ASX 200 Closes Week 2.5% Higher Near Five-Month High as Wall Street Tech Rally Lifts Sentiment Friday

Australia's benchmark stock index closed narrowly higher Friday, capping a strong week that pushed the S&P/ASX 200 close to a five-month high, as easing domestic inflation and a powerful overnight rally in U.S. technology stocks helped offset a pullback from the session's earlier highs.

The S&P/ASX 200 finished up 0.10%, adding 9.3 points to close at 8,977.0, trading well below its intraday high after touching gains of as much as 1.03% earlier in the session. The pullback was most pronounced in the materials sector, which surged as much as 3.13% in early trade before easing back to close up 1.49%, part of a pattern of outsized daily swings that has characterized mining and resources stocks over the past eight trading sessions, according to analysis from Marketindex.com.au's Kerry Sun. Despite the late-session fade, the ASX 200 closed the week 2.5% higher and trading close to a five-month high.

The rally traced its roots to a powerful overnight session on Wall Street. Major U.S. benchmarks pushed higher through the session and finished near their best levels, with the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumping 2.7% to snap a six-day losing streak as investors returned to the artificial intelligence trade that has driven much of the market's gains over the past year. The S&P 500 climbed 1.66% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.19% in the same session. Microsoft was the standout performer, surging more than 15% and adding roughly $450 billion in market capitalization in a single day, a record one-day gain in dollar value for any publicly traded company. Chipmakers broadly participated in the rebound as well, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gaining 8%.

The overnight strength on Wall Street flowed directly into Australian trading. Futures markets had pointed to a sharply higher open in Sydney, with September SPI futures settling up 77 points, or 0.86%, at 9,012.5 ahead of the local session, after the ASX 200 had ended Thursday's session 0.78% lower at 8,967.7 points, snapping what had been a winning streak for the index.

Domestic economic data released earlier in the week also contributed to the positive tone across Australian markets. A cooler-than-expected consumer price index reading published Wednesday eased some investor concerns about the pace of future interest rate moves from the Reserve Bank of Australia, adding to a generally constructive backdrop for equities heading into the week's close.

Commodity markets showed a mixed picture that shaped individual sector performance within the index. Gold prices climbed sharply overnight, with futures rising 1.65% to $4,102.30 an ounce, a move that boosted sentiment toward gold miners including Evolution Mining and Newmont Corporation heading into Friday's session. Iron ore prices also firmed, aided in part by strike threats affecting BHP Group's operations, even as underlying demand signals out of China remained comparatively weak. Oil prices moved in the opposite direction, with Brent crude falling 16% since July 23 and closing down 1.88% at $89.03 a barrel in the most recent session, while U.S. crude dropped 1.03% to $83.59, a decline that weighed on energy-focused stocks including Santos and Woodside Energy Group even as both companies have continued to draw some support from concerns about ongoing Middle East shipping risks.

Lithium stocks drew renewed analyst attention during the week following quarterly production updates. Brokerage Bell Potter maintained its speculative buy rating on Vulcan Energy Resources while trimming its price target to $4.50 from $6.10, and held its hold rating on Pilbara Minerals while cutting its target to $4.70 from $6.15. Commenting on Pilbara Minerals specifically, Bell Potter said the company "will generate substantial earnