CrowdStrike Stock Jumps 18% After Blowout Earnings Beat and Raised Guidance Fueled by AI Security Demand

AUSTIN, Texas — Shares of cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike Holdings surged Thursday, climbing as much as 17.69% to $222.64, after the company delivered stronger-than-expected fiscal second-quarter results and raised its full-year outlook, capping off what its chief executive called the best quarter in the company's history.

The stock jumped $33.46 in Thursday's trading session, extending gains that began Wednesday evening after CrowdStrike released its earnings report. The rally came as part of a broader wave of enthusiasm for software and cybersecurity stocks, with peers Salesforce and Okta also posting double-digit gains following their own quarterly reports released the same evening.

A quarter that beat across the board

CrowdStrike reported fiscal second-quarter revenue of $1.47 billion, up roughly 26% from $1.17 billion a year earlier and above Wall Street's consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Adjusted earnings per share came in at 31 cents, topping analyst expectations of 29 cents. Free cash flow reached $377.4 million, ahead of the $353 million analysts had projected.

Net new annual recurring revenue, a closely watched measure of new business growth for subscription-based software companies, surged 51% to a record $333 million, prompting the company to raise its full-year net new ARR growth outlook by 630 basis points, according to 24/7 Wall St.

Chief Executive George Kurtz described the results in stark terms in the company's earnings release. "The best quarter in CrowdStrike's history," Kurtz said, crediting the company's positioning in the fast-growing market for AI-related cybersecurity threats.

Raised guidance for the year ahead

Building on the strong quarterly print, CrowdStrike lifted its full-year revenue guidance to a range of $5.99 billion to $6.01 billion, up from a prior midpoint of roughly $5.94 billion, while raising its adjusted earnings per share outlook to between $1.25 and $1.26. For the current quarter, the company guided toward revenue of $1.52 billion to $1.53 billion, also ahead of the $1.51 billion analysts had expected.

AI threats driving demand

Much of the enthusiasm around CrowdStrike's results centered on the company's positioning at the intersection of two major technology trends: the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence across enterprises, and the corresponding rise in security risks that adoption creates. As companies increasingly deploy AI agents and automated systems across their operations, demand has grown for tools capable of protecting those systems from emerging threats — a dynamic CrowdStrike executives say is playing directly into the company's favor.

The company also highlighted strong growth in its Falcon Flex offering, a platform that allows customers to deploy and swap between different security tools as needed. According to the earnings call, Falcon Flex adoption more than doubled from the prior year, with the company adding 935 new Flex accounts during the quarter — accounts that comprised its top 10 deals by value. Finance chief Burt Podbere told analysts on the call that the Flex model was helping the company win larger, longer-term contracts by allowing customers to purchase multiple products under a single platform.

A stock already on a hot streak

Thursday's jump adds to what had already been an exceptional year for CrowdStrike shares. Heading into the earnings report, the stock had gained more than 63% year-to-date in 2026, far outpacing the S&P 500's roughly 12% advance over the same period, according to Yahoo Finance. Shares had briefly surpassed a record $225 earlier in August before pulling back to around $186 ahead of Wednesday's report, according to the Motley Fool.

That run-up had raised questions among some investors about whether the stock's valuation, trading at more than 150 times forward earnings heading into the report, had already priced in much of the company's anticipated growth. Ahead of the release, analysts at firms including Scotiabank, KeyBanc, Robert W. Baird, Mizuho Securities and J.P. Morgan had raised their price targets on the stock, reflecting growing confidence in the company's AI-driven cybersecurity momentum, even as some cautioned the shares looked more like a hold than an aggressive buy given the premium valuation.

Part of a broader earnings wave

CrowdStrike's report landed alongside a cluster of other closely watched technology earnings releases Wednesday evening, most notably Nvidia's own blockbuster results, which dominated investor attention during the after-hours session. Salesforce and identity-security firm Okta also posted strong beats that evening, with Okta shares spiking as much as 18% and Salesforce climbing more than 21% in premarket trading Thursday, according to FXStreet and Yahoo Finance.

The broader earnings season has been unusually strong across the board. According to data from FactSet cited by Yahoo Finance, second-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies are on pace to grow 50% year over year, the fastest growth rate since 2021, with Bank of America strategists pointing to artificial intelligence as the primary engine behind that broad-based strength.

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With CrowdStrike's stock now trading well above levels seen just a day earlier, attention turns to whether the company can sustain the pace of growth reflected in Thursday's raised guidance through the remainder of its fiscal year. Investors will be watching upcoming quarters for confirmation that the surge in AI-related security demand, and the accompanying growth in products like Falcon Flex, represents a durable long-term trend rather than a temporary spike tied to the broader wave of enterprise AI adoption sweeping across corporate America this year.

For now, Thursday's rally reinforced a theme that has run through much of this earnings season: companies positioned to benefit from the operational and security demands created by rapid AI adoption are being rewarded handsomely by investors, even as questions persist about how long the current pace of growth, and the elevated valuations that have accompanied it, can be sustained.