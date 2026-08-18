Read more 5 Things to Know About Hayden Panettiere's Death in Greenville, South Carolina, as Police Investigate 5 Things to Know About Hayden Panettiere's Death in Greenville, South Carolina, as Police Investigate

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Tributes continued pouring in from across Hollywood on Monday following the death of actress Hayden Panettiere, best known for her roles in "Heroes" and "Nashville," as investigators said a preliminary probe into her death has found no evidence of foul play or suspicious circumstances.

Officers and emergency medical personnel responded to a report of an unresponsive woman at the Judson Mill Lofts apartment complex in Greenville shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday, according to a statement from the Greenville Police Department. Life-saving measures were performed at the scene, but Panettiere was pronounced dead. Police said an acquaintance of the 36-year-old actress had placed the 911 call from the apartment complex. No cause of death has been released, and the Greenville County Coroner's Office was expected to perform an autopsy as the investigation continues.

Panettiere's representative confirmed her death Sunday night in a statement provided to ABC News. "It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her – and to the millions who watched her onscreen," the statement read.

Panettiere's death came just three years after she mourned the loss of her younger brother, actor Jansen Panettiere, who died suddenly in 2023 at age 28. Jansen's family said at the time that a medical examiner determined his death was caused by cardiomegaly, an enlarged heart, along with complications involving the aortic valve, and it remains unknown whether the condition had been diagnosed before his death. In a statement following his death, the family remembered him warmly. "Jansen's heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant, engaging smile; his soul in his masterful and revealing paintings, and the joy of life in his dry wit," the family said, adding that "his charisma, warmth, compassion for others, and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered."

As word of Hayden Panettiere's death spread Monday, tributes continued arriving from friends and former colleagues across the entertainment industry. Kelly Osbourne shared a deeply personal message on her Instagram Stories, reflecting on a shared understanding between the two women about growing up in the public eye. "We understood each other in a way few truly can — recognizing how difficult it is to grow up in the spotlight, and how isolating it can feel even when surrounded by so many people," Osbourne wrote, adding, "My heart grieves for someone so special to this world and such a good friend to me. I will never forget you, Hayden, and I will always believe you deserved better. Rest in peace, sweet princess. You will never be forgotten."

"Heroes" co-star Dania Ramirez, who appeared alongside Panettiere on the NBC series, reflected on the lasting impact of their friendship. "My heart aches so much right now. I love you and will always miss you," Ramirez wrote on Instagram. "I take comfort in knowing that I am with you in life and in death because your love and energy has always transcended this dimension." Ramirez also sent condolences to Panettiere's daughter and loved ones, writing that "the ones that got to feel your gifts will forever feel blessed and grateful for you."

Fellow "Heroes" co-star James Kyson, who recalled first meeting Panettiere when she was just 16, described her as an experienced performer with an "older soul" despite her youth. Kyson remembered her as "a fierce protector of animal rights" and a "'cheerleader' for kindness, justice, and people being treated fairly," writing on Instagram, "May your soul Rest in Peace Hayden... and my deepest condolences & prayers for her family. Life can be so short... let's send some love out to the world, our loved ones, and to those who need it most today."

The outpouring of grief has been especially notable given how recently Panettiere had spoken publicly about feeling hopeful for the future. Just one month before her death, she told Fox News Digital she had a "laundry list" of goals still ahead of her while promoting her memoir, "This Is Me: A Reckoning." "I have a laundry list of things I would love to accomplish and create," Panettiere said, adding that she felt "connected to myself" after years of documented struggles with addiction, postpartum depression and domestic abuse. "I feel like I'm taking good care of myself, checking in with myself," she said, revealing she had been developing a new television project and hoped to move into directing. "I have a show that I've been working on and I would love to create that," she said. "I would love to direct. I just want to share my secrets, my tricks, the things that I've learned in life and help others be their best selves."

In that same interview, Panettiere spoke candidly about her bond with her 11-year-old daughter, Kaya, whom she shares with former fiancé Wladimir Klitschko, and reflected on her decision years earlier to allow Kaya to live primarily with her father. "I felt like I made the right call," Panettiere said. "I've seen who she is and she's an incredible human being. Something must have gone right." She described staying close to her daughter despite the distance between them. "I travel a lot to Europe, and I spend a lot of time on FaceTime with her," she said. "And Wlad and I have a good relationship." Reflecting on how their bond had evolved as Kaya grew older, Panettiere added, "She's 11 now, so time is flying. I feel like she's becoming more and more curious about me, my life and who I am. We're so similar. She is me. I understand her in a way that nobody else can."

Weeks before her death, Panettiere had also spoken during a podcast appearance with Jay Shetty about feeling as though she had finally moved past years of personal turmoil. "I finally feel like I have shaken off all of this darkness and this negativity," she told Shetty in May. "That means that I've closed one door and another door is opened ... I can feel all the exciting possibilities. I feel like I have a lot more life to live."

Panettiere began her career as an infant appearing in television commercials before landing a role on "One Life to Live" around age 4. She rose to widespread fame as Claire Bennet, the seemingly indestructible cheerleader at the center of NBC's superhero drama "Heroes," which ran from 2006 to 2010, before starring as country singer Juliette Barnes on "Nashville" from 2012 to 2018. Her film career included a breakout role alongside Denzel Washington in 2000's "Remember the Titans," as well as parts in "Bring It On: All or Nothing" and the "Scream" horror franchise.

As of Monday, the Greenville County Coroner's Office had not released an official cause of death, and police said the investigation remains ongoing.