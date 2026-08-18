CXMT Shares Jump 12% in Shanghai as Chinese Memory Chipmaker's Blockbuster Rally Continues to Climb Higher

SHANGHAI — Shares of ChangXin Memory Technologies, known as CXMT, jumped 12%, or 6.62 yuan, to 61.80 yuan as of 3:00 p.m. local time Monday, extending an extraordinary rally that has continued largely uninterrupted since the Chinese memory chipmaker's blockbuster debut on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's tech-focused STAR Market three weeks ago.

CXMT's stock has surged dramatically since it began trading on July 27, when shares soared as much as 466% to 500% on their first day of trading alone, instantly making the Hefei-based company the most valuable listed entity on any mainland Chinese exchange. The company's shares closed that opening session at 49 yuan, giving CXMT a market capitalization of roughly 3.3 trillion yuan, or approximately $487 billion at the time, a figure that vaulted the company past state-owned Industrial and Commercial Bank of China as China's most valuable listed company.

The rally has continued in the weeks since, with shares climbing further to close at 57.60 yuan the following Friday, pushing the company's market capitalization to roughly 3.54 trillion yuan, or about $523 billion, according to figures reported at the time. Monday's additional 12% gain to 61.80 yuan pushes the stock further into record territory, underscoring the sustained investor enthusiasm surrounding the company since its listing.

CXMT's initial public offering itself was a landmark event for Chinese capital markets. The company raised 57.92 billion yuan, or roughly $8.6 billion, by pricing its shares at 8.66 yuan each, making it the largest IPO in Asia so far this year and mainland China's second-largest public offering on record, trailing only the $22.1 billion combined Shanghai and Hong Kong listing of Agricultural Bank of China in 2010.

Founded in 2016 in the eastern Chinese city of Hefei with state backing, CXMT specializes in designing, manufacturing and selling dynamic random-access memory, or DRAM, chips, a category of semiconductor widely used in servers, personal computers, mobile devices and smart vehicles. The company's major clients include Alibaba Group's cloud computing division, Alibaba Cloud, along with ByteDance, Tencent Holdings, Lenovo, Xiaomi and several major smartphone manufacturers including Honor, Oppo and Vivo.

According to figures disclosed in the company's IPO prospectus, CXMT held approximately 7.67% of the global DRAM market based on fourth-quarter 2025 sales data, a share that has continued growing as the company has expanded production. By comparison, the global DRAM market remains dominated by three much larger established players: South Korea's Samsung Electronics, which the company's prospectus placed at roughly 36% global market share, SK Hynix at approximately 29%, and U.S.-based Micron Technology at around 24%.

CXMT's dramatic financial turnaround has helped fuel investor enthusiasm surrounding the stock. The company swung to an operating profit of 35.43 billion yuan in the first quarter, reversing a loss of 2.83 billion yuan during the same period a year earlier, a shift the company has attributed to continued growth in global computing demand tied to artificial intelligence and increased capacity allocation from major device manufacturers seeking memory chip supply.

CXMT's rise has taken on particular significance given the broader geopolitical backdrop shaping China's semiconductor industry. The company has emerged as a central symbol of Beijing's broader push toward technological self-sufficiency, particularly in advanced chipmaking, as China continues to contend with U.S.-led export restrictions limiting its access to cutting-edge chipmaking equipment and technology. The company is also investing heavily in high-bandwidth memory, or HBM, a specialized and more advanced form of DRAM critical for the kind of advanced processors used in AI applications, including graphics processing units made by Nvidia. CXMT has said it aims to begin production at a dedicated HBM back-end packaging facility in Shanghai by the end of 2026.

Adding further to investor interest surrounding the stock, reports emerged earlier this summer that Apple had begun testing CXMT's DRAM chips for potential use in devices sold within China, a development that, if it results in a formal supply relationship, could mark a significant commercial validation of the Chinese chipmaker's technology by one of the world's largest device manufacturers.

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Despite its meteoric post-IPO rise, CXMT's market capitalization, while enormous by Chinese standards, remains smaller than those of its more established South Korean and American rivals. Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix continue to carry substantially larger valuations reflecting their more mature and diversified chip businesses, and analysts have noted that CXMT still trails those companies by several years in terms of advanced manufacturing capability, particularly for next-generation HBM chips. SK Hynix, for instance, has said it expects to begin large-scale production of its next-generation HBM4 chips by the end of this year, a timeline analysts expect CXMT's own advanced memory production to lag behind.

Market analysts remain divided over whether CXMT's extraordinary valuation reflects a sustainable, long-term shift in global memory chip supply chains toward greater Chinese participation, or a shorter-term surge driven primarily by AI-related memory shortages and limited available trading float in the stock's early weeks on the market. One market strategist noted that a roughly 470% first-day gain, while not entirely without precedent among smaller Chinese listings, was particularly notable given CXMT's substantial size, suggesting that a combination of limited free float and pent-up market sentiment played a significant role in driving the stock's initial surge.

Morningstar has separately noted that the broader strategic significance of AI-related semiconductor self-sufficiency for China's national security priorities has likely contributed to sustained investor demand for CXMT shares beyond what might be explained by the company's current financial fundamentals alone, reflecting the broader political and economic weight Beijing has placed on developing homegrown alternatives to foreign-dominated segments of the global chip supply chain.

As CXMT's rally continues into its fourth week of trading, the stock's performance is likely to remain closely watched both as a barometer of investor sentiment toward China's broader semiconductor self-sufficiency push and as a test case for how sustainably newly listed Chinese technology companies can maintain extraordinary post-IPO valuations once the initial wave of listing-driven enthusiasm begins to settle into more conventional trading patterns.