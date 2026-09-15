KEY POINTS Palantir Stock Rises 1.25% as Investors Rotate Into 'Sovereign AI' Software Amid Broader Chip Selloff DENVER — Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. climbed 1.25% to $169.32 in Monday trading, adding $2.09, standing out as one of the market's few gainers on a day when a broad selloff tied to warnings over the pace of AI development hammered semiconductor and AI hardware stocks across Wall Street. Palantir's advance came as investors rotated away from chipmakers and AI infrastructure names, which fell sharply after Anthropic Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei published a weekend essay calling for a slowdown in frontier AI model development, and toward enterprise software companies seen as less directly exposed to any near-term pullback in AI hardware spending. That divergence extended a pattern seen at points throughout the year, in which concerns about AI infrastructure spending have periodically pushed capital out of chip stocks and into software companies positioned to benefit from AI adoption regardless of how quickly the underlying models themselves advance. Palantir's resilience Monday reflects a broader thesis that has gained traction among some analysts: that a slowdown in frontier AI model development, even if it materializes, would not necessarily translate into a slowdown in enterprise adoption of existing AI tools. Palantir has positioned itself as selling what some analysts describe as the "control plane" for enterprise AI, offering data governance, orchestration and deployment software that helps organizations integrate AI models into their existing operations rather than building the underlying models themselves. That positioning has led some market watchers to argue the company could remain well insulated even if the pace of frontier AI capability gains slows, so long as businesses continue rolling out AI tools built on existing technology. The company's recent financial performance has bolstered that case. Palantir reported second-quarter results on August 4 that Chief Executive Alex Karp described as "otherworldly," with total revenue climbing 93% year-over-year to $1.94 billion, comfortably beating Wall Street estimates of roughly $1.8 billion. U.S. commercial revenue, a closely watched segment reflecting demand from private-sector customers rather than government contracts, surged 149% from a year earlier. The results sent Palantir shares soaring 29.5% in a single session, narrowly missing the stock's best-ever single-day gain. Speaking to CNBC following the results, Karp emphasized the scale of the growth. "Forget consensus," he said. "To my knowledge, no businesses at our scale has even grown half this much." Palantir has tied much of its recent growth to what it calls "AI sovereignty," a term describing corporate and government demand for AI tools that keep sensitive data independent from major frontier AI labs such as OpenAI, Google, Anthropic and Meta. Analysts at Citi credited that positioning with strengthening the company's competitive standing, writing that Palantir's results "further weaken the bear case around rising AI competition." That sovereignty-focused pitch has continued to draw fresh analyst support in recent days. DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria raised his price target on Palantir to $250 from $200 on September 11 while maintaining a Buy rating, citing continued demand for AI sovereignty tools. Separately, Rosenblatt reiterated its own Buy rating with a $225 price target after attending Palantir's AIPCon 11 conference, citing what the firm characterized as strong commercial momentum for the company's Artificial Intelligence Platform. Those targets sit well above the broader Wall Street consensus target of roughly $194, which itself implies meaningful upside from Monday's trading levels, according to analyst estimates compiled by financial data providers. Overall, 21 analysts currently rate the stock a buy compared with two recommending a sale. Not every prominent investor shares that optimism. Short-seller Michael Burry, known for his early bet against the U.S. housing market before the 2008 financial crisis, has taken a public and vocal stance against Palantir's valuation. "Palantir Is Riding an AI FOMO Bubble," Burry said, warning that the stock could fall below a $100 billion market capitalization, a dramatic decline from its current valuation of roughly $402 billion. Palantir shares briefly dipped following disclosure of Burry's short position before rebounding sharply on the strength of the company's second-quarter results. Palantir's current valuation remains a central point of debate among investors. The stock trades at a trailing price-to-earnings ratio above 140 and a forward multiple that some analysts place near 80 times expected earnings, a level that leaves the shares vulnerable to sharp swings if growth decelerates from its current breakneck pace or if broader interest rate and bond yield movements pressure high-multiple growth stocks. Palantir has guided for full-year 2026 revenue of between $8.15 billion and $8.158 billion, with commercial revenue expected to exceed $3.424 billion, targets that would represent continued rapid growth even if the pace moderates somewhat from the second quarter's 93% expansion rate. Palantir's business, built around four core software platforms, Gotham, Foundry, Apollo and its Artificial Intelligence Platform, has historically centered on government and defense customers, particularly in counterterrorism and military applications, before expanding more aggressively into commercial enterprise customers in recent years. The company has also pursued partnerships with major chipmakers, including a recently discussed AI collaboration with Nvidia that some analysts view as reinforcing Palantir's positioning within the broader "sovereign AI" infrastructure narrative, even as Nvidia's own shares came under pressure Monday alongside the rest of the chip sector. With Palantir's next earnings report scheduled for November 9, investors are likely to watch closely for further signs of whether the company's commercial growth can sustain its current pace, and whether the broader rotation into enterprise AI software stocks proves durable if the debate over the pace of frontier AI development continues to weigh on chip and infrastructure names in the weeks ahead.

