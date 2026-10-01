MercadoLibre Stock Climbs 2.6% in Frankfurt as Investors Weigh Rebound After Sharp 10% September Slide

FRANKFURT, Germany — Shares of MercadoLibre Inc. rose in early European trading on Thursday, giving the Latin American e-commerce and fintech giant a lift after a difficult September in which its stock lost about a tenth of its value.

MercadoLibre's Frankfurt-listed shares climbed 38.40 euros, or 2.58%, to 1,525.40 euros as of 8:01 a.m. local time. The move appeared to reflect the stock catching up with its most recent trading in New York rather than any new company announcement.

On the Nasdaq, where MercadoLibre's primary listing trades, the stock closed Wednesday at $1,728.53, up 0.21%, before slipping about 0.7% in after-hours trading. In pre-market trading at German broker Lang & Schwarz, the shares were indicated about 1.2% higher early Thursday.

A tough month for the stock

Thursday's early gain comes after a weak stretch for MercadoLibre shares. The stock fell nearly 11% over the past month on the Nasdaq and about 4% over the past week. It is down about 14% so far this year and roughly 26% over the past 12 months.

The company had a market value of about $87.4 billion as of Sept. 30.

Despite the slide, MercadoLibre's shares remain far above their levels of a few years ago, reflecting the company's rapid growth as Latin America's dominant online marketplace and digital payments provider.

Strong growth, thinner margins

Investor sentiment toward MercadoLibre has been shaped by a tension between rapid sales growth and shrinking profitability.

In its second-quarter results, reported Aug. 5, the company's net revenue and financial income topped $10 billion for the first time, reaching $10.17 billion, up 50% from a year earlier. Revenue beat analysts' expectations, and earnings of $9.19 per share also came in above forecasts.

Gross merchandise volume, the total value of goods sold on its platforms, rose 44% to $21.9 billion, while total payment volume through its Mercado Pago fintech business surpassed $100 billion. Unique active buyers increased by 18 million from a year earlier to 89 million.

But profitability came under pressure. Operating margin fell to 6.7% from 12.2% in the same quarter a year earlier, and net income dropped 11% to $466 million. Management has said it will continue heavy spending on free shipping, credit cards and other initiatives to drive growth.

Shares fell about 4.7% immediately after the results as investors focused on the margin squeeze.

Heavy investment in Brazil and credit

MercadoLibre has been investing aggressively to expand its logistics network and financial services, particularly in Brazil, its largest market.

The company lowered the minimum purchase threshold for free shipping in Brazil about a year ago, a move that has boosted sales volume. Chief Financial Officer Martin de los Santos described the results of that change as "amazing," noting items sold in Brazil grew 56% from a year earlier and conversion rates improved.

The company also invested $2.1 billion in its credit book during the second quarter, expanding lending to consumers and small businesses through Mercado Pago. Credit growth has become a major driver of revenue but also adds risk if borrowers struggle to repay.

MercadoLibre has also increased spending on artificial intelligence, investing about $80 million in the quarter to improve customer service, product development, advertising and search.

New debt sale

Earlier this month, the company issued $1 billion in senior unsecured notes due in 2036. The bonds carry a 5.85% coupon, and MercadoLibre said proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and to strengthen liquidity.

Some analysts have flagged the additional debt as a factor weighing on the stock, alongside concerns about valuation.

Rising competition

MercadoLibre faces growing competition in Latin America. Rivals including Sea Ltd.'s Shopee and TikTok Shop have been expanding in Brazil's e-commerce and fintech markets, particularly among value-focused shoppers.

Analysts say the company's extensive logistics network, payment infrastructure and scale give it significant advantages, but intensifying competition could require continued spending that pressures margins.

Analysts remain largely positive

Wall Street remains broadly constructive on the stock. Of 10 analysts tracked by Google Finance over the past three months, six rate the shares a buy, three a hold and one a sell. The average consensus price target stands at about $2,283, well above current trading levels.

Morningstar has described 2026 as another heavy investment year for MercadoLibre, arguing that expanding its shipping and payment platforms is the right approach because they distinguish the company from rivals and support its dominant position in the region.

About MercadoLibre

Founded in Argentina in 1999 and now headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay, MercadoLibre operates online marketplaces and financial technology services across Latin America, with major operations in Brazil, Mexico and Argentina. Its businesses include the Mercado Libre marketplace, the Mercado Pago payments and lending platform, and the Mercado Envios logistics network.

The company is led by Chief Executive Officer Ariel Szarfsztejn.

MercadoLibre is scheduled to report third-quarter results on Oct. 28. Analysts expect earnings of about $9.29 per share. Investors will be watching for signs that margins are stabilizing as the company continues to invest heavily in growth, as well as trends in credit quality and competition in Brazil.