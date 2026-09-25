Read more Microsoft Stock Climbs Toward 515 Dollars as Nvidia Fueled Tech Rally Meets Fed Chair Warsh Speech Microsoft Stock Climbs Toward 515 Dollars as Nvidia Fueled Tech Rally Meets Fed Chair Warsh Speech

REDMOND, Wash. — Shares of Microsoft Corp. surged 3.15% to $513.60 in Friday trading, adding $15.67, as the technology giant participated in a broader market rebound tied to easing Treasury yields and growing optimism over a potential diplomatic resolution to the Strait of Hormuz crisis, while also continuing to benefit from a recent Wall Street rating upgrade.

Friday's advance marks a sharp rebound from recent trading levels, with the stock climbing from Thursday's close of approximately $497.93. The gains came as the broader U.S. stock market rallied Friday following a difficult stretch earlier in the week, with easing bond yields and reports of progress in U.S.-Iran negotiations over reopening the Strait of Hormuz helping lift sentiment across technology stocks more broadly.

Microsoft's rally also builds on a positive analyst rating change from earlier in the week. Stifel upgraded its outlook on Microsoft to Buy from Hold on September 23, according to data compiled by Fintel, adding to the stock's momentum heading into Friday's broader market advance.

Despite Friday's sharp gain, Microsoft's stock has posted a notably uneven performance over the trailing year, with shares down roughly 2% over the past twelve months as of recent trading, according to analysis from TipRanks, even as the underlying business has continued posting strong financial results. One prominent investor's assessment of the stock, cited in that analysis, suggested cracks may be forming in market confidence toward the company despite its continued growth, a more cautious read that stands in some tension with the bullish case built around Microsoft's cloud computing business.

That cloud business has remained a central focus for analysts assessing Microsoft's long-term prospects. According to a recent analysis from 24/7 Wall St., Microsoft's Azure cloud platform recently crossed a growth milestone the outlet said should reset how analysts value the broader company, even though the stock has continued trading below the levels it reached a year earlier. That disconnect between Azure's underlying growth trajectory and the stock's more muted price performance has become a recurring theme in recent analyst commentary on the company.

Microsoft's most recent quarterly results underscored the strength of that underlying business performance. The company reported earnings of $4.74 per share for its most recent quarter, comfortably ahead of the $4.24 per share analysts had expected, representing an earnings surprise of nearly 12%. Microsoft's trailing twelve-month revenue stands at approximately $331.8 billion, with a gross margin of roughly 67.9% and a net margin above 40%, reflecting the continued profitability of its core software, cloud and productivity businesses even amid heavy ongoing investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The company's market capitalization stood at approximately $3.68 trillion to $3.72 trillion heading into Friday's session, with shares trading within a 52-week range spanning from a low of $349.20, reached on June 25, to a high of $553.72, reached on October 28 of last year. Microsoft's stock carries a price-to-earnings ratio in the high 20s and pays a modest dividend yield below 1%, reflecting its continued position as one of the technology sector's most closely watched large-capitalization stocks. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on October 27.

Microsoft's business today spans three primary segments: Productivity and Business Processes, which includes Microsoft 365, LinkedIn, Dynamics business applications and Microsoft 365 Copilot; Intelligent Cloud, encompassing the Azure platform along with the company's broader public, private and hybrid cloud services for businesses and developers; and More Personal Computing, covering Windows, gaming and devices. That diversified structure has allowed Microsoft to generate substantial revenue across multiple distinct technology categories, even as investor attention has increasingly concentrated on the pace of Azure's growth and Microsoft's broader artificial intelligence strategy, including its extensive partnership with OpenAI.

That AI partnership has occasionally generated its own headlines separate from Microsoft's core financial performance. Microsoft AI Chief Executive Officer Mustafa Suleyman recently described a development tied to OpenAI's technology as a "serious situation," according to earlier CNBC reporting, though the specific comments predate Friday's trading session and were not cited as a direct factor in the day's share price movement.

Microsoft has also faced legal scrutiny in recent months, with multiple law firms announcing securities class action lawsuits on behalf of investors alleging harm connected to the company's disclosures, according to filings reported in August. The specific allegations underlying those legal actions were not detailed in the available reporting, and it remains unclear what impact, if any, the litigation has had on the stock's trading performance heading into Friday's session.

With Friday's rally lifting Microsoft shares sharply higher alongside the broader market, and the Stifel upgrade adding to a more constructive tone among some analysts covering the stock, investors are likely to continue watching closely for further signals about Azure's growth trajectory and the company's broader AI investment strategy as Microsoft approaches its next earnings report at the end of October.