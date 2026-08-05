Caterpillar Stock Soars Over 6% After Record $20.5 Billion Quarter Fueled by AI Data Center Demand Today

Read more CNH Industrial Shares Jump Over 15% After Beating Estimates and Raising Full-Year Earnings Guidance CNH Industrial Shares Jump Over 15% After Beating Estimates and Raising Full-Year Earnings Guidance

Caterpillar shares jumped more than 6% Tuesday morning, trading at $882.97 as of 10:05 a.m. Eastern time, after the construction and mining equipment maker reported record second-quarter results and raised its full-year sales outlook, driven largely by surging demand tied to the ongoing buildout of AI data centers.

The gains, which reached as high as 11% in premarket trading before settling into Tuesday's session, added roughly 450 points to the Dow Jones Industrial Average and reinforced the equipment giant's growing role as a beneficiary of the broader artificial-intelligence infrastructure boom sweeping through corporate America.

A historic quarter

Caterpillar reported second-quarter sales and revenue of $20.5 billion, up 24% from $16.6 billion a year earlier, marking the first time in the company's history that quarterly sales have topped $20 billion. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $8.17, up sharply from $4.72 in the same period last year and well above the $6.20 per share analysts had expected, according to data compiled by LSEG. On a GAAP basis, diluted earnings per share rose to $7.77 from $4.62, while net profit climbed to $3.593 billion from $2.179 billion. Operating profit increased 50% to $4.295 billion.

Chairman and CEO Joe Creed highlighted the milestone in a statement accompanying the results, noting it marked "the first time in company history that we have generated over $20 billion" in sales and revenue for a single quarter. Creed pointed to broadening momentum across all three of the company's primary business segments, underscored by a record order backlog of $72.1 billion heading into the second half of the year.

Data centers driving the surge

The results were powered heavily by two segments tied closely to the broader AI infrastructure buildout. Caterpillar's Construction Industries segment posted sales growth of 35% to $8.3 billion, with North American construction demand surging 50% as data center construction projects continued to ramp up across the country. The company's Power & Energy segment grew revenue by 17% to $8.2 billion, with power generation sales, predominantly tied to backup power equipment for data centers, climbing 29%. Combined, the two segments accounted for 81% of Caterpillar's total revenue during the quarter.

Resource Industries revenue rose 20% to $4.6 billion, driven by higher equipment sales to end users and increased international locomotive deliveries, while Financial Products revenue grew 10% to $1.145 billion, with segment profit up 32% to $328 million.

A sharp turnaround from earlier tariff pressure

Tuesday's results marked a notable reversal from the pressures Caterpillar flagged just one quarter earlier. In the first quarter, the company reported unfavorable manufacturing costs of $710 million tied to higher tariff expenses, which weighed on margins across all three of its business segments. Caterpillar has since lowered its full-year tariff cost forecast to approximately $2.2 billion, down from an earlier estimate of $2.2 billion to $2.6 billion, and recorded $392 million in expected tariff recoveries under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act during the second quarter alone.

On the back of the strong results, Caterpillar raised its full-year revenue growth forecast to the mid-to-high-teens percentage range, up from its previous projection of low-double-digit growth, a signal to investors that the company expects the current pace of demand to continue through the rest of the year.

Easing concerns about AI-related spending

The results carried significance beyond Caterpillar's own balance sheet. The company's results are often viewed as a bellwether for the broader industrial economy, and Tuesday's beat and raised outlook helped ease recent concerns among investors and analysts, including prominent short-seller Michael Burry, about the sustainability of AI-related capital spending following a stretch of declines in power-equipment stocks tied to that theme. Caterpillar's ability to convert its record backlog into delivered revenue on schedule this quarter offered reassurance that demand tied to the data center buildout remains durable rather than speculative.

Strong cash generation and capital returns

Caterpillar also reported robust cash flow figures alongside its earnings. Enterprise operating cash flow totaled $4.4 billion for the quarter, while Machinery, Power & Energy operating cash flow reached $5.7 billion and free cash flow came in at $5.1 billion. The company ended the quarter with $6.7 billion in enterprise cash and returned $2.2 billion to shareholders during the period, including $1.5 billion through share repurchases and $700 million in dividends.

A soft spot in the Middle East

Despite the overall strength, Creed acknowledged during the company's earnings call that Caterpillar saw softer sales to end users in the Middle East within its Construction Industries segment, one of the few regional pockets of weakness noted in an otherwise strong quarter.

Investing in AI and electrification

Beyond its equipment sales, Caterpillar has also been expanding its own footprint in AI-adjacent technology and electrification. The company recently acquired Skycatch, a spatial data and AI analytics firm focused on mine sites, and has been trialing battery-electric haul trucks in partnership with mining giants BHP and Rio Tinto in Australia's Pilbara region. Those investments align with a broader strategic push the company has signaled toward autonomous and AI-assisted equipment, an initiative it showcased earlier this year at CES with an in-cab AI assistant integrated into one of its mini-excavator models.

Heading into Tuesday's report, Caterpillar shares had already climbed roughly 36% in 2026, reflecting growing investor enthusiasm for companies positioned to benefit from the broader AI infrastructure buildout. With the company's record backlog, raised guidance and reduced tariff cost outlook now confirmed, analysts will be watching closely in the coming quarters for further evidence that the current surge in data center-related demand for construction and power generation equipment can be sustained through the remainder of 2026 and beyond.