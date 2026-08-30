A hypothetical four-team trade proposal floated this week would send Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid to the Detroit Pistons as part of a scenario designed to resolve Detroit's monthslong contract standoff with restricted free agent center Jalen Duren, according to a trade concept published by Heavy.com. No such deal is reported to be under actual negotiation between the teams.

The Pistons and Duren, a 22-year-old All-Star center coming off a breakout 2025-26 season, have remained deadlocked in extension talks for much of the offseason. Duren initially sought a five-year deal worth roughly 287.1 million dollars, while Detroit has reportedly pushed for an annual value closer to 30 million to 40 million dollars, according to reporting from ClutchPoints. ESPN's Tim MacMahon has described the negotiations as "awfully nasty," and NBA insider Jake Fischer said this week that people close to the talks still expect Duren to eventually sign a four-year deal worth around 160 million dollars to remain in Detroit, though no agreement had been reached as of this weekend.

Against that backdrop, Heavy.com's Adel Ahmad outlined a speculative trade structure under which Detroit would send Duren to Philadelphia via sign-and-trade on a four-year, 194.1 million dollar contract, along with forward Duncan Robinson and a 2032 first-round pick, in exchange for Embiid and Philadelphia's 2027 and 2028 second-round picks. The Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets would round out the proposed four-team framework, with the Clippers receiving guard Gary Harris and the Rockets receiving forward Taurean Prince as part of the broader package needed to make the money work under the NBA's salary-matching rules.

Embiid, 32, remains under contract on a three-year extension that will pay him roughly 57.9 million dollars in the 2026-27 season, rising to as much as 67 million dollars in its final year. The former MVP has been limited by persistent injuries in recent seasons, appearing in only 38 games last season, though that figure did mark double his total from the season before. He has never played more than 70 games in a single NBA season, a durability concern that has increasingly shaped how rival executives and analysts discuss his trade value despite his continued production when healthy.

Under the hypothetical framework described by Heavy.com, Detroit would need to move four separate contracts, including both Duren and Robinson, to absorb Embiid's salary while remaining below the NBA's first tax apron. The outlet noted the Pistons would be left with only 11 standard roster spots after completing every piece of the proposed deal, underscoring how difficult such a scenario would be to execute in practice even if all parties were willing.

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The concept of moving Embiid comes as Philadelphia has reshaped its roster around a different timeline this offseason, headlined by the free-agent addition of LeBron James, who signed with the Sixers in late July after leaving the Los Angeles Lakers. James joins Embiid, All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey, forward Jaylen Brown and rookie VJ Edgecombe on a Philadelphia roster built around an immediate championship push. That timeline has fueled speculation, including in Heavy.com's report, that the Sixers could ultimately prefer a younger, healthier center over Embiid's continued injury risk, even as the team has shown no public indication it is actively shopping its longtime franchise player.

Duren, for his part, earned his first All-Star selection and a spot on the All-NBA Third Team last season, when he averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 assists across 70 games for a Pistons team that finished first in the Eastern Conference before losing in the second round of the playoffs to the Cleveland Cavaliers. His production reportedly dipped somewhat during that postseason run, a factor some reports have said contributed to Detroit's reluctance to meet his initial contract demands. Duren opened free agency by scheduling meetings with the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers, though neither team ultimately signed him to an offer sheet, leaving him to continue negotiating exclusively with Detroit as a restricted free agent.

With training camp approaching in the coming weeks, both the Duren negotiations and any broader roster maneuvering involving centers like Embiid remain fluid. No official trade talks between the 76ers and Pistons involving Embiid have been reported by league insiders, and the scenario outlined by Heavy.com should be understood as speculative analysis rather than a deal either franchise has been reported to be pursuing.