iPhone 17 Chip Rivals a Windows Gaming Laptop CPU and GPU, but the Price Tags Tell Different Stories

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For years, comparing a phone chip to a laptop processor felt like an apples-to-oranges exercise. That gap has narrowed considerably with Apple's latest generation of iPhones, and benchmark data on the standard iPhone 17 shows just how far the company's custom silicon has come relative to hardware found in mainstream Windows laptops.

The iPhone 17, which Apple released in September alongside the iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro models, runs on the company's A19 chip. According to benchmark listings compiled from user-submitted results on the Geekbench Browser, the standard iPhone 17 recorded a single-core CPU score of roughly 3,608 and a multi-core score of about 8,810 on the Geekbench 6 test. Its graphics performance, measured using Geekbench's Metal test for Apple hardware, came in at roughly 37,014, which the review site GSMArena reported was a 33% improvement over the previous year's iPhone 16.

Those single-core numbers are notable because they land in the same range as, or in some cases exceed, single-core scores from many current Windows laptop processors, including some higher-end chips. Independent testing from Tom's Hardware found that the A19 Pro, the more powerful chip used in the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, actually beat AMD's desktop Ryzen 9 9950X processor in single-thread Geekbench 6 testing, while GSMArena separately reported the same chip outperforming Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite. The standard A19 chip in the base iPhone 17 trails its Pro sibling but still performs competitively against many laptop CPUs in single-core tasks.

Multi-core performance tells a different story, and this is where laptops still hold a clear advantage in most cases. Intel's Core Ultra 9 185H, a high-end mobile processor found in many premium Windows laptops, posts Geekbench 6 multi-core scores in roughly the 12,000-to-17,000 range depending on the specific test and cooling setup, according to benchmark data from Notebookcheck and CPU-Monkey, well above the iPhone 17's multi-core score of 8,810. That gap reflects a fundamental design difference: laptop chips like the Core Ultra 9 185H pack 16 cores and 22 threads built for sustained, heavier workloads, while Apple's A19 favors a smaller number of highly efficient cores optimized for a phone's power and thermal limits.

On the graphics side, a like-for-like comparison is harder to draw because Apple's Metal benchmark and the OpenCL or Vulkan tests typically used to measure Windows laptop GPUs are different testing frameworks. Still, independent GPU benchmark trackers, including data compiled by PassMark's video card benchmark database, place the iPhone 17's graphics performance in a similar general tier to entry-level discrete laptop GPUs such as Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU, a chip commonly found in budget-to-midrange gaming laptops. The iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro, which use variants of the more powerful A19 Pro chip, score meaningfully higher, with Metal scores as high as 45,657 for the Pro Max, putting their graphics performance closer to what a laptop equipped with a low-to-midrange discrete GPU could achieve in short, less demanding workloads.

Memory is another area where the comparison is straightforward. The base iPhone 17 ships with 8 gigabytes of LPDDR5X RAM, while the iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro models were bumped up to 12 gigabytes of faster LPDDR5X 8533 memory, according to specifications published by GSMArena. Mainstream Windows gaming laptops in the same performance tier as the iPhone 17 typically ship with 16 gigabytes of DDR5 memory as a baseline configuration, giving them roughly double the iPhone 17's memory capacity, though phone and laptop memory architectures are not directly interchangeable in terms of how software uses them.

Translating those specifications into an actual laptop purchase, a machine with performance roughly comparable to the iPhone 17, pairing a mid-tier laptop CPU such as an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS or an Intel Core i7 with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU and 16 gigabytes of DDR5 memory, generally sells in the 900-dollar-to-1,100-dollar range at major retailers including Newegg and Best Buy, based on current listings. Budget configurations pairing similar GPUs with lower-tier processors can be found for a few hundred dollars less, while laptops that step up to a Core Ultra 9 185H or comparable high-end mobile chip, which would exceed the iPhone 17's multi-core performance by a wide margin, tend to start closer to 1,300 dollars to 1,500 dollars depending on the rest of the configuration.

The comparison ultimately highlights a broader trend in mobile computing: Apple's custom silicon has closed much of the single-core performance gap with laptop-class chips, largely because so much everyday computing, opening apps, browsing the web, running lightly threaded software, depends more on single-core speed than on raw multi-core throughput. Laptops still maintain a substantial edge in sustained, heavily multi-threaded workloads such as video encoding or large-scale data processing, along with far more flexible memory and storage configurations, but the days of dismissing a smartphone chip as fundamentally weaker than a laptop's processor are increasingly behind us.

For consumers, the practical takeaway is that an iPhone 17 can handle many computing tasks, from responsive app performance to casual gaming, at a level that rivals a mainstream Windows laptop costing several hundred dollars more once the surrounding hardware is factored in, even as that laptop retains a clear advantage for demanding, multi-threaded professional workloads.