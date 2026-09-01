Users of the Microsoft Store began reporting access problems starting at approximately 12:17 p.m. Eastern time Monday, according to outage-tracking service Downdetector, marking the third Microsoft service to draw user complaints within roughly 90 minutes on the same day.

Downdetector, an Ookla-owned platform that monitors more than 12,000 online services worldwide, posted on X shortly after the reports began surfacing. "User reports indicate problems with Microsoft Store since 12:17 PM EDT," the account wrote, encouraging affected users to share how the disruption was impacting them under the hashtag #MicrosoftStoreDown. Separate outage-tracking service Entireweb similarly logged elevated activity for the Microsoft Store, recording 56 user reports over the preceding 24-hour period as of Monday, with six of those reports arriving within the final hour before its status check.

Monday's Microsoft Store reports followed closely on the heels of two earlier disruptions affecting other Microsoft products the same day. Users had reported problems with Microsoft Outlook beginning around 11:53 a.m. Eastern time, and separate reports tracked by the online forum DesignTAXI Community indicated that broader Microsoft 365 services, including Outlook specifically, began showing elevated outage report volumes as early as 11:33 a.m. Eastern time Monday. The clustering of complaints across multiple Microsoft products within a relatively narrow window raised questions among affected users about whether the issues stemmed from a shared underlying cause, though Microsoft had not issued a public statement definitively linking the incidents as of Monday afternoon.

Microsoft's broader cloud infrastructure, built primarily on its Azure platform, underpins a wide range of the company's consumer and enterprise products, meaning that problems originating in shared backend systems can sometimes manifest as simultaneous disruptions across seemingly unrelated services. That dynamic played out dramatically during a major Microsoft outage in 2021, when a Domain Name System, or DNS, networking issue took down Microsoft's homepage, Xbox and Office services, login pages, and even the company's own status pages simultaneously, according to a contemporaneous report from TechCrunch. In that incident, Microsoft's cloud service Azure also went offline, causing cascading outages across other websites and services that depend on Azure's infrastructure, before the company confirmed the issue had been mitigated roughly seven hours after it began.

As of Monday afternoon, StatusGator's monitoring of the broader Microsoft 365 apps category showed the service listed as operational, with only four user-submitted reports logged over the preceding 24-hour period as of a status check conducted shortly after 12:30 p.m. Eastern time, a discrepancy that illustrates how quickly outage-reporting metrics can shift and how different monitoring services can produce varying pictures of the same underlying situation depending on their data sources and update frequency.

Downdetector's outage-tracking methodology relies on a combination of user-submitted complaints and automated web traffic monitoring rather than direct access to a company's internal systems, meaning reported spikes in activity do not always indicate a complete platform-wide failure. Disruptions can instead reflect issues affecting a specific region, a particular version of an app or service, or a coincidental cluster of unrelated individual account problems. Even so, the near-simultaneous emergence of complaints across three separate Microsoft products in a single morning represents an unusual pattern that has drawn attention from users monitoring the company's service status throughout the day.

Microsoft's official Azure status page and its dedicated Microsoft 365 service health dashboard remain the most authoritative sources for confirming whether the company has formally acknowledged any of Monday's reported issues. As of this report, Microsoft had not issued a public statement addressing the Microsoft Store outage reports specifically, and the company did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding whether Monday's disruptions across Outlook, Microsoft Store and broader Microsoft 365 services were connected to a common underlying cause.