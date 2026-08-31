Apple Raises Apple TV Monthly Price to 14.99 Dollars: Five Reasons Behind Its Fourth Price Hike

Apple raised the price of its Apple TV streaming service Friday to 14.99 dollars per month, up from 12.99 dollars, marking the fourth increase to the service's subscription price in four years and pushing the monthly cost to roughly three times what Apple charged when the platform launched in 2019.

The new pricing took effect Aug. 28 for new subscribers, while existing customers will be notified approximately one month before the higher rate applies to their accounts, according to Apple. The annual subscription price also rose, climbing to 119 dollars from 99 dollars. Apple One, the bundle that packages Apple TV together with iCloud storage, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple News+ and Apple Fitness+, saw its individual-tier monthly price increase to 21.95 dollars from 19.95 dollars.

Apple has not publicly attributed the increase to any single factor, but coverage of the price hike from outlets including TechCrunch, Variety and AppleMagazine points to several converging reasons behind the decision.

Read more Amazon Hikes Prices on Echo, Fire TV and Kindle Lines by Up to 60% Amid Chip Cost Surge Amazon Hikes Prices on Echo, Fire TV and Kindle Lines by Up to 60% Amid Chip Cost Surge

The most immediate driver is Apple's rapidly expanding sports programming, which has meaningfully changed the cost structure behind the service. According to AppleMagazine, Apple ended its separate MLS Season Pass model this year and folded every Major League Soccer match directly into the standard Apple TV subscription at no additional charge. Apple TV also became the exclusive U.S. streaming home for the 2026 Formula 1 season, covering every Grand Prix weekend along with practice, qualifying and sprint sessions, while continuing to carry Friday Night Baseball. Unlike scripted television, which can remain in a catalog for years after a single production cost, live sports require ongoing rights agreements and recurring seasonal investment, a distinction industry analysts have pointed to as a key factor behind rising streaming costs generally.

A second factor is the broader trend of price increases across the streaming industry. TechCrunch noted that Netflix raised its prices in March, and rival service Peacock announced its own price increase earlier this month, a move that made Peacock's ad-supported tier the most expensive of its kind among major U.S. streaming platforms, according to TVLine. Apple's increase brings its pricing closer in line with competitors that have similarly moved to raise rates in 2026.

A third contributing factor involves broader cost pressures across Apple's hardware and technology businesses. TechCrunch noted that ongoing shortages of RAM and other components, driven in part by surging demand for hardware used to build artificial intelligence data centers, have pushed up costs across the tech industry more broadly, a dynamic that has coincided with Apple's decision to raise prices on multiple products and services this year.

A fourth reason relates to Apple's continued investment in original programming and its expanding content library. Apple TV has added titles including "F1," the racing drama tied to its motorsports coverage, and a new fourth season of "Ted Lasso," the company said. The service has also continued to build a reputation for prestige programming, earning multiple nominations at the 2026 Emmy Awards for shows including "Severance" and "The Morning Show." Apple has framed its growing catalog as justification for the platform's rising price, even though the service continues to lack the lower-cost, ad-supported tier that most major competitors now offer.

A fifth factor is timing tied to Apple's broader corporate calendar. The price increase arrives just ahead of the company's Sept. 9 product event in Cupertino, California, where Apple is expected to unveil new iPhones, updated Apple Watches and, according to widespread industry speculation, its first foldable phone. The event will also mark the first major product launch overseen by incoming chief executive John Ternus, who formally takes over from Tim Cook on Sept. 1, with Cook transitioning to the role of executive chairman. Apple's announcement of that leadership change earlier this year specifically noted that its services division, which includes Apple TV, has represented a "major focus area" throughout Cook's tenure, underscoring the growing financial importance of subscription revenue to the company's overall business.

Apple TV first launched in November 2019 at 4.99 dollars per month, a price the company held for nearly three years while working to build out its subscriber base and content library. Since then, the price has climbed steadily: to 6.99 dollars in 2022, to 9.99 dollars in 2023, to 12.99 dollars in 2025, and now to 14.99 dollars this year. For subscribers looking to soften the impact of the latest increase, the annual plan remains the more cost-effective option, working out to just under 10 dollars per month at 119 dollars for the year, compared with nearly 180 dollars over 12 months under the new month-to-month rate.