that folds and swivels open to reveal a hidden keyboard, transforming it into a miniature laptop.

The Predator-branded concept represents Acer's latest attempt to blur the line between dedicated gaming handhelds and traditional laptops, a category that has grown increasingly crowded in recent years as manufacturers search for ways to differentiate their products beyond raw processing power.

In a press release accompanying the reveal, Acer said the device was designed to "move fluidly between gaming and productivity without requiring a separate device for each." In its closed, handheld configuration, Project DualPlay Mini looks much like any other Predator-branded gaming handheld, featuring analog sticks, a directional pad, ABXY face buttons and shoulder triggers arranged around a central display.

What sets the concept apart is what happens when a user opens it. A flip-and-swivel mechanism allows the screen to rotate upward, exposing a backlit physical keyboard underneath, similar in spirit to the hinge mechanism found on Nintendo's DS handheld consoles, though applied here to a considerably more powerful Windows-based gaming device. Once opened, the screen can swivel into position above the keyboard, effectively reconfiguring the device into a tiny laptop layout complete with mouse input options.

Acer said the two distinct input modes are intended to serve different categories of PC games. The device's built-in controller layout suits traditional handheld gaming titles, while the keyboard and mouse configuration is better suited to genres that depend heavily on precise input, such as first-person shooters and real-time strategy games. The concept can also connect to an external display, allowing it to function as a compact desktop replacement for productivity tasks when a larger screen is preferred.

Despite the ambitious design, Acer has disclosed few technical details about Project DualPlay Mini. The company has not confirmed a specific processor, memory configuration, storage capacity, battery life or weight for the device, an omission that stands out given the concept's combination of a screen, keyboard, controller grips and what appears to be a dual-fan cooling system similar to the architecture used in Acer's existing Predator Atlas 8 handheld.

One detail that has drawn attention among hardware enthusiasts is a small design flourish on the device's back panel, where the text "Acer 50 since 1976" is embedded into the casing, marking the company's 50th anniversary this year.

Acer emphasized that Project DualPlay Mini remains strictly a concept device at this stage, with no confirmed timeline, pricing or guarantee that it will ever reach production. The company showed the concept alongside a separate, genuinely shipping product: the Predator Atlas 7, a smaller sibling to the previously announced Atlas 8 handheld. The Atlas 7 features a 7-inch, 1080p display and can be configured with up to an Intel Arc G3 Extreme system-on-chip, representing Acer's more conventional, market-ready entry into the gaming handheld space this year.

Project DualPlay Mini is not Acer's first attempt at merging gaming handheld and laptop form factors. The company previously showed a considerably larger Predator-branded laptop concept under the same "Project DualPlay" name in 2024, though that earlier iteration was built around a full-sized laptop chassis rather than the compact, handheld-first approach seen in this year's Mini variant.

The broader handheld-laptop hybrid concept is not entirely new to the market. Boutique manufacturers including Ayaneo, OneXPlayer and GPD have each experimented with similar ideas in recent years, building handheld gaming devices that incorporate slide-out or attachable keyboards aimed at bridging the gap between portable gaming and productivity computing. Industry observers have noted that Acer's flip-and-swivel approach to the concept differs meaningfully from those earlier attempts, offering a more integrated, single-chassis design rather than relying on detachable accessories.

Early impressions from technology journalists who viewed the concept in person at IFA were largely favorable toward the design itself, even as they acknowledged the significant uncertainty surrounding whether the device will ever become a real, purchasable product. One reviewer who spent time with the concept described an initial skepticism toward the idea, having recently purchased a separate gaming handheld specifically to avoid carrying a laptop, before ultimately warming to the execution of Acer's swivel-and-keyboard mechanism, noting that the design's clever engineering left them wanting to actually own one despite reservations about the broader category's direction.

Other outlets covering the reveal were more measured in their assessment, noting that while the "flip-and-swivel design" looks visually impressive, practical concerns remain about how comfortable or usable the compact keyboard would be for extended productivity work, given the inherently small form factor required to keep the overall device pocketable as a handheld gaming system.

Acer's decision to withhold specifications, including the device's weight, has been interpreted by some observers as a signal that the company itself may still be evaluating the engineering challenges involved in making a product like this commercially viable, particularly around thermal management and battery life given the presence of a dual-fan cooling system in a device also expected to double as a portable keyboard-equipped computer.

The unveiling comes as the broader handheld gaming PC market has matured considerably since the category's initial rise in popularity, with major manufacturers including Valve, Asus and Lenovo all fielding competing devices alongside smaller boutique brands. As competition has intensified, companies like Acer appear to be leaning more heavily into unconventional form factors and concept showcases as a way to generate attention and signal design direction, even when a given concept, such as Project DualPlay Mini, may never progress beyond the trade show floor.

For now, gamers and hardware enthusiasts interested in Project DualPlay Mini will have to content themselves with the concept renderings and hands-on impressions shared from IFA, as Acer has given no indication of when, or whether, a decision on bringing the device to market might be announced. The company's more conventional Predator Atlas 7 handheld, by contrast, is expected to reach consumers as a shipping product, offering a more immediate option for those interested in Acer's latest handheld gaming hardware this year.