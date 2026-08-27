Read more Accelerant Holdings Stock Soars 44% After Blowout Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations By 100% Accelerant Holdings Stock Soars 44% After Blowout Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations By 100%

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch surged 41.10%, or $44.75, to $153.65 as of 12:09 p.m. EDT Wednesday, following a second-quarter earnings report that dramatically exceeded Wall Street expectations, driven by both a substantial tariff refund and continued strength across the retailer's core business heading into the back half of the year.

Abercrombie & Fitch reported net income of $4.17 per diluted share for the quarter ended Aug. 1, far surpassing analyst consensus estimates of $1.98 per share and blowing past the company's own prior guidance of $1.80 to $2.00 per diluted share. According to Quartz, approximately $100 million in refunds tied to International Emergency Economic Powers Act tariffs, reflected as a reduction in the company's cost of sales, contributed an estimated $1.75 per diluted share to the quarter's results. Crucially, however, the company's underlying core business also beat expectations independent of that one-time tariff benefit, according to Investing.com's coverage of the earnings call.

Net sales grew 5% year over year to $1.27 billion, exceeding the $1.24 billion analysts had projected and marking the company's 15th consecutive quarter of sales growth. Operating margin for the quarter came in at 19.9%, while adjusted EBITDA reached $296 million, a 73.8% beat relative to the $170.3 million analysts had expected, according to StockStory's breakdown of the results.

Growth was broadly distributed across both of the company's core brand families. According to the company's official earnings release, the Abercrombie namesake brand posted net sales of $596.8 million, up 8% from the prior year, with the brand returning to positive comparable sales growth during the quarter. Both of the company's major brands achieved record second-quarter net sales, according to the earnings release, with growth described as balanced across both brands and geographic regions, highlighted by accelerating momentum in the Americas alongside improving trends in the company's EMEA operations.

Abercrombie & Fitch Chief Executive Officer Fran Horowitz addressed the quarter's results directly in the company's earnings release. "We delivered record second quarter net sales and our 15th consecutive quarter of growth, reflecting our teams' continued focus on serving customers with compelling product, marketing, and experiences," Horowitz said. "Growth was balanced across our brands and regions, highlighted by accelerating momentum in the Americas and improving trends in EMEA. Both brands achieved record second quarter net sales, led by 8% growth at Abercrombie brands."

Management used the strong results to raise full-year guidance and signal continued confidence in the business heading into the fall shopping season. The company said it now expects at least $500 million in share repurchases for the full 2026 fiscal year, according to Investing.com's earnings call transcript. For the fiscal third quarter specifically, Abercrombie & Fitch guided toward net income per diluted share of $2.90 to $3.20, alongside expected net sales growth of 5% to 6%, with revenue guidance for the coming quarter set at $1.36 billion at the midpoint, according to StockStory, a figure that itself came in 1.5% above what analysts had been forecasting.

The company's balance sheet also reflected continued financial discipline during the quarter. Abercrombie & Fitch repurchased $177 million in stock during the second quarter alone, bringing its year-to-date buyback total to $282 million, representing a 7% reduction in total shares outstanding since the start of the fiscal year, according to Quartz. As of Aug. 1, the company held $628 million in cash and cash equivalents, with approximately $1.1 billion in total available liquidity.

Wednesday's rally builds on already strong momentum for Abercrombie & Fitch shares heading into the earnings report. According to earlier analysis from Yahoo Finance, the stock had already significantly outperformed both the broader Retail-Wholesale sector and the S&P 500 over the preceding month, delivering a 21.01% one-month share price return and a 55.70% three-month return even before Wednesday's blowout results, at a share price of $112.62. The stock's longer-term performance has been similarly strong, with a 200% total shareholder return over the trailing five years, according to the same analysis, which had noted heading into the report that recent share price gains would likely be weighed heavily against actual earnings performance and market expectations for future risk.

The company's revenue growth trajectory reflects continued execution across multiple channels. According to Quartz, growth during the quarter came from a combination of new store openings, expansion through third-party sales channels, and stronger overall product demand, even though comparable sales across the broader company remained flat overall, with the Abercrombie brand specifically delivering a 4% rise in comparable sales that helped offset softer performance elsewhere within the company's portfolio.

Analysts had entered Wednesday's earnings report with more measured expectations for the stock's near-term trajectory. Prior to the results, the consensus analyst price target for Abercrombie & Fitch sat at $111.30, according to Yahoo Finance's earlier analysis, a figure the company's stock price has now dramatically exceeded following Wednesday's post-earnings surge, suggesting analysts are likely to substantially revise their price targets upward in the coming days as they incorporate both the tariff refund windfall and the underlying strength of the company's core business performance into their updated models.

With shares initially jumping roughly 11% to 12% in premarket trading before extending gains to more than 41% during Wednesday's regular session, Abercrombie & Fitch's earnings report stands out as one of the more significant positive retail surprises of the current earnings season, reinforcing the young adult apparel retailer's continued turnaround story after years of steady sales growth. As the company heads into the critical fall and holiday shopping season with raised guidance and continued momentum across both its Abercrombie and Hollister brand families, investors and analysts are likely to closely watch whether that momentum can be sustained into the third and fourth quarters, particularly given the elevated bar the company's own raised third-quarter guidance has now set for its next earnings report.