Keigo Higashino, Author of 'The Devotion of Suspect X,' Dies of Colon Cancer at Age 68, Leaving a Legacy

Keigo Higashino, one of Japan's most celebrated mystery novelists and the author behind internationally acclaimed titles including "The Devotion of Suspect X" and "Malice," has died of colon cancer. He was 68.

A death confirmed by his own account

Higashino's death was announced Monday through his official X account, which said he died early on July 23 from colorectal cancer. "We hereby respectfully express our condolences and inform you of this," the statement said. His publisher, Kodansha, confirmed the news separately, saying Higashino passed away in the early morning hours of July 23. A private funeral was held with only family members in attendance.

Kodansha honored Higashino's body of work in its own statement, expressing confidence that his novels would continue to resonate with readers for years to come. "We believe the works he produced will continue to captivate many readers," the publisher said. The company also addressed how it would handle expressions of condolence from the public, noting that it would not be accepting monetary gifts or floral tributes. "We sincerely apologize, but we respectfully decline condolence money, wreaths, and monetary offerings," Kodansha said, adding that details about any future memorial gatherings would be announced once finalized.

A prolific career spanning four decades

Born in 1958 in Osaka Prefecture, Higashino studied electrical engineering at Osaka Prefecture University before beginning his literary career. He debuted as a novelist in 1985 with "After School," launching a career that would ultimately produce 106 books over four decades. His work spanned intricate mystery and detective fiction alongside more introspective, emotionally driven novels, earning him a reputation as one of the most versatile and prolific authors in modern Japanese literature.

Higashino is best known internationally for "The Devotion of Suspect X," part of his "Detective Galileo" series, which follows a brilliant high school mathematics teacher who devises what he believes to be the perfect crime, only to be outmatched by his equally brilliant physicist friend. The novel earned Higashino the prestigious Naoki Prize in 2006, one of Japan's most significant literary honors, along with the Honkaku Mystery Award, among numerous other accolades he received or was nominated for throughout his career. The book was also a finalist for the Edgar Award for best novel, one of the top honors in English-language mystery writing.

Beyond "The Devotion of Suspect X," Higashino's expansive catalog includes "Journey Under the Midnight Sun," "Malice," "Pulse," "The Miracles of the Namiya General Store," "Guardian of the Camellia Grove," "Classmates" and "Red Finger," among many others. His novels have been adapted repeatedly for film and television across multiple languages, extending his reach well beyond readers of Japanese fiction and cementing his status as one of the best-selling and most recognized novelists in Japan and across Asia more broadly, including in China and South Korea, where his work has also found a devoted following.

Writing through illness

According to reports from his publisher, Higashino continued writing even as he battled his illness. A new book, titled "Eternal Memory," is scheduled for release on August 5, meaning readers will still receive one more new work from the author in the weeks following his death.

Global reaction and fan tributes

News of Higashino's death prompted an immediate wave of tributes from readers across social media, reflecting the deep personal connection many felt to his work. Some fans described his novels as formative reading experiences from their youth, crediting his books with sparking lifelong reading habits, while others expressed shock and disbelief at the news, hoping it might somehow be inaccurate. The outpouring extended well beyond Japan, reflecting the author's substantial international following built over decades of translated editions and film adaptations.

Critics writing in major Western publications had long praised Higashino's ability to blend intricate plotting with genuine psychological depth. His work has drawn comparisons to classic detective fiction masters, with reviewers noting his skill in constructing puzzles that reward careful readers while still delivering emotionally resonant storytelling, a combination that helped his books cross over successfully from genre fiction into broader literary acclaim.

A body of work that reshaped modern mystery fiction

Over the course of his career, Higashino became closely associated with a style of Japanese mystery writing that blended rigorous logical puzzles with deep character study, an approach that helped modernize the genre for a new generation of readers both in Japan and abroad. His Detective Galileo series, centered on physicist Manabu Yukawa, became one of his signature contributions to the genre, spawning multiple sequels, television adaptations and film versions that further expanded his audience.

Beyond his mystery writing, Higashino also explored more emotionally driven, character-focused storytelling in works like "The Miracles of the Namiya General Store," which blended elements of magical realism with heartfelt narrative, demonstrating a range that extended well beyond straightforward detective fiction and helped broaden his appeal among readers who might not typically gravitate toward mystery novels.

With "Eternal Memory" set for publication on August 5, readers and fans will have the opportunity to experience one final new work from Higashino in the days ahead. Kodansha has indicated that further details regarding memorial events honoring the author will be shared once arrangements are finalized. For now, tributes continue to pour in from readers across Japan and around the world, reflecting the scale of Higashino's influence on modern mystery fiction and the deep personal connection so many readers formed with his work over the course of his four-decade writing career.