Sunrise Energy Metals Shares Sink 12.59% to $19.335 as Scandium Miner's Blistering 2026 Rally Hits a Wall

MELBOURNE — Shares of Sunrise Energy Metals Ltd. tumbled 12.59% in a heavy session on the Australian Securities Exchange, closing at $19.335 as investors booked profits after one of the most dramatic runs seen on the local resources board this year.

The stock shed $2.785 a share, wiping hundreds of millions of dollars off the company's market value in a single day of trading. The retreat came without any fresh company-specific announcement to explain it, extending a pattern of sharp swings that has defined Sunrise Energy Metals' trading in recent weeks as the scandium developer's valuation has climbed far ahead of its earnings.

The selloff pulled shares well off the company's 52-week high of $20.50, touched in August, though the stock remains dramatically higher than the roughly $1.30 level it traded at just a year ago. That run — driven by a string of government-backed financing announcements and surging interest in critical minerals — has made Sunrise Energy Metals one of the standout performers on the ASX materials board, and also one of its most volatile.

Melbourne-based Sunrise Energy Metals is developing the Syerston Scandium Project near Fifield in central-west New South Wales, alongside the adjacent Sunrise Nickel-Cobalt Project, one of the largest cobalt-rich nickel laterite deposits in the world. The company, formerly known as Clean TeQ Holdings, has positioned itself as a potential source of primary scandium supply outside China, a metal used in aluminum-scandium alloys, solid oxide fuel cells and, increasingly, next-generation semiconductor materials.

That positioning has drawn Washington's attention. Sunrise Energy Metals has disclosed a $400 million investment tied to the U.S. Department of Defense to help finance the Syerston project, part of a broader push by the U.S. and its allies to build critical minerals supply chains independent of China. The company has also received a letter of interest from the U.S. Export-Import Bank for up to $67 million in debt financing, and last month it secured a conditional $400 million loan tied to the project, while separately exploring a possible U.S. stock market listing.

Those catalysts fueled an extraordinary run for the shares over the past year, at one point pushing the stock up more than 1,200% from its 52-week low. Sunrise Energy Metals has also been evaluating an expansion case that could lift potential scandium oxide production capacity from 60 tonnes to 180 tonnes per annum, and in September the company issued a corporate presentation reaffirming that the mineral resource, ore reserve and production-target assumptions underpinning its feasibility study remained unchanged.

Even so, the company remains pre-revenue in any meaningful sense, with the Syerston project yet to reach a final investment decision, which management has targeted for the September 2026 quarter. Financial filings show the company posted a net loss for the period and continues to report negative operating cash flow, underscoring that its market valuation rests heavily on future project economics rather than current earnings. Analyst coverage of the stock remains thin, with brokers who do cover the name offering a consensus price target near $20, according to market data compiled ahead of the session.

Friday's decline was not confined to Sunrise Energy Metals. ASX-listed critical minerals and rare earth names have shown a pattern of sudden, sector-wide pullbacks in recent weeks even as underlying project news for individual companies stayed positive, a dynamic traders have attributed to swings in investor sentiment around spodumene and rare earth pricing rather than to deteriorating fundamentals at any single company. Materials-sector benchmarks on the ASX have likewise shown bouts of weakness during the same stretch.

For a stock that has become a favorite among momentum traders chasing exposure to the critical minerals theme, the size of Friday's drop is a reminder of how thinly some of these names trade relative to their market capitalization, and how quickly gains can unwind once buying momentum stalls. Average daily volume for Sunrise Energy Metals has run in the range of 600,000 to 800,000 shares, a level that can amplify price swings when large blocks change hands in either direction.

Company documents show Sunrise Energy Metals has continued to issue new shares tied to option conversions and employee incentive plans in recent months, modestly expanding its share count even as the stock price surged. The company's most recent annual general meeting was held in November, and its next scheduled earnings update is expected in the coming weeks as part of its regular quarterly reporting cycle.

For now, the company's underlying construction and financing timeline appears unchanged. Procurement of long-lead equipment items for Syerston, including boilers and heater vessels, has already gone to tender ahead of the targeted final investment decision, and the company has separately made a small strategic equity investment in a U.S. semiconductor materials developer working with aluminum-scandium nitride technology, a move aimed at extending Sunrise's exposure into downstream applications for the metal.

Whether Friday's pullback marks a pause in the stock's rally or the start of a deeper correction will likely depend on newsflow around the Syerston financing package and the timing of the final investment decision, both of which remain the key catalysts investors are watching heading into the back half of the year.