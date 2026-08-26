Dolly Parton, Country Music's 'Queen,' Dies at 80 After Brief Battle With Cancer in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Dolly Parton, the singer-songwriter who rose from a one-room Appalachian cabin to become one of the most beloved and enduring icons in American music, died Tuesday at the age of 80 after a brief battle with cancer, her team confirmed.

Parton's team said in a statement that she died at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville, surrounded by loved ones. "After bravely facing a brief battle with cancer, Dolly departed her Earthly life today at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center surrounded by loved ones," the statement said.

Parton's nephew, Brian Seaver, first announced her death in a video posted to her Instagram account, speaking on behalf of the family. "My name is Brian Seaver, son of Cassie Parton, and I'm representing the Parton and Owens family today announcing the passing of my aunt, Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean, Sister, Sis and Granny to one generation and Gigi to the next," Seaver said.

A subsequent statement from Parton's official account reflected on her broader legacy. "A rhinestone life that shone bright enough for the world to see, Dolly will forever stand as an inspiration not only through her timeless music and prolific songwriting, but also her wit, warmth, and kindness that made us all feel like family," the statement said. "Dolly Parton's legacy is one of love, compassion, and resilience. With a seven-decade career, she inspired multiple generations of artists and fans with her music and an unwavering commitment to making the world a better place."

Her team also highlighted her extensive philanthropic work in a statement provided to CBS News. "Her unmatched generosity reached the lives of countless people whom she would never meet, yet she was always there to offer a helping hand," the statement said. "Whether it be the hundreds of millions of books donated through her invaluable Imagination Library or funding research that helped create a lifesaving vaccine used around the world, Dolly's unconditional love for all people was the guiding force for her lasting impact."

Parton's family said that, in keeping with her wishes, no large public funeral is planned. Instead, "a small, private service will be held for immediate family," according to the announcement.

Born Jan. 19, 1946, in a one-room cabin on the banks of the Little Pigeon River near Sevierville, Tennessee, Parton was the fourth of 12 children born to Robert Lee Parton, a farmer and construction worker who could not read or write, and his wife, Avie Lee. From that humble beginning, Parton went on to become one of the bestselling recording artists in history, winning 11 Grammy Awards and selling more than 100 million records over the course of her career.

Parton had been open about health struggles in the months leading up to her death. She canceled a planned Las Vegas residency in May, citing ongoing health issues. In a May 4 video announcement addressing her condition at the time, Parton said, "My immune system and my digestive system got all out of whack over the past couple three years, and they're working real hard on rebuilding [and] strengthening those, and hopefully I'll be up to snuff again soon." A source close to the situation told ABC News at the time that Parton had been dealing with kidney stones. Despite those health challenges, Parton made a surprise public appearance in June at the grand opening of Dolly's Tennessean Travel Stop, a gas station and restaurant bearing her name, in Cornersville, Tennessee, her last major in-person public appearance before her death.

Parton was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 60 years, Carl Dean, who died in March 2025 at age 82. The couple, who married in 1966, never had children, a decision Parton said she never regretted. "It wasn't meant to be," she told CBS News. "And I don't regret it. I never regretted it. I mean, it was a choice. So, you make your choices, you make your sacrifices, and I never looked back. I knew early on that I was gonna walk that road till God told me to stop." Reflecting on their marriage in July 2025, following Dean's death, Parton said, "Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years."

Tributes poured in from across the music industry and beyond following news of her death. Fellow country star Reba McEntire shared a tribute honoring their decadeslong friendship. "Your love, your music and you gave so much with your huge huge heart," McEntire said. "There will never ever be another you. We will remember and cherish every memory and every note you ever played and sang. Thank you, Lord, for Dolly." Singer Linda Ronstadt, who recorded with Parton earlier in her career, offered a similarly heartfelt statement. "I am deeply saddened by the passing of my friend, Dolly Parton," Ronstadt said. "One of the most extraordinary musical experiences of my life was recording with her. The world is a poorer place without her."

President Donald Trump also honored Parton, ordering flags to be lowered in her memory. "There has never been anyone like her, and never will," Trump said.

Over her career, Parton became known not only for chart-topping hits and prolific songwriting but for her wide-ranging ventures beyond music, including her Dollywood theme park in Tennessee and her Imagination Library, a literacy nonprofit that has distributed hundreds of millions of free books to children around the world. She was also widely recognized for helping fund research that contributed to the development of a vaccine used globally, according to her team's statement, part of a broader legacy of philanthropy her family said guided her throughout her life.

Widely regarded as one of the rare public figures embraced across the American political spectrum, Parton spent more than seven decades in the entertainment industry, building a body of work and a public persona that made her, according to her family's statement, someone who made audiences around the world "feel like family." As tributes continue to arrive from musicians, political leaders and fans across the globe, Parton's family has asked for privacy as they prepare for the small, private service planned in her honor.