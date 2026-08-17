DETROIT — Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham said he made no effort to personally recruit LeBron James to join him in Detroit during this summer's free agency, telling a podcast audience that he doubted the four-time NBA champion would have been interested in hearing a pitch from him regardless.

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Cunningham, appearing on the "Sports Seriously" podcast, addressed reports that had circulated suggesting he may have reached out to James as the 41-year-old superstar weighed his options as one of the most sought-after free agents of the offseason. Cunningham said no such call ever took place. "I didn't give LeBron a call. I don't think he would have cared to hear what I had to say about it. He's doing what he wants to do at this point. I'm not mad at that. It is what it is, so good for him," Cunningham said.

Cunningham also pushed back on the broader narrative that had emerged around his potential role in Pistons roster building, saying he had not personally reached out to any player to make a recruiting pitch and that reports suggesting otherwise were not accurate. "I don't know where that report came from. I never told anybody that I talked to XYZ. I wouldn't say that report was all the way true either. I don't get into all the tinkering. I just kind of let our staff do their job," Cunningham said, addressing the idea that he might take on a more active recruiting role for the franchise.

James ultimately signed with the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason after drawing interest from a large portion of the league, according to reporting on his free agency decision. The Pistons were not considered among the serious contenders for his services, despite finishing atop the Eastern Conference with a 60-22 record during the 2025-26 regular season, their best mark in years under Cunningham's leadership.

Detroit's playoff run ended in the second round, where the team lost a closely contested seven-game series to the Cleveland Cavaliers, a result that underscored both the progress the young roster has made and the gap that remains between the Pistons and the conference's top contenders. The team accomplished its regular-season success without a veteran superstar on the roster, relying instead on a young core led by Cunningham.

Cunningham's individual performance during the 2025-26 season, combining regular season and playoff games, included averages of 24.7 points, 9.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds across 78 games, while shooting 45.5% from the field and 35.5% from three-point range. Those numbers helped him finish fifth in Most Valuable Player voting for the season, cementing his status as the centerpiece of Detroit's rebuilding effort and the team's most consistent star performer.

With James off the board, the Pistons' attention has shifted toward other avenues for improving the roster heading into the 2026-27 season. Detroit was reportedly involved in trade discussions for Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant during the offseason, though the Rockets ultimately rejected the offer presented by the Pistons, according to reporting on the trade rumors.

The team's more immediate roster decision centers on center Jalen Duren, whose contract situation is widely viewed as a pivotal factor in determining Detroit's broader roster strategy heading into next season. The Pistons must decide whether to offer Duren a maximum contract extension or allow him to play out the season on his $9.2 million qualifying offer before reaching unrestricted free agency next summer. According to figures cited in coverage of the team's salary structure, the Pistons currently have roughly $54 million in cap space before triggering the first tax apron and approximately $67 million before the second apron, giving the front office some flexibility depending on how the Duren situation resolves.

If Duren signs a maximum extension, it would signal that Detroit's front office remains committed to building around its current young core rather than pursuing aggressive changes to the roster. If he instead opts for the qualifying offer and reaches free agency next summer, the Pistons would likely have additional cap flexibility to pursue a higher-profile addition at that time, a scenario that has been discussed as a possible path for the franchise to eventually add a more established star alongside Cunningham.

For now, Cunningham's comments suggest the star guard sees his own role as focused primarily on his on-court performance rather than direct involvement in front-office recruiting efforts, a distinction he emphasized in his podcast remarks by noting that personnel decisions remain the responsibility of the team's staff rather than something he actively manages himself.

The Pistons' inability to attract a marquee free agent this offseason, despite a breakout season and a deep playoff run, reflects a broader challenge facing the franchise as it looks to build out its roster around Cunningham. Teams pursuing top-tier free agents typically rely on a combination of market size, championship contention potential and existing star power to attract additional talent, and Detroit's current roster construction — heavy on promising young talent but lacking an established second star — has made it a less immediate landing spot for top free agents compared with teams already positioned as contenders.

With James now in Philadelphia and Durant remaining in Houston, the Pistons enter the coming season with largely the same core that carried them to the best regular-season record in the Eastern Conference last year, barring any late roster moves. The resolution of Duren's contract situation is expected to be the next major development shaping how the front office approaches further roster construction heading into the 2026-27 campaign.