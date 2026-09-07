Sunrise Energy Metals Shares Rise 7.5% As Pentagon-Backed Scandium Project Nears Key Decision In NSW

MELBOURNE, Australia — Shares of Sunrise Energy Metals Ltd. climbed $1.145, or 7.51%, to $16.395, as the small-cap critical minerals company continues building momentum following a landmark U.S. government financing commitment for its Syerston scandium project in New South Wales.

The company, formerly known as Clean TeQ Holdings before rebranding in March 2021, has emerged over the past year as one of the most closely watched names on the ASX within the broader critical minerals sector, with its market capitalization surging more than 2,400% over the trailing 12 months as investors have bet heavily on the strategic importance of its flagship scandium project.

Sunrise's stock has been on a sustained upward trajectory since early August, when the Pentagon's Office of Strategic Capital confirmed a conditional US$400 million loan commitment for the Syerston project, located near Fifield in central-west New South Wales. Shares surged as much as 20% in a single session following that initial confirmation, touching a fresh 52-week high near $19 and pushing the company's market capitalization to roughly $3 billion Australian dollars at the time.

Sunrise Chairman Robert Friedland, the mining billionaire and founder of Ivanhoe Mines, described the U.S. financing commitment as a defining moment for both the company and Australia's broader mining industry.

"A landmark moment," Friedland said, adding that "scandium is one of the clearest examples, supporting the technologies, industries and defence capabilities that will shape the coming decades."

If completed, Syerston is designed to become the world's first primary scandium mine, a distinction significant given that scandium has historically been produced only as a byproduct of other mining operations rather than mined as a primary target. The project boasts a 60.3-million-tonne resource, an existing mining lease, development consent, environmental approvals and secured water rights, positioning it as unusually advanced for a critical minerals project at this stage of development.

Scandium is a silvery-white metal valued for its ability to significantly strengthen aluminum alloys while remaining lightweight, flexible and resistant to heat and corrosion, making it particularly important for aerospace applications, defense technology, and increasingly, power delivery for artificial intelligence data centers and other power-constrained infrastructure. New South Wales holds some of the highest concentrations of scandium found anywhere in the world.

Defense contractor Lockheed Martin holds an option to purchase up to 15 tonnes of scandium oxide annually for the project's first five years, representing roughly 25% of Syerston's planned initial production capacity. Initial development at the site is targeting production of 60 tonnes of high-purity scandium oxide annually over an estimated 32-year mine life, with the company separately evaluating a second development phase that could add a further 120 tonnes of annual capacity.

Sunrise CEO Sam Riggall has described scandium as occupying a unique position within the broader critical minerals landscape, telling CNBC's "Europe Early Edition" that the scandium market remains one of the smallest in the world despite its outsized strategic importance across defense and advanced manufacturing applications.

The Pentagon financing commitment came alongside a broader push by U.S. officials to reduce Western reliance on Chinese-controlled critical mineral supply chains. China currently produces nearly 70% of the world's rare earth supply from domestic mines and processes almost 90% of global supply, refining material imported from other countries, a level of dominance Western governments have increasingly flagged as a strategic vulnerability given the expected exponential growth in critical minerals demand tied to the broader clean energy transition.

Read more Southern Cross Gold Shares Jump 8% After High-Grade Drill Results At Sunday Creek Project In Victoria Southern Cross Gold Shares Jump 8% After High-Grade Drill Results At Sunday Creek Project In Victoria

A statement accompanying the U.S. financing commitment described the deal, which combines both public and private capital and totals nearly $1 billion when including related financing components, as a significant step toward establishing genuine supply chain resilience for scandium specifically.

"The contemplated Sunrise transaction marks a significant step in establishing supply chain resiliency for an increasingly critical mineral," the statement read, adding that the deal "would help address foreign dependencies in scandium supply and facilitate scandium's use in critical defense and commercial applications."

Beyond the core Pentagon financing, Sunrise has continued building out its broader supply-chain relationships in recent months. The company disclosed a US$5 million stake in Agni Semiconductor, a private developer of aluminum scandium nitride semiconductor technology, and secured acceptance into the New South Wales government's Critical Minerals Royalty Deferral Scheme, becoming one of only two companies admitted to that program so far. The U.S. Export-Import Bank has also issued a letter of interest for up to US$67 million in additional financing support tied to the project.

Sunrise has also disclosed a revised capital cost estimate for Syerston of between $450 million and $475 million Australian dollars, or roughly $315 million to $333 million U.S. dollars, reflecting an expanded project scope that now includes plans for downstream refining capacity to be built in the United States, in addition to the core mining and processing facilities in New South Wales. The company has said it has already begun preparations for a listing on a U.S. securities exchange, a step that would require shareholder, court and regulatory approvals but could open access to deeper capital markets and further strengthen its position within U.S. defense and advanced technology supply chains.

According to reporting from Kalkine Media, key milestones investors are watching closely in the coming months include finalization of binding documentation for both the Pentagon loan and the Lockheed Martin offtake agreement, continued progress on the project's Front-End Engineering Design study, long-lead equipment orders, half-year results expected later this month, and, most significantly, whether the company's targeted Final Investment Decision lands within the current September quarter as planned.

Analysts have cautioned that despite the wave of positive developments, meaningful execution risk remains. The Pentagon's financing commitment is explicitly conditional, phased and contingent on Sunrise contributing its own equity alongside milestone-based drawdowns, meaning the deal's ultimate value to the company depends heavily on Sunrise successfully clearing a series of remaining financial, legal and technical requirements before the financing can formally close.

With early works and long-lead procurement already underway to preserve a targeted first-production timeline in the second half of 2028, Sunrise Energy Metals has positioned itself as one of the more advanced Western scandium projects moving toward production, even as the company continues navigating the substantial financing and regulatory milestones still required to bring Syerston fully online in the years ahead.