Dow Jones Hits New Record Near 53,832 as Caterpillar and Palantir Earnings Fuel Big Market Rally Today

U.S. stocks extended their record-setting run Tuesday morning, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbing to 53,832.40 by 9:33 a.m. Eastern time, building on Monday's record close as strong corporate earnings and easing Middle East tensions continued to lift Wall Street.

The blue-chip index's move higher followed a powerful session Monday, when the Dow surged 693.38 points, or 1.32%, to close at a record 53,178.41. Tuesday's early gains pushed the index roughly 650 points beyond that closing level, marking a fourth consecutive day of gains for the broader market as the S&P 500 also topped its June closing record.

Earnings drive the morning rally

A wave of strong corporate results helped power Tuesday's advance. Caterpillar, the Dow's second-largest component by weight and a major industrial beneficiary of the broader artificial-intelligence infrastructure buildout, jumped as much as 11.69% in early trading after the company reported sales and revenue that topped $20 billion for the first time in its history.

Palantir Technologies delivered one of the morning's most striking moves, with shares surging nearly 18.5% after the AI software company posted what its chief executive, Alex Karp, described as an "otherworldly" quarter and raised its full-year outlook. The company's commercial revenue from the U.S. government surged 90% year over year in the second quarter, reinforcing investor confidence that demand for artificial-intelligence infrastructure remains robust even as some corners of the market have questioned whether AI-related valuations have run too far ahead of fundamentals.

Investors were also looking ahead to results from SpaceX and Advanced Micro Devices, both scheduled to report after Tuesday's closing bell. SpaceX's report marks the company's first quarterly earnings release as a public company following its June initial public offering, and comes as its shares have fallen roughly 50% from their post-IPO peak, making the results one of the most closely watched events of the week on Wall Street.

Not every stock joined the rally

Despite the broad-based gains lifting the major indexes, several individual Dow components faced selling pressure Tuesday morning. IBM led the index's decliners, sliding more than 2% following a downgrade tied to its enterprise services division. Retail and housing-related names also lagged behind the broader market, with Home Depot falling more than 2% and Salesforce dropping more than 1.6%. Sherwin-Williams and American Express also posted modest declines, moves that traders linked to localized concerns over consumer credit conditions and discretionary spending heading into the back half of the year.

Elsewhere in the market, biosimulation software company Certara tumbled nearly 24% after missing Wall Street's second-quarter earnings expectations, while automotive technology firm Aptiv fell more than 11% after issuing weak forward guidance and reporting a steep sequential revenue decline tied to recent business spin-offs. Bruker Scientific Instruments also sank nearly 12% following a revenue miss and softer-than-expected full-year guidance.

Oil prices and Iran diplomacy remain in focus

Much of the broader market optimism over the past several sessions has been tied to developments surrounding Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical oil shipping corridors. Oil prices fell again Tuesday after U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the United States and Iran could reach an agreement as soon as Tuesday or Wednesday to reopen the strait. West Texas Intermediate crude dropped more than 3% to $77.77 a barrel Tuesday morning, while Brent crude fell more than 2% to $81.81 a barrel.

The moves extended a sharp decline in oil prices that began Monday, when President Donald Trump said he had called off a planned military strike against Iran in order to pursue a negotiated deal, sending crude prices down roughly 4% to 5% on the day. Falling oil prices have provided a tailwind for the broader stock market in recent sessions, easing inflation concerns and reducing the geopolitical risk premium that had weighed on investor sentiment for much of the summer.

A strong backdrop heading into August

Tuesday's gains build on a broader run of positive economic data and corporate performance heading into August. The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index posted a reading of 55.6 for July, up 2.3 points from June and its best level since May 2022, comfortably beating economist expectations of 54.0. Employment within the survey climbed into expansion territory for the first time in 33 months, adding to signs of resilience in the broader economy even as investors continue to watch Friday's upcoming labor market report closely.

According to Bank of America Securities, corporate earnings for the second quarter have come in strong across the board, with the earnings beat rate running well ahead of historical norms as the bulk of this earnings season nears its conclusion. That backdrop, combined with easing oil prices and hopes for a resolution to tensions in the Middle East, has helped fuel the market's push to fresh record territory over the past several trading sessions.

With SpaceX and Advanced Micro Devices set to report earnings after Tuesday's close, alongside continued attention on the Iran-U.S. diplomatic talks over the Strait of Hormuz, investors are bracing for a busy stretch that could add further volatility to a market already trading at record highs. Friday's labor market report looms as another key catalyst later in the week, one that could shape expectations for the Federal Reserve's next moves heading into the fall. For now, though, Tuesday's early trading suggests Wall Street's rally shows little sign of slowing, with the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all pointing to further gains as the session gets underway.