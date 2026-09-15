Yelp Shares Rise 2.68% as Beaten-Down Stock Attempts a Rebound Amid Its AI Strategy Overhaul Near 52-Week Lows

SAN FRANCISCO — Shares of Yelp Inc. climbed 2.68% to $21.87 in Monday trading, adding 57 cents, as the local business review platform attempted a modest rebound from levels near its 52-week low, even as the broader market absorbed a separate selloff tied to concerns over the pace of artificial intelligence development.

No single company-specific announcement appeared to drive Monday's move, and the gain comes against the backdrop of a stock that has been under sustained pressure for much of the past year. Yelp shares have traded within a 52-week range of $19.60 to $34.49, and the stock's current level leaves it much closer to the bottom of that band than the top. The company's market capitalization has fallen to roughly $1.14 billion, down more than 38% year-over-year as of its most recent quarterly results, reflecting a period of sustained investor skepticism toward the stock even as Yelp has pursued a broader transformation of its business model.

Yelp's recent financial results have presented a mixed picture that helps explain the divide among analysts covering the stock. The company reported second-quarter 2026 results in early August that beat Wall Street expectations on both revenue and earnings per share, with EPS of 57 cents topping the consensus estimate of 36 cents by a wide margin, and revenue of $375.52 million exceeding the $366.89 million analysts had projected. Despite those headline beats, net income fell 28% from the prior year, and the company's profit margin slipped to 8.4% from 12% a year earlier, a decline the company attributed to higher expenses tied to its ongoing strategic investments.

Those investments have centered on repositioning Yelp as what the company describes as a product-led, AI-first platform, moving beyond its traditional role as a review and advertising site. The centerpiece of that effort is Yelp Assistant, an artificial intelligence tool the company said handled roughly 10% of Request-a-Quote projects, a service connecting consumers with local service providers, during the second quarter. Yelp has also pursued the acquisition of Hatch, a company whose technology the business plans to integrate into its broader conversational AI and customer service offerings, alongside a push to grow data licensing partnerships as a separate revenue stream. The company has set a target of reaching a $250 million annual run rate in this "other revenue" category, which includes data licensing, by the end of 2028.

To help fund those investments, Yelp said in August that it would pause its share repurchase program, with management indicating the buyback is expected to resume in 2027. The company also narrowed its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to a range of $1.46 billion to $1.47 billion, and guided third-quarter revenue to between $365 million and $370 million, a range that came in below the $371.61 million analysts had been forecasting, a signal that contributed to some of the recent caution around the stock.

Wall Street's assessment of Yelp remains notably split. JPMorgan assumed coverage of the stock in mid-August with an Underweight rating, while Morgan Stanley has maintained its own Underweight stance, lowering its price target on the shares to $24 from $28 as the firm updated its financial model to reflect softer growth expectations. Baird similarly trimmed its price target to $27 from $28. On the more optimistic side of the ledger, Craig-Hallum has maintained a Buy rating on the stock, and other analysts have pointed to Yelp's solid underlying profitability and strategic AI investments as reasons for longer-term confidence even amid near-term headwinds. Taken together, the average analyst rating on Yelp currently sits at Hold, with a consensus 12-month price target in the mid-to-high $20s, implying modest potential upside from current trading levels even as individual analyst views diverge sharply.

Some independent research services have grown more cautious on the stock's near-term prospects. Simply Wall St's analyst price target model has been revised down from roughly $40 to about $31 in recent weeks, with the firm citing softer 2026 guidance, broader macroeconomic pressure on advertising budgets across the industry, concerns about user engagement trends, and execution risk tied to Yelp's newer revenue initiatives as reasons for the more conservative outlook.

Monday's gain, while modest in isolation, comes on a day when investors broadly rotated away from AI hardware and semiconductor stocks and toward companies seen as beneficiaries of AI adoption within existing software and service platforms, a pattern that lifted a range of enterprise and consumer-facing technology names even as chip stocks fell sharply following renewed industry debate over the pace of frontier AI model development. Whether that broader rotation played any role in Yelp's advance Monday is difficult to establish definitively, particularly given the stock's continued proximity to its 52-week low and the absence of any specific company announcement tied to the day's trading.

With Yelp's next earnings report scheduled for October 29, investors are likely to watch closely for further signs of whether the company's AI-driven transformation, including continued adoption of tools like Yelp Assistant and progress toward its data licensing revenue targets, can translate into the kind of durable growth needed to justify a sustained recovery in the stock price, or whether the advertising market headwinds and engagement concerns flagged by more cautious analysts will continue to weigh on shares in the weeks ahead.