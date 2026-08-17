Tributes from friends and former co-stars poured in across social media following the death of actress Hayden Panettiere, who died Sunday at age 36 at a residence in Greenville, South Carolina. Panettiere, best known for her roles in "Heroes," "Nashville" and the "Scream" franchise, was remembered by a wide range of entertainment figures who worked alongside her throughout her nearly three-decade career. Here are 10 of the tributes shared in the hours following the news of her death.

1. Viola Davis

The Oscar-winning actress, who starred alongside Panettiere in the 2016 courtroom drama "Custody," shared an emotional message on Instagram remembering her former co-star's talent and depth. "What an amazing talent you were....so gifted," Davis wrote, adding that she and her husband, Julius Tennon, had deeply valued working with Panettiere. "Julius and I loved working with you....an old, wise soul with such a deep heart. I wish the world had more time with you because I had a burning curiosity about who you were becoming. I saw this beautiful Phoenix rising from the ashes. Your tests became your testimony, and your testimony became your legacy."

2. Bethany Joy Lenz

The "One Tree Hill" actress, who first met Panettiere when the two worked together as children on the soap opera "Guiding Light," described their decades-long friendship in a lengthy Instagram tribute. "I'm crushed," Lenz wrote. "I knew the wild little blonde. Was she nine? Ten? I was eighteen. She ran through the Screen Gem studio hallways at 222 E44th St. laughing and playing games in between blocking and camera rehearsals. Long, unruly curls trailing behind her. She knew her lines and everyone else's. Her intelligence was astonishing. She understood scenes and nuance and human struggle like no child I'd ever seen on camera." Lenz added that she and Panettiere had remained connected over the years and expressed disbelief at the news. "I don't understand how this is real," she wrote. "Everything seemed to be turning around."

3. Selma Blair

The "Legally Blonde" actress left an emotional comment beneath Panettiere's final Instagram post, shared in July. "I love you. Don't be gone. Don't be gone. Please. Please," Blair wrote, later adding a second comment reading, "I'm dying. Please be here."

4. Melissa Barrera

Panettiere's "Scream VI" co-star shared a brief tribute on her Instagram Story. "Rest in peace sweet Hayden," Barrera wrote, remembering the actress she had worked alongside in the long-running horror franchise's sixth installment.

5. David Arquette

The "Scream 4" actor, who starred alongside Panettiere in her franchise debut, offered a simple and direct message of grief. "I love you Hayden," Arquette wrote.

6. Kelly Osbourne

The television personality described Panettiere as a close friend who understood the unique challenges of growing up in the public eye. "Deeply saddened" by the news, Osbourne called Panettiere "special" and "such a good friend," adding, "We understood each other in a way few truly can — recognizing how difficult it is to grow up in the spotlight, and how isolating it can feel even when surrounded by so many people."

7. JoJo

The singer expressed shock at the news of Panettiere's death in a brief statement. "This is such devastating news. I am so sorry to hear of her passing. Oh My God," JoJo wrote.

8. Rosie O'Donnell

The comedian and talk show host shared a photo of Panettiere on Instagram alongside a short but emotional caption. "Oh my god — heartbroken," O'Donnell wrote.

9. Jeremy Renner

The Marvel actor offered a brief message of condolence directed at Panettiere's family. "Bless you and your family," Renner wrote.

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10. Jay Shetty

The author and podcast host, who had recently connected with Panettiere, commented on Variety's Instagram post about her death, reflecting on a conversation the two had shared earlier this year. "I can't believe it. Our friendship had just begun and I was so moved by the conversation we shared earlier this year. My love and condolences to her family and fans," Shetty wrote.

Beyond individual tributes, the actors' union SAG-AFTRA also issued a public statement mourning Panettiere's death, noting her decades of membership and the breadth of her career. "We mourn the sudden passing of Hayden Panettiere. A child actor, Hayden's long career in TV & film included memorable roles in 'Heroes,' 'Nashville' & more. Our hearts are with her daughter, family, friends & fans," the organization wrote on social media, noting Panettiere had been a SAG-AFTRA member since 1994.

Panettiere's death was formally confirmed Sunday night through a statement from her representative to ABC News, in which her father, Skip Panettiere, described his daughter as "an incredible light and a force of nature" to everyone who knew her and to the millions who had watched her on screen throughout her career.

Panettiere began her acting career as an infant before rising to fame as a teenager on NBC's "Heroes," later starring in ABC and CMT's "Nashville" and the "Scream" horror franchise. She is survived by her 11-year-old daughter, Kaya, whom she shared with former fiancé Wladimir Klitschko. Authorities in Greenville, South Carolina, where she was found unresponsive Sunday afternoon, have said their preliminary investigation has not indicated any signs of foul play, though an official cause of death has not yet been released pending the results of an autopsy.

As tributes continued to circulate throughout the day Monday, the outpouring of remembrance from across the entertainment industry reflected the breadth of relationships Panettiere had built over a career that began in early childhood and touched multiple generations of co-stars, friends and fans.