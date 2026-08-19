Dow Rises as Target's Earnings Beat Offsets Lowe's Weak Guidance Ahead of Fed Minutes Release Wednesday

NEW YORK — The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 110.56 points, or 0.21%, to 53,453.96 as of 9:48 a.m. EDT Wednesday, as a stronger-than-expected quarterly report from Target helped offset cautious guidance from Lowe's and TJX Companies during a busy morning of retail earnings that dominated trading ahead of the afternoon release of Federal Reserve meeting minutes.

Target reported second-quarter results that beat Wall Street expectations, with earnings per share of roughly $2.23 on revenue of $25.21 billion, results that were boosted in part by tariff refunds and prompted the retailer to raise its full-year guidance. According to CNBC, the report offered further evidence that the company's ongoing turnaround efforts are beginning to take hold, a notable shift for a retailer that has faced sustained pressure from investors in recent quarters over sluggish sales growth.

Lowe's, by contrast, delivered a more mixed picture. The home improvement retailer's shares fell nearly 2% to as much as 3.53% during the session after the company issued cautious full-year revenue and earnings guidance alongside mixed second-quarter results. According to TheStreet, Lowe's specifically cited "pressure" in do-it-yourself consumer spending as a factor weighing on its outlook, a signal that some analysts interpreted as a sign of continued strain on discretionary home improvement spending among everyday consumers even as professional contractor spending has remained comparatively resilient.

TJX Companies, the parent of T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, also came under pressure Wednesday, with shares falling 4.7% after the off-price retailer's third-quarter profit forecast fell short of Wall Street estimates, despite the company posting a second-quarter earnings and revenue beat. The divergence between TJX's backward-looking results and its forward guidance echoed a broader pattern across this week's retail earnings, in which several major chains have posted solid recent performance while offering more tempered outlooks for the months ahead.

Beyond retail, Wednesday's session was dominated by dramatic gains in the biotechnology sector. Moderna shares skyrocketed as much as 102% in premarket trading after the company and partner Merck announced positive interim results from the first Phase 3 trial of their experimental, personalized mRNA cancer vaccine, developed in combination with Merck's immunotherapy Keytruda for melanoma patients. Merck shares climbed roughly 8.2% on the same news, according to TheStreet's live market coverage. The scale of Moderna's premarket surge, alongside notable gains in smaller names such as Yunji and Tenon Medical, added an unusual jolt of volatility to an otherwise earnings-focused trading session.

Wednesday's advance followed a difficult stretch for U.S. equities over the prior two sessions, driven largely by a sharp climb in long-term bond yields. On Tuesday, the benchmark 30-year U.S. Treasury yield surged to 5.33%, its highest level since April 2007, before dipping back below 5.3% later in the session. According to TheStreet, global government bonds stabilized somewhat Wednesday following that steep selloff, as markets awaited the release of the Federal Open Market Committee's meeting minutes from its July 28-29 gathering, scheduled for release Wednesday afternoon.

The Treasury Department took direct action to address the pressure on longer-dated bonds. According to CNBC, the department announced Wednesday that it would more than double the size of its government debt repurchase program, a move that sent yields sharply lower following the announcement and offered some relief to a fixed-income market that had come under significant strain amid yields not seen in nearly two decades.

Rising oil prices added a further layer of complexity to Wednesday's trading. Crude prices climbed amid continued uncertainty surrounding the conflict between the U.S. and Iran, following the expiration Monday of a 60-day window for the two sides to reach a negotiated resolution. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that no active talks were underway with Iran, while maintaining that the Strait of Hormuz remained open for shipping, a claim that stood in direct contrast to statements from Tehran asserting the key waterway remained closed to traffic.

Wednesday's session also featured a striking overseas market development that drew attention from global investors. Unitree, the Chinese humanoid robot maker, surged 629.4% in its trading debut in Shanghai, according to CNBC, marking one of the most dramatic single-day stock listings anywhere in the world this year and underscoring intense investor enthusiasm for companies positioned within the rapidly growing robotics sector.

Overnight, Asian markets had extended a sharp selloff tied to semiconductor and technology stocks, with South Korea's KOSPI plunging 5.80% and Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 3.16%, driven by surging global bond yields and continued Middle East tensions that had rattled investor sentiment across the region heading into Wednesday's U.S. trading session.

Looking ahead, Walmart is scheduled to report its own quarterly results Thursday, rounding out this week's slate of major retail earnings alongside Home Depot's report earlier in the week. Together, the reports are being closely watched by investors seeking clarity on the health of the American consumer following Friday's weaker-than-expected July retail sales figures, which showed a surprise 0.6% monthly decline.

With the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes due later Wednesday, investors are likely to parse the document closely for further insight into the central bank's thinking regarding the path of interest rates, particularly following a July meeting in which three Fed officials reportedly dissented in favor of a rate increase. Between the retail earnings cycle, the bond market's recent volatility, and the pending Fed minutes, Wednesday's session reflects a market working to reconcile several simultaneous crosscurrents, from signs of resilience in select corners of consumer spending to renewed uncertainty over both monetary policy and geopolitical risk.