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DENVER — Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. climbed 1.25% to $169.32 in Monday trading, adding $2.09, standing out as one of the market's few gainers on a day when a broad selloff tied to warnings over the pace of AI development hammered semiconductor and AI hardware stocks across Wall Street.

Palantir's advance came as investors rotated away from chipmakers and AI infrastructure names, which fell sharply after Anthropic Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei published a weekend essay calling for a slowdown in frontier AI model development, and toward enterprise software companies seen as less directly exposed to any near-term pullback in AI hardware spending. That divergence extended a pattern seen at points throughout the year, in which concerns about AI infrastructure spending have periodically pushed capital out of chip stocks and into software companies positioned to benefit from AI adoption regardless of how quickly the underlying models themselves advance.

Palantir's resilience Monday reflects a broader thesis that has gained traction among some analysts: that a slowdown in frontier AI model development, even if it materializes, would not necessarily translate into a slowdown in enterprise adoption of existing AI tools. Palantir has positioned itself as selling what some analysts describe as the "control plane" for enterprise AI, offering data governance, orchestration and deployment software that helps organizations integrate AI models into their existing operations rather than building the underlying models themselves. That positioning has led some market watchers to argue the company could remain well insulated even if the pace of frontier AI capability gains slows, so long as businesses continue rolling out AI tools built on existing technology.

The company's recent financial performance has bolstered that case. Palantir reported second-quarter results on August 4 that Chief Executive Alex Karp described as "otherworldly," with total revenue climbing 93% year-over-year to $1.94 billion, comfortably beating Wall Street estimates of roughly $1.8 billion. U.S. commercial revenue, a closely watched segment reflecting demand from private-sector customers rather than government contracts, surged 149% from a year earlier. The results sent Palantir shares soaring 29.5% in a single session, narrowly missing the stock's best-ever single-day gain. Speaking to CNBC following the results, Karp emphasized the scale of the growth. "Forget consensus," he said. "To my knowledge, no businesses at our scale has even grown half this much."

Palantir has tied much of its recent growth to what it calls "AI sovereignty," a term describing corporate and government demand for AI tools that keep sensitive data independent from major frontier AI labs such as OpenAI, Google, Anthropic and Meta. Analysts at Citi credited that positioning with strengthening the company's competitive standing, writing that Palantir's results "further weaken the bear case around rising AI competition."

That sovereignty-focused pitch has continued to draw fresh analyst support in recent days. DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria raised his price target on Palantir to $250 from $200 on September 11 while maintaining a Buy rating, citing continued demand for AI sovereignty tools. Separately, Rosenblatt reiterated its own Buy rating with a $225 price target after attending Palantir's AIPCon 11 conference, citing what the firm characterized as strong commercial momentum for the company's Artificial Intelligence Platform. Those targets sit well above the broader Wall Street consensus target of roughly $194, which itself implies meaningful upside from Monday's trading levels, according to analyst estimates compiled by financial data providers. Overall, 21 analysts currently rate the stock a buy compared with two recommending a sale.

Not every prominent investor shares that optimism. Short-seller Michael Burry, known for his early bet against the U.S. housing market before the 2008 financial crisis, has taken a public and vocal stance against Palantir's valuation. "Palantir Is Riding an AI FOMO Bubble," Burry said, warning that the stock could fall below a $100 billion market capitalization, a dramatic decline from its current valuation of roughly $402 billion. Palantir shares briefly dipped following disclosure of Burry's short position before rebounding sharply on the strength of the company's second-quarter results.

Palantir's current valuation remains a central point of debate among investors. The stock trades at a trailing price-to-earnings ratio above 140 and a forward multiple that some analysts place near 80 times expected earnings, a level that leaves the shares vulnerable to sharp swings if growth decelerates from its current breakneck pace or if broader interest rate and bond yield movements pressure high-multiple growth stocks. Palantir has guided for full-year 2026 revenue of between $8.15 billion and $8.158 billion, with commercial revenue expected to exceed $3.424 billion, targets that would represent continued rapid growth even if the pace moderates somewhat from the second quarter's 93% expansion rate.

Palantir's business, built around four core software platforms, Gotham, Foundry, Apollo and its Artificial Intelligence Platform, has historically centered on government and defense customers, particularly in counterterrorism and military applications, before expanding more aggressively into commercial enterprise customers in recent years. The company has also pursued partnerships with major chipmakers, including a recently discussed AI collaboration with Nvidia that some analysts view as reinforcing Palantir's positioning within the broader "sovereign AI" infrastructure narrative, even as Nvidia's own shares came under pressure Monday alongside the rest of the chip sector.

With Palantir's next earnings report scheduled for November 9, investors are likely to watch closely for further signs of whether the company's commercial growth can sustain its current pace, and whether the broader rotation into enterprise AI software stocks proves durable if the debate over the pace of frontier AI development continues to weigh on chip and infrastructure names in the weeks ahead.