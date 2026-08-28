LOS ANGELES — Peter Cullen, the Canadian voice actor whose deep, commanding baritone gave life to Optimus Prime across four decades of the "Transformers" franchise, has died. He was 85.

Cullen died Wednesday, Aug. 26, at his home in Los Angeles, his agent, Kevin Motley, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. A cause of death was not disclosed.

In a statement shared with media outlets, Cullen's family described his passing as peaceful. "Peter Cullen passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family," the family said, adding that he remained "held in the hearts of his many friends and countless fans worldwide." The family asked that his legacy be honored through community service and by leading others "with compassion, integrity, and loyalty," echoing a phrase Cullen often repeated throughout his life: "be strong enough to be gentle."

A voice that defined a generation of heroes

Born in Montreal in 1941, Cullen built a prolific career as a voice actor whose credits numbered in the hundreds, spanning cartoons, films, television series and video games. But he remained best known, above all else, for originating and sustaining the voice of Optimus Prime, leader of the heroic Autobots, across nearly every iteration of the "Transformers" franchise since its debut.

Cullen first voiced the character in the original 1984 animated series "The Transformers," which chronicled the war between the Autobots and the villainous Decepticons and helped launch one of the most enduring toy and media franchises in entertainment history. He went on to voice Optimus Prime in all five mainline live-action "Transformers" films directed by Michael Bay, as well as in "Bumblebee" and "Rise of the Beasts," alongside numerous animated series and video games spanning decades.

How Optimus Prime found his voice

Cullen frequently credited his older brother, Larry, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served in Vietnam from 1965 to 1968, as the inspiration behind the character's distinctive tone. Speaking to Reading Eagle in 2008, in comments later cited by Variety, Cullen described drawing directly from his brother's bearing as a returning veteran. "It was his tone of voice and delivery as a leader, his control," Cullen said, describing the qualities that shaped his approach to the role.

That connection to his brother's military service became central to how Cullen understood the character over the following decades, describing Optimus Prime as embodying a calmness paired with strength, honor and dignity that he associated with the Marines.

A near-miss with a modern reboot

Cullen's hold on the role nearly slipped away when Bay began developing the 2007 live-action film reboot of the franchise. According to commentary Bay recorded for the first film, his original choice to voice Optimus Prime was actor Liam Neeson, and animators at Industrial Light & Magic were initially instructed to use Neeson's voice as a reference point while building the character. Producers ultimately pushed back on that decision and insisted Cullen return to reprise the role he had originated more than two decades earlier, a choice that cemented his status as the definitive voice of the character for a new generation of moviegoers.

Beyond the Autobots

While Optimus Prime remained his signature role, Cullen's career extended far beyond the "Transformers" universe. He voiced Eeyore in dozens of "Winnie the Pooh" projects for Disney, bringing his distinctive voice to one of children's entertainment's most recognizable, if melancholy, characters. He also voiced King Kong in the 1976 remake of the classic monster film and created the unsettling clicking sounds made by the title creature in 1987's "Predator," starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Cullen's other credits included voicing the villain Venger in the early-1980s animated series "Dungeons & Dragons," the character K.A.R.R. on "Knight Rider" in both 1982 and a 2009 revival, and roles across a wide range of classic animated series including "Snorks," "Rainbow Brite" and "BraveStarr." He also became closely associated with Cartoon Network's Toonami programming block beginning in 1997, where he provided narration and promotional voiceover work until the block's initial run ended in 2008. More recently, Cullen lent his voice to the animated superhero series "Invincible."

Recognition within his industry

Cullen's performance during the first season of the 2010-2013 animated series "Transformers: Prime" earned him a Daytime Emmy nomination, formal recognition of a role he had already come to define across multiple generations of fans. He was honored with a hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood in September 2014, cementing his place among the industry's recognized talents despite working primarily behind a microphone rather than in front of a camera.

A legacy that outlasted expectations

Despite spending decades intertwined with a single character, Cullen said in a 2014 interview with Reading Eagle that he never assumed the role would become a lifelong fixture of his career. Yet Optimus Prime remained a constant presence across his professional life, from the character's death and eventual return in the franchise's earliest years to his continued voice work in modern "Transformers" projects released as recently as this decade.

At the time of his death, Cullen had no upcoming projects listed on his public filmography, though several new "Transformers" projects remain in development, including a reported crossover with the "G.I. Joe" franchise and a live-action feature set outside the continuity of the existing film series — projects that, had Optimus Prime been featured, industry observers widely expected Cullen would have been asked to reprise once again.

A loss felt across generations

News of Cullen's death arrived just days after the deaths of country music icon Dolly Parton and actor Tim Curry, adding to what has already been a difficult stretch for the entertainment industry this week. For fans who grew up with the "Transformers" franchise across its many iterations, Cullen's voice remained a constant throughout, a steady and reassuring presence that outlasted changing animation styles, film reboots and generational shifts in how the Autobots and their world were brought to the screen.