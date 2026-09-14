SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. fell 5.94% to $485.46 in Monday trading, down $30.67, as renewed calls from prominent artificial intelligence executives to slow the pace of AI development triggered a broad selloff across semiconductor stocks and hit AMD's high-beta shares especially hard.

The decline extended a rough stretch for AMD and the wider chip sector that has persisted since late August, with Monday's drop coming just days after the stock had already fallen 3.4% in the prior week's trading on September 10, when it closed at $503.60 amid a sector-wide pullback tied to stretched AI-related valuations and rising Treasury yields. The renewed weakness Monday pushed AMD further from its recent highs, even as the stock remains up a remarkable 141% since the start of the year, having climbed sharply from its 52-week low of $149.85.

Monday's selloff was triggered by a weekend essay from Anthropic Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei calling on AI companies to deliberately slow the pace at which they advance the capabilities of their most powerful models, citing safety concerns. The essay, which drew public support from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Tesla and xAI chief Elon Musk, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, raised fresh doubts among investors about whether the torrid pace of AI infrastructure spending that has powered chipmakers' revenue growth over the past several years can be sustained at its current trajectory.

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The broader market reaction was severe. The Nasdaq Composite fell about 1.8%, the S&P 500 declined roughly 0.8% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped about 0.3% in early trading, with the selling concentrated most heavily in AI-linked names. AMD's decline outpaced the broader market by a wide margin, a reflection of the stock's beta of approximately 1.79, a measure of how much more sharply the shares tend to move relative to the broader market in both directions. Nvidia and Intel also came under pressure Monday, and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index posted some of its steepest multi-day losses of the year as the AI-related unease rippled across the sector.

AMD's business mix has left it particularly exposed to shifting sentiment around AI infrastructure spending. The company's data center segment, anchored by its EPYC server processors and Instinct line of AI accelerator chips, has been the primary driver of AMD's growth in recent quarters as cloud providers and AI labs have raced to build out computing capacity. At the same time, the company's gaming and semi-custom revenue streams, which include chips supplied for video game consoles, have experienced contraction, leaving AMD's overall growth story increasingly dependent on continued heavy AI-related capital spending materializing at the pace currently reflected in Wall Street's expectations.

That dependence has made the stock a focal point for investors seeking exposure to the AI infrastructure buildout, but it has also left shares vulnerable to sharp pullbacks whenever doubts emerge about the durability of that spending cycle. Reports surfaced earlier in September indicating that some institutional investors had trimmed their positions in AMD, adding a layer of uncertainty to the stock's trajectory even before Monday's AI safety-driven selloff began.

Wall Street's assessment of AMD remains split. Some analysts have initiated or maintained bullish coverage on the stock, pointing to its expanding position in the AI accelerator market as a long-term growth driver, while others have expressed reservations about the company's current valuation multiples following its steep run-up over the course of the year. Despite Monday's decline, technical sentiment indicators from TipRanks continued to point toward an overall bullish stance on the stock, even as the near-term price action reflected the market's caution.

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AMD's current market capitalization stands at roughly $842.6 billion, with average daily trading volume of approximately 25.4 million shares, underscoring the stock's status as one of the more heavily traded and closely watched names within the broader semiconductor sector. The company's rapid ascent over the course of 2026 has made it a bellwether for investor sentiment toward the AI trade more broadly, meaning swings in AMD shares have often mirrored, and at times amplified, broader movements across AI-linked equities.

Elevated Treasury yields have compounded the pressure on AMD and similarly high-multiple growth stocks in recent weeks, as rising borrowing costs tend to weigh more heavily on companies whose valuations are built around expectations of substantial future earnings growth. That dynamic, combined with firm oil prices tied to escalating tensions in the Middle East, has created a difficult backdrop for premium-valued technology names even before Monday's AI safety debate added a fresh source of uncertainty to the mix.

Market participants have increasingly begun to question whether near-term AI-related revenue can realistically keep pace with the scale of infrastructure investment currently embedded in market expectations for companies like AMD, a debate that Amodei's essay and the subsequent statements from other industry leaders have only intensified. Whether that skepticism proves to be a lasting overhang on the stock or a temporary bout of caution within AMD's longer growth trajectory is likely to become clearer as the company's largest customers signal whether they intend to adjust their AI infrastructure spending plans in the wake of the weekend's developments.

With a Federal Reserve policy decision also looming later this week, investors are likely to remain focused on how AMD and its semiconductor peers navigate the current combination of AI-related sentiment shifts, rising interest rate expectations and broader macroeconomic uncertainty in the sessions ahead.