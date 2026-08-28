MIAMI — Justus Kelley, representing Virginia, was crowned Miss USA 2026 on Thursday night at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, becoming the first mother in the pageant's history to win the national title.

Kelley, 31, was named the winner of the 75th Miss USA competition after advancing through a field of 51 contestants representing all 50 states and the District of Columbia. She was crowned by outgoing titleholder Audrey Eckert, Miss USA 2025, whose farewell moment on stage included two accidental tumbles moments before the winner was announced, drawing a standing ovation from the crowd.

Kelley's win carries multiple firsts for the organization. She is the first married woman to hold the Miss USA title, the first woman in her 30s to win, and the first mother, as she and her husband have served as licensed foster parents in Virginia for nearly two years. She is also Virginia's first Miss USA winner since 1970.

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The Miss USA organization only began allowing married women and mothers to compete in 2023, with 2024 marking the first year the competition was open to all eligible women 18 and older regardless of marital or parental status. Kelley's victory is the first tangible result of that rule change at the national level.

"I look at this like a responsibility to know that I was trusted to be the first," Kelley said of becoming the pageant's first mother and married titleholder, adding that she "won't be the last."

In a video posted to the pageant's official Instagram account shortly after her win, Kelley reflected on the significance of the moment. "I'm Justus Kelley and I just won Miss USA 2026. This opportunity means the world to me, and not only are we celebrating the 75th anniversary but we made history tonight," she said. "I'm the first married woman, first mom, and first woman in her 30s. It's a great night."

Kelley, a foster mother of two, is also a nonprofit founder and children's book author. Her hometown has previously honored her community work by declaring March 11 "Justus Kelley Day," according to her official Miss USA biography. She has described meeting her husband in college and discovering early in their relationship that he shared her dream of fostering children. "I married my college sweetheart, who shared with me on one of our very first dates that he, too, dreamed of fostering someday," she has said. "Thirteen years later, we have welcomed children ranging from 7 months to 10 years old into our home."

Kelley also spoke about her approach to the pageant's wardrobe requirements, saying she wore secondhand clothing throughout the competition weekend to make a point about affordability in pageantry. "I had gone into the competition weekend wearing an all-thrifted wardrobe for each phase," she said. She recalled one moment from an earlier state-level pageant when judges complimented a suit she had found at Goodwill. "I loved one of my first USA state pageants, walking in with a really special suit that I found in Goodwill, and as soon as I walked in, the judges said, 'Oh, you look stunning,' and I said, 'Thank you, $9.99 at Goodwill.'" She said the experience reinforced her belief that contestants "don't have to spend a million dollars" to compete at a high level.

Miss Florida Aileen Cerchiara finished as first runner-up and will step in to represent the United States at Miss Universe if Kelley is unable to fulfill that role. Pennsylvania's Elizabeth Voight placed second runner-up, followed by Iowa's Madeline Erickson as third runner-up and Utah's Alayzia Christopher as fourth runner-up.

As Miss USA, Kelley will represent the United States at the Miss Universe pageant in Puerto Rico in November. Her prize package is valued at more than $685,000 and includes a $150,000 salary, a Range Rover, a one-year lease in a luxury Miami apartment, a Westgate Vacation Home Club membership and a $30,000 wardrobe for the Miss Universe competition.

This year's Miss USA marked the pageant's 75th anniversary, presented under a "75 Years of Icons" theme, and was streamed on the Queen Beauty Network after The CW dropped both Miss USA and Miss Teen USA from its programming days before the events were set to air. The pageant also followed a leadership change within the organization, after pageant coach and judge Thom Brodeur announced last September that he would acquire the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA brands.

The competition came a year after 2024 winner Alma Cooper announced she would not attend the 2025 pageant in Reno, Nevada, citing personal values and integrity in explaining her decision to skip the crowning of her successor.

The Miss Teen USA title was also decided this week, with Miss Georgia Teen USA Kiran Reddy, 18, crowned the 44th Miss Teen USA on Wednesday, one night before Kelley's win.