Salesforce Shares Jump 3.73% as New AI Agent Blitz Builds Momentum Ahead of Its Flagship Dreamforce 2026

SAN FRANCISCO — Shares of Salesforce Inc. rose 3.73% to $256.95 in Monday trading, adding $9.23, as investor anticipation built ahead of the company's flagship Dreamforce conference, which opens Tuesday in San Francisco and is expected to showcase the next wave of the company's artificial intelligence agent strategy.

Dreamforce 2026 runs from Tuesday through Thursday at the Moscone Convention Center, with Salesforce planning more than 1,600 breakout sessions, over 50 product and visionary keynotes, more than 150 hands-on trainings and demos, and over 240 community roundtables, according to event materials. Chief Executive Officer Marc Benioff is scheduled to deliver the conference's opening keynote, with a free virtual program available through Salesforce+ running one day beyond the in-person event.

Monday's rally builds on momentum Salesforce generated last week when the company unveiled seven named "job-ready" Agentforce AI agents on September 11, each built for a specific business function, ahead of the conference. The announcement also introduced what Salesforce calls the Trusted Enterprise AI Harness, a governance layer designed for companies already running multiple AI agent platforms simultaneously. Salesforce said its Agentforce platform and Slack have collectively delivered 7 billion "Agentic Work Units" to date, including 3.2 billion in the most recent quarter alone, framing the new agents as a shift from generic AI assistants toward defined AI workers with specific roles and measurable output.

That platform has scaled rapidly since its debut. Salesforce's Agentforce business has reached $1.5 billion in annual recurring revenue, up 240% year-over-year, a growth rate the company has pointed to as validation of its broader strategic bet on autonomous AI agents as the next phase of enterprise software.

One of the most closely watched moments of this year's conference is expected to be a keynote conversation between Benioff and Anthropic Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei, following the companies' announcement of a partnership known as Claudeforce, which integrates Anthropic's Claude AI models more deeply into Salesforce's platform. Salesforce has said its "Salesforce in Claude" offering is already available to select pilot customers and is expected to enter open beta this month, though the company has cautioned that pricing, packaging, regional availability and the timeline for additional capabilities remain subject to change. The partnership builds on an earlier integration announced in June, when Salesforce and Anthropic introduced a feature allowing Slack users to tag Claude directly into workplace channels.

Salesforce will also hold its Investor Day during the conference, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon at the St. Regis San Francisco, where the company is expected to provide additional detail on its financial targets and long-term strategy. A separate dedicated keynote on the company's MuleSoft Agent Fabric product, focused on orchestration and monitoring across multiple AI agents, is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon as well.

The lead-up to Dreamforce has coincided with a string of corporate development activity at Salesforce. The company closed its acquisition of Fin, the customer agent platform formerly associated with Intercom, on September 10, adding Fin's technology and technical AI team to Salesforce's broader agent offerings. Separately, people familiar with the matter told reporters that Salesforce has held discussions to acquire Listen Labs for roughly $2 billion, though no deal has been confirmed. Those moves come alongside a substantial capital return program, with Salesforce spending a record $27.1 billion on share buybacks in a single recent quarter, alongside a quarterly cash dividend of 44 cents per share.

Wall Street's reception to Salesforce's AI-driven transformation has remained mixed even as anticipation builds for this week's announcements. Some analysts have flagged high expectations heading into the conference, with RBC among the firms noting the bar Salesforce will need to clear to justify continued investor enthusiasm. Coverage in recent days has described Salesforce's AI push as tempting to Wall Street even amid persistent analyst caution about execution risk and competitive pressure in the broader enterprise software market. Even so, the stock carries a consensus Buy rating among a large group of covering analysts, with a 12-month price target above $270, implying continued upside from current trading levels according to analyst estimates.

Some prominent value-oriented investors have taken an even more bullish stance. A portfolio manager at the Oakmark Select Fund identified Salesforce as the fund's top holding earlier this month, describing the stock as still "dramatically undervalued" despite its recent gains, a view that stands in contrast to some of the more cautious commentary from sell-side analysts covering the stock.

Salesforce shares remain well below their all-time closing high of $363.22, reached in December 2024, even after Monday's advance. The stock's 52-week range spans from $146.32 to $269.11, meaning Monday's gain pushes shares closer to, though still below, their highest levels of the past year.

For fiscal year 2026, Salesforce reported revenue of $41.53 billion, an increase of roughly 9.6% from the prior year, alongside earnings of $7.46 billion, up more than 20%. Those results have helped underpin investor confidence in the company's ability to grow profitably even as it invests heavily in its AI agent strategy and pursues an active acquisition pipeline.

With Dreamforce set to open Tuesday and additional product announcements, customer case studies and the closely watched Benioff-Amodei keynote conversation still to come, investors are likely to continue parsing this week's developments for signs of whether Salesforce's aggressive bet on autonomous AI agents can translate into sustained revenue growth, or whether the substantial expectations already built into the stock's recent rally will prove difficult for the company to fully meet.