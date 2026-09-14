SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Shares of Nvidia Corp. fell 3.15% to $211.41 in Monday trading, dropping $6.88, as a weekend call from rival AI executives to slow the pace of artificial intelligence development sent a shock through the semiconductor sector that has powered much of Nvidia's explosive growth over the past several years.

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The selloff traces back to a lengthy essay published Saturday by Anthropic Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei, titled "We Must Pace the Frontier," in which he argued that AI companies need to deliberately slow the rate at which they advance the capabilities of their most powerful models in order to address mounting safety concerns. The roughly 4,000-word post drew rapid public support from a striking cross-section of the AI and technology industry, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Tesla and xAI chief Elon Musk, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

For Nvidia, whose graphics processing units sit at the center of the AI buildout that has driven the company's revenue from $130.50 billion in fiscal 2025 to $215.94 billion in fiscal 2026, the prospect of a coordinated industry-wide slowdown in AI capability gains struck directly at the demand story that has underpinned the stock's remarkable rise. Nvidia has posted a gross margin of 74.7% as of its most recent quarter ended July 26, a figure closely tied to the voracious appetite among cloud providers and AI labs for its most advanced chips.

Speaking to CBS News on Sunday, Amodei acknowledged that the biggest practical obstacle to any coordinated slowdown is uncertainty over whether China, home to a rapidly advancing AI industry of its own, would participate in such an effort, a concern that has also been echoed by U.S. policymakers wary of ceding ground in the broader technological competition between the two countries.

Musk's response to Amodei's call added a layer of complexity to the market's reaction. While the Tesla and xAI chief expressed support for the general thrust of Amodei's proposal over the weekend, he stopped short of announcing any definitive operational changes to his own companies' AI ambitions. In a separate post Sunday, Musk said he was "highly confident" that SpaceX would launch Nvidia-powered AI servers into space next year, a comment that underscored the tension between public calls for caution and the continued momentum of AI infrastructure deployment across the industry.

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Adding further intrigue to Monday's selloff, reports surfaced that Nvidia is in discussions to invest as much as $10 billion in Anthropic, the very company whose chief executive's warning helped trigger the day's decline in Nvidia's own stock. The reported talks illustrate the increasingly intertwined financial relationships across the AI industry's leading players, even as public rhetoric among some of those same executives has shifted toward caution about the pace of the technology's advancement.

Nvidia was not alone in feeling the pressure Monday. Other major chipmakers also opened lower in premarket trading, with Broadcom, Advanced Micro Devices, Intel and Marvell Technology all posting declines as investors broadly reassessed exposure to companies tied to the AI infrastructure buildout. Some of those stocks pared their losses or turned positive as the session progressed, reflecting a degree of uncertainty among traders about how durable the AI-related selloff would prove to be.

Despite Monday's decline, Nvidia may be better positioned than some of its chip sector peers to weather a broader slowdown in frontier AI development, according to some market analysts. The company has spent recent months diversifying its customer base beyond the handful of large, closed-model AI labs that have historically driven much of its revenue, including through investments in open-source AI development and AI startups across the broader ecosystem. Earlier this month, Nvidia closed a $12.9 billion acquisition of Hugging Face, the open-source AI development platform, a deal that broadens the company's reach well beyond the small group of frontier labs whose spending decisions have the most direct bearing on chip demand.

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Some valuation-focused analysts have characterized Monday's pullback as a reassessment of near-term risk rather than a signal of deteriorating fundamentals at Nvidia itself. One widely cited valuation model places Nvidia's fair value estimate well above its current trading price, suggesting the stock remains meaningfully undervalued relative to its underlying financial performance even after accounting for Monday's decline, though the same data shows notable insider selling activity over the past several months, with roughly $839 million in insider share sales recorded over the trailing three-month period.

From a technical standpoint, Nvidia shares traded Monday near their 50-day moving average around $212.58, a level some traders view as a key support zone. A recovery back above the daily pivot point near $218.85 would likely be needed to signal that the stock has stabilized following the weekend's news, according to market technicians tracking the stock's short-term chart pattern.

The broader selloff in AI and semiconductor stocks also unfolded against the backdrop of a Federal Reserve policy meeting beginning this week, with futures markets pricing in roughly an 86% probability of an interest rate increase. Rising rate expectations, combined with a separate surge in oil prices tied to escalating tensions in the Middle East, added further pressure to risk assets across the market Monday, compounding the AI-specific concerns weighing on Nvidia and its chip sector peers.

With the debate touched off by Amodei's essay still unfolding and no clear indication yet of whether major AI labs will translate the public rhetoric into concrete changes in spending or development timelines, investors are likely to remain focused in the days ahead on how Nvidia's largest customers respond, and whether Monday's decline proves to be a durable repricing of AI infrastructure demand or a shorter-lived bout of uncertainty within a longer growth story that has defined the chipmaker's performance over the past several years.