Electro Optic Systems Shares Surge 23% After Revenue Jumps 283% on Record Defence Order Book and Cash Pile

SYDNEY — Shares of Electro Optic Systems Holdings surged 23.02%, or $1.98, to $10.58 Tuesday, extending an extraordinary run for the Australian defence and space technology company after it reported first-half revenue climbing 283% and unveiled a record-sized order book.

The company reported revenue from continuing operations of $168.8 million for the first half of 2026, up 283% from $44.1 million in the same period a year earlier, according to Kalkine.com.au. That growth was driven primarily by the company's Defence Systems segment, which surged 322% to $163.7 million. Electro Optic Systems' contracted order book expanded dramatically as well, reaching approximately $846 million as of June 30, up from $170 million a year earlier, a nearly fivefold increase that provided the underlying support for Tuesday's rally.

Despite the surging top line, the company remained unprofitable on a statutory basis, though its losses narrowed significantly. According to The Motley Fool Australia, Electro Optic Systems reported a net loss after tax attributable to members of $32.9 million, an improvement from a $44.8 million loss during the same period the prior year. On an underlying basis, the company's EBITDA from continuing operations swung to a profit of $21.6 million, compared with a $14.9 million loss a year earlier, marking a significant operational turnaround even as the bottom line remained in the red overall.

Management issued optimistic full-year guidance alongside the results. According to The Motley Fool Australia, the company forecasts full-year 2026 revenue, including its recently acquired MARSS Group business, of $360 million to $400 million, a figure that would represent a record annual result for Electro Optic Systems, assuming global supply chains remain stable. The company said it would continue updating the market as major deals progress, particularly in key regions including Europe, the Middle East and North America.

The company's balance sheet also strengthened considerably during the period. According to Kalkine.com.au, Electro Optic Systems reported cash and cash equivalents of $256.0 million, an increase of $149.1 million, providing significant financial flexibility as the company continues expanding its defence technology operations.

A key driver behind the company's expanding footprint has been its acquisition of the MARSS Group, completed in May, which The Motley Fool Australia reported has strengthened Electro Optic Systems' position in the fast-growing counter-drone and advanced defence technology sector. The MARSS business has since been integrated into the company's Defence Systems division, bolstering its capabilities across Europe and the Middle East specifically.

Electro Optic Systems also announced an interim dividend of 7.73 cents per share, described by The Motley Fool Australia as sitting at the top end of the company's stated dividend policy, a signal of management's confidence in the business's improving cash generation despite the ongoing statutory net loss.

Tuesday's rally continues a remarkable multiyear run for the stock. According to a separate Motley Fool Australia analysis published the same day, Electro Optic Systems shares have risen an incredible 275% since the start of 2025, meaning a $10,000 investment made at the end of last year would now be worth approximately $37,500. Kalkine.com.au separately noted the stock has been among the best performers on the broader S&P/ASX 200 index over the trailing 12 months, with a gain of 70% cited in earlier reporting on the company's momentum.

Brokerage firm Bell Potter has remained bullish on the stock throughout its extended rally, upgrading its price target on multiple occasions as the company's results and order book have continued exceeding expectations. Following an earlier quarterly update in July, Bell Potter highlighted the strength of the company's unaudited first-half revenue figure of approximately $169 million, well above the firm's own forecast of $103 million, driven by what the broker described as "ongoing conflicts and regional tension supporting demand for EOS' products." At that time, the firm noted Electro Optic Systems had upgraded its base business revenue guidance, excluding MARSS, to a range of $280 million to $300 million for calendar year 2026, up from a prior range of $240 million to $270 million, a result that, if achieved, would mark a record annual revenue figure for the company even before accounting for the MARSS acquisition's additional contribution.

Bell Potter also highlighted the scale of the company's contract backlog at that time, describing the $846 million figure as "a record level, supported by several large announced and small unannounced awards." Based on that assessment, the broker retained its buy rating on the stock while raising its price target to $12.60 from $12.50, implying meaningful further upside from the stock's price at the time of that note, a target that has since been approached given Tuesday's continued rally.

Electro Optic Systems, listed on the Australian Securities Exchange since October 2000, operates across both defence systems and space-related technology segments, with its defence business increasingly benefiting from elevated global demand tied to ongoing geopolitical tensions and conflicts in multiple regions. The company's counter-drone and directed energy weapons capabilities, further expanded through the MARSS acquisition, have positioned it to capture a growing share of defence spending as governments worldwide continue investing heavily in advanced military technology amid heightened international security concerns.

With the company's order book now standing at a record $846 million and management projecting full-year revenue potentially reaching $400 million, investors and analysts are likely to continue closely watching Electro Optic Systems' ability to convert its rapidly expanding contract pipeline into sustained profitability, particularly as the company works to fully integrate the MARSS Group acquisition and capitalize on what management has described as continued strong demand across its core defence markets in Europe, the Middle East and North America.