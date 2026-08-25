Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 15Q8X10 Review: Budget Snapdragon Laptop Excels in Battery Life Despite Some Compromises

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 15Q8X10 has emerged as one of the more compelling budget laptop options currently available, delivering surprisingly strong processor performance and exceptional battery life for its price point, though reviewers agree the machine's display, webcam and touchpad reveal where Lenovo made necessary cost-cutting compromises.

Built around Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Plus platform, specifically the X1-26-100 chip featuring eight Oryon CPU cores running at up to 3.0 GHz, the 15.3-inch laptop pairs 16 gigabytes of fast LPDDR5X memory with a 256-gigabyte PCIe Gen 4 SSD. According to Notebookcheck's detailed review, the laptop's Snapdragon-powered ARM architecture represents a genuine threat to traditional x86 competitors in the budget segment, with the outlet's headline calling it a laptop that "must worry AMD and Intel." Notebookcheck awarded the machine an overall score of 81.9%, praising its affordability, very long battery life, strong processor performance for the price, Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, SD card reader and comfortable keyboard.

Notebookcheck's summary verdict captured the laptop's overall value proposition succinctly. "For a price of around 700 euros, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 15Q8X10 offers buyers a lot. Above all, a very good battery life, but also an extremely capable CPU performance and a comfortable keyboard. This makes this medium-sized laptop an excellent companion for everyday work or study, even if you have to make compromises due to the price," the review concluded.

The typing experience earned particular praise across reviews. Notebookcheck's detailed testing found the full-size keyboard offers roughly 1.5 millimeters of key travel, striking what the review described as an excellent mix between a defined yet soft pressure point. The touchpad, by contrast, was identified as a comparative weak point, with Notebookcheck explicitly rating input devices as "Keyboard - good, touchpad - bad" in its assessment.

Display quality represents one of the machine's more significant compromises. Notebookcheck's colorimeter testing found the ColorChecker average delta-E deviation reached 15.69, with individual measurements ranging as high as 25.63, indicating notably inaccurate color reproduction across the panel, consistent with the outlet's listed con of a "cheap display with poor color reproduction." The 15.3-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio IPS panel offers a resolution of 1920 by 1200 pixels at 148 pixels per inch, with a 60Hz refresh rate and 10-point multitouch support, but no anti-glare coating.

Reviewelectricals.co.uk offered a broadly positive overall assessment while similarly flagging the display and a handful of other trade-offs. "The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 15Q8X10 is a well-rounded everyday laptop that brings together a fresh Snapdragon X Plus platform, generous 16GB RAM and Copilot+ features in a slim 15-inch shell. It's a smart choice for students, home workers and families who want something modern, quiet and efficient for general computing," the review stated, noting user ratings sitting at 4.4 out of 5 based on a substantial volume of customer reviews. The outlet did caution that "256GB storage will be limiting for heavier users, the absence of keyboard backlighting is disappointing at this level, and integrated graphics rule out serious gaming."

PCWorld's earlier review of what it referred to as the IdeaPad Slim 3x, using the identical 15Q8X10 model designation, tested a lower-specification configuration equipped with just 256GB of storage and priced at $749. That review expressed more pointed reservations about whether the compromises justified the asking price. "At $749, the compromises — the display, speakers, webcam, and GPU in particular — feel like they add up fast," PCWorld wrote, describing a laptop with an aluminum top panel paired with a plastic bottom half. The reviewer noted the machine's 720p webcam, included with a physical privacy shutter, alongside its Qualcomm Adreno X1-45 integrated graphics and Hexagon NPU capable of up to 45 TOPS of AI processing performance, supporting the on-device Copilot+ AI features Microsoft has increasingly built into recent Windows 11 laptops.

Physical dimensions place the IdeaPad Slim 3 firmly in the portable category for a 15-inch laptop. According to PCWorld's specifications, the machine measures 13.52 by 9.51 by 0.7 inches and weighs 3.42 pounds, powered by a 60 watt-hour battery that has consistently drawn praise across reviews for its exceptional real-world endurance, a hallmark benefit of the Snapdragon X platform's ARM-based architecture compared with traditional x86 processors.

Connectivity options include a single USB Type-C port supporting 5Gbps speeds, two USB Type-A ports also rated at 5Gbps, an HDMI 1.4 output, an SD card reader, and a combination audio jack, alongside Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless support. A fingerprint reader integrated for Windows Hello biometric login adds a convenient security feature at this price point.

Not every review of Lenovo's IdeaPad Slim 3 family has landed as favorably, though it's worth noting that Thurrott's more critical assessment specifically covered a different, lower-end Intel-powered configuration of the IdeaPad Slim 3 15 rather than this particular Snapdragon-equipped 15Q8X10 model. That review criticized the machine's plastic build quality, keyboard rattle and persistent fan hiss, concluding the laptop was "annoying to use, with regular performance issues and slow connectivity," and arguing that a price closer to $500 would have made more sense for that particular configuration. The distinction underscores how significantly performance and overall satisfaction can vary across Lenovo's broad IdeaPad Slim 3 lineup depending on the specific processor and configuration selected, even among models sharing similar branding and chassis design.

Notebookcheck's testing also documented strong wireless networking performance for the Snapdragon-equipped model specifically, with iperf3 throughput testing on a 6GHz Wi-Fi 7 network showing average receive speeds around 1721 megabits per second, reinforcing the laptop's modern connectivity credentials despite its budget positioning.

Taken together, reviews of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 15Q8X10 paint a consistent picture: a genuinely capable everyday laptop for students, remote workers and families prioritizing battery life, processing performance and portability over display fidelity, gaming capability or premium build materials. For buyers who can accept a middling screen, limited storage headroom and the absence of keyboard backlighting, the 15Q8X10 represents one of the more convincing arguments yet for Qualcomm's Snapdragon X platform gaining meaningful traction within the budget Windows laptop segment traditionally dominated by Intel and AMD.