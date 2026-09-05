Read more ASX 200 Slips Sharply 0.41% at Midday Monday as Middle East Tensions and IMF Warnings Rattle Investors ASX 200 Slips Sharply 0.41% at Midday Monday as Middle East Tensions and IMF Warnings Rattle Investors

SYDNEY — Australian shares closed out a turbulent trading week Friday with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index shedding just under 1% since Monday, as investors navigated a volatile stretch driven by escalating tensions in the Middle East, rising Australian bond yields and growing expectations of a Reserve Bank interest rate hike later this month.

The week began on a difficult note, with the index sliding sharply Monday and Tuesday amid a global bond market selloff triggered by renewed U.S. military strikes on Iran, which sent oil prices climbing and rattled equity markets worldwide. That pressure continued into Wednesday, extending the ASX 200's losing streak to three consecutive sessions before the market found its footing later in the week.

Thursday brought the week's most significant rebound, with the ASX 200 gaining 42 points, or 0.5%, to close at 9,020, as bargain-hunting investors stepped back into the market following its slide to a four-week low. That decline had been driven in part by June-quarter GDP data that came in hotter than expected, reinforcing market expectations that the Reserve Bank of Australia may move to raise interest rates at its meeting later this month. Adding to the concerning economic backdrop, the same GDP figures showed the Australian economy had delivered zero net productivity growth since 2019.

Interest rate markets moved sharply during the week to reflect that shifting outlook, with traders pricing in nearly an 80% probability of an RBA rate increase later in September, a significant jump in hawkish sentiment compared with expectations just days earlier.

Moomoo Australia chief market strategist Tapas Strickland described the somewhat counterintuitive dynamic at play, in which even sluggish economic growth could still prompt the central bank toward tightening rather than easing.

"Some thought the economy is growing a little bit too fast, and so therefore you may actually need to raise rates to slow down the rate of growth, even though the rate of growth is so slow," Strickland told AAP.

Thursday's rebound was underpinned by broad-based sector strength. Non-energy minerals led the day's gains, followed by financials, manufacturing and communications stocks, though losses in energy minerals, consumer durables and healthcare limited the overall advance. Gold miners rallied strongly, with Northern Star Resources and Evolution Mining both climbing 2.6%, while Australia's big four banks rose between 1% and 2%. Rare earths producer Lynas climbed 2.4% during the same session.

The week's most dramatic single-stock move came from Corporate Travel Management, which plunged 84% to a near 14-year low after resuming trading following a yearlong suspension tied to missed financial reporting deadlines stemming from an accounting scandal involving its UK operations.

Friday's session brought the week to a close on a mixed note, with the ASX 200 finishing down 0.16%, snapping the momentum built during Thursday's rebound. Rising stocks still outnumbered declining ones on the broader market by 660 to 419, with 431 stocks finishing unchanged, even as the benchmark index itself edged lower.

Among Friday's standout performers, Regis Healthcare led the day's gainers, rising 5.12% to close at $4.52, a notable bounce following the aged care operator's sharp declines earlier in the week tied to ongoing uncertainty over government aged care funding policy. Drone detection company DroneShield added 5.11% to finish at $1.75, while uranium producer Paladin Energy climbed 5.06% to $11.83.

On the losing side of Friday's ledger, Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings fell 8.25% to close at 92 cents, marking the steepest decline among ASX 200 constituents for the session. Fuel retailer Ampol dropped 5.45% to finish at $40.90, while Viva Energy Group slipped 3.49% to $2.91.

Looking across the full trading week through Friday's close, HMC Capital emerged as one of the standout performers, gaining 8.39%, followed closely by automotive parts retailer Bapcor, which rose 8.02%, and gold producer Ora Banda Mining, up 5.65%. On the other end of the spectrum, Nine Entertainment and Ampol again featured among the week's weakest performers, alongside continued volatility in Corporate Travel Management following its dramatic relisting collapse.

Mining stocks broadly improved over the course of the week despite dipping on Friday specifically, with copper prices holding onto recent gains and gold continuing to lift on the back of a dovish pivot from the U.S. Federal Reserve, along with sustained central bank gold buying globally. That commodity strength provided a partial offset to the broader pressure facing the market from rising local bond yields and mounting expectations of RBA tightening.

The week's volatility also unfolded against a backdrop of significant global developments, including Nvidia's confirmed $12.93 billion acquisition of AI platform Hugging Face, a deal that helped fuel gains across global technology and AI-linked stocks, along with a strong earnings report from cloud company Snowflake that further bolstered sentiment in that sector internationally. Those developments provided some support to global risk appetite even as the Iran conflict and its implications for oil prices continued to weigh on broader market sentiment throughout the week.

Real estate stocks emerged as one of the week's more consistently pressured sectors, weighed down by the sustained rise in global and domestic bond yields, which makes property trusts' income streams comparatively less attractive relative to risk-free government bonds. That dynamic weighed on names including Stockland and Charter Hall at various points during the week, even as the broader materials and financial sectors showed greater resilience.

With the Reserve Bank of Australia's September policy meeting now looming as the next major catalyst for the local market, investors are likely to remain focused in the coming week on further domestic economic data, along with ongoing developments in the Middle East conflict and their implications for global oil prices and inflation expectations. The combination of a potential RBA rate increase, continued geopolitical uncertainty, and lingering volatility in individual stocks following this week's dramatic moves in names like Corporate Travel Management and Regis Healthcare suggests Australian equities may continue to experience elevated volatility heading into the back half of September.