NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tributes poured in from across the music world this week after the death of country music icon Dolly Parton, with fellow superstars Beyoncé and Taylor Swift among those honoring a woman they described as a trailblazer whose influence reached far beyond genre or generation.

Parton died Tuesday at age 80. Details surrounding her death were not immediately disclosed, but the outpouring of grief that followed reflected the singer's decades-long standing as one of the most beloved figures in American music and culture.

Beyoncé calls her "the North Star"

Beyoncé, who collaborated with Parton on her Grammy-winning album "Cowboy Carter," issued a statement Tuesday mourning the loss of her country music collaborator. "You were the barometer. The North Star. Bold and brilliant. Talented and tenacious," Beyoncé wrote in a statement posted to her website. She credited Parton with teaching "lessons on how to be uniquely oneself," underscoring the personal impact Parton had on artists well outside the traditional country music sphere.

Taylor Swift reflects on an "everlasting" legacy

Taylor Swift, who began her own career in country music before crossing into pop stardom, also paid tribute to Parton late Tuesday. "A world without Dolly doesn't feel possible, real, or right," Swift said in a statement shared with Variety and The Hollywood Reporter. She pointed to Parton's generosity and the impact she had on countless lives as the foundation of a legacy she said would endure indefinitely.

Fans flock to Dollywood

As tributes circulated online, fans and longtime visitors made their way to Dollywood, the Tennessee theme park Parton founded, to pay their respects in person. Rebekah Donchatz described a long-standing promise she had made with her sister. "Years and years ago, my sister and I made a pact that when Dolly died we'd come to Dollywood immediately," Donchatz said. "We just needed to be here."

Donchatz, a 35-year-old mortgage processor from Asheville, North Carolina, spoke about what Parton meant to people from the Appalachian region where the singer grew up. "I think growing up in Appalachia, she's always been my hero," she said, later adding that Parton had put the region "on the map."

A theme park built on Appalachian roots

Dollywood opened in 1986 in the Tennessee mountains and has grown into a major regional attraction, featuring roller coasters, seasonal festivals and exhibits showcasing rural and small-town American life. The park now draws roughly four million visitors annually and employs more than 4,000 people, providing a significant economic boost to communities across the Appalachian Mountains that have historically struggled economically.

Among the park's most personal attractions is a full-size replica of the modest two-room log cabin where Parton grew up with her 11 brothers and sisters in Locust Ridge, near Sevierville, Tennessee. The cabin displays original family artifacts that offer visitors a direct link to Parton's childhood and the hardscrabble upbringing that shaped much of her music and public persona.

Parton co-owned and helped develop the park over the decades, expanding it to include more than 50 rides, a museum, water parks, hotels and daily live shows and workshops. She continued to visit regularly as the attraction grew.

An economic engine for the region

Beyond its cultural significance, Dollywood has become a major economic force in Tennessee. According to Dollywood Parks & Resorts president Eugene Naughton, who worked closely with Parton for years, the park generates approximately $2 billion in economic impact annually for the state. Naughton said Parton and her business partners had remained committed over the past four decades to values centered on "family, faith and doing good in the community where we live and work."

Local business owners echoed that sentiment. Laurie Blanton Faulkner, co-owner of the family-run Pottery House Cafe in nearby Pigeon Forge, described the effect Dollywood has had on businesses throughout the surrounding area. "It's been a huge impact, for not just our business but the whole community," she said, adding that having the park nearby had been "such a blessing."

Longtime visitors have also witnessed the region's transformation firsthand. Ray White, 77, and his wife Patti, who have been visiting Pigeon Forge from their home in South Carolina since 1989, said they were struck by how much the area has changed because of the park's presence. "It's grown immensely because of Dollywood," White said.

A cultural touchstone that endures

Part of Dollywood's enduring appeal lies in its preservation of a mountain culture that has largely faded from modern American life. Visitors can wander through blacksmith shops and corn mills, sample cinnamon bread and other regional foods, and spend quiet moments inside an authentic Appalachian chapel — features that reflect Parton's lifelong commitment to honoring her roots even as her fame grew to a global scale.

A legacy larger than music

As tributes continue to arrive from fellow artists, fans and the communities she helped sustain, the reaction to Parton's death reflects a legacy that extended well beyond her catalog of hit songs. From global superstars like Beyoncé and Swift to lifelong Appalachian locals like Donchatz, White and Faulkner, mourners described a figure whose warmth, generosity and authenticity left a mark on people from vastly different corners of American life — a legacy that, as Swift put it, appears destined to remain everlasting.