Xiaomi unveiled its new flagship XRING O3 mobile processor Aug. 24, becoming the world's first smartphone chip to support next-generation LPDDR6 memory and shattering benchmark records, in a launch that also marked a significant milestone for China's domestic memory chip industry after Chinese manufacturer CXMT was confirmed as the chip's key LPDDR6 supplier.

According to Notebookcheck, the XRING O3 is Xiaomi's second-generation self-developed flagship system-on-chip, following the original XRING O1 launched in May 2025. Manufactured on TSMC's advanced 3-nanometer N3P process node, the chip packs roughly 24 billion transistors into a 133-square-millimeter die, up from 19 billion transistors on the previous generation. The processor achieved an AnTuTu v11 benchmark score exceeding 5.22 million points, according to multiple outlets including HotHardware, becoming the first flagship smartphone SoC ever to surpass the 5 million point threshold on the widely used benchmarking platform.

The chip's CPU architecture abandons the conventional mix of high-performance and power-efficient cores typically found in mobile processors. According to Notebookcheck, the XRING O3 uses an all-big-core design consisting of two C1-Ultra cores running at up to 4.35 GHz, four C1-Premium cores at up to 3.68 GHz, and four C1-Pro cores at up to 3.15 GHz, a 10-core configuration that eliminates traditional low-power efficiency cores entirely.

The chip's most significant technical distinction, however, centers on its memory support. According to Gigazine, the XRING O3 is being promoted as the world's first mobile processor to support the LPDDR6 low-power memory standard, delivering maximum memory bandwidth of 113.8 gigabytes per second, a 48% improvement over the XRING O1. Notebookcheck reported the chip natively supports LPDDR6 memory running at 10,667 megatransfers per second across four 24-bit channels, with Xiaomi citing a memory access latency of just 82 nanoseconds, enabled by a unified fusion bus, redesigned high-level metal routing and prefetch technology.

The supplier behind that groundbreaking LPDDR6 memory has proven to be the most significant part of the story. According to Huawei Central, sources revealed that Chinese memory manufacturer CXMT is supplying the LPDDR6 memory paired with the XRING O3, marking the first-ever use of domestically developed Chinese LPDDR6 memory in a flagship smartphone chipset. TrendForce, citing Cailian Press, confirmed that report, noting the launch represents a milestone specifically because it marks the first use of Chinese-made LPDDR6 in a top-tier mobile processor, with CXMT serving as Xiaomi's key memory partner even as TSMC continues manufacturing the chip itself.

That development carries particular significance given prior market expectations. According to Huawei Central, CXMT has already completed research and development testing along with documentation for its new LPDDR6 memory chips and is now moving toward mass production. The outlet reported that if CXMT completes full mass production of its LPDDR6 memory during the second half of this year, the company would become the first LPDDR6 supplier in the global memory chip race, ahead of established competitors including SK Hynix. Notably, CXMT appears to be prioritizing Chinese customers for its early LPDDR6 supply; Huawei Central reported that CXMT has asked Apple to wait in the supply queue amid an ongoing broader memory chip shortage, as the Chinese manufacturer's capacity remains occupied by domestic customers including Xiaomi and Huawei through 2027.

Global competition to bring LPDDR6 to market has intensified significantly this year. According to XenoSpectrum, SK Hynix announced its initial LPDDR6 memory in March 2026, running at 10.7 gigabits per second and offering 33% higher speed alongside more than 20% lower power consumption compared with LPDDR5X. Samsung Electronics separately showcased its own LPDDR6 technology at CES 2026 in January, though the company has not yet disclosed a specific mass production timeline. Micron also signaled growing market interest in LPDDR6 during a June conference call, according to the earlier Korean-language reporting on the development, indicating all three of the world's traditionally dominant memory manufacturers are actively racing to bring the next-generation memory standard to market.

Beyond its groundbreaking memory support, the XRING O3 includes substantial artificial intelligence-focused enhancements. According to Gigazine, the chip's NPU architecture was completely redesigned specifically to accelerate large-scale AI models running on Xiaomi's own MiMo AI system, delivering tensor computation performance of 200 TOPS and vector computation performance of 3.13 TFLOPS, representing a 45% improvement in on-device AI performance compared with the prior generation. The chip integrates AI acceleration hardware across virtually every module, including dual SME2 acceleration units within the CPU, eight new NX neural network accelerators in the GPU, an integrated AI super-resolution unit in the display processing unit, and a dedicated AI engine within the audio digital signal processor.

Cache architecture received similarly significant upgrades to support the chip's memory demands. According to XenoSpectrum, the XRING O3 includes 12 megabytes of total CPU L2 cache, a 16-megabyte shared L3 cache, and a 16-megabyte system-level cache, combined with an additional 16 megabytes dedicated to the GPU and NPU, bringing total key cache capacity to 60 megabytes, a design intended to reduce both latency and power consumption by minimizing how frequently data must be fetched from main memory.

The chip also incorporates dedicated security hardware. According to Notebookcheck, a RISC-V-based XRing security core handles trusted execution functions, carrying certifications for SM-series cryptography standards and CCRC EAL5+, a security certification level, while the chip additionally supports H.266 hardware video decoding.

Xiaomi announced the XRING O3 will debut in two upcoming devices: the Xiaomi 18 Fold and the Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max, both scheduled for release in September, according to TrendForce. TrendForce also reported that Xiaomi's chip development relationship with TSMC extends beyond the O3 alone, with the company separately revealing the XRING O100, a 6-nanometer NPU built for multi-device AI tasks, and the XRING D100, a 3-nanometer custom automotive chip.

With CXMT positioned to potentially become the first company globally to reach full LPDDR6 mass production, and Xiaomi's XRING O3 already demonstrating the memory standard's real-world performance advantages in benchmark testing, the launch is likely to accelerate the broader industry race among SK Hynix, Samsung, Micron and CXMT to bring next-generation low-power mobile memory to market, with significant implications for how quickly Chinese domestic chipmakers can continue closing the technological gap with established global memory leaders in the years ahead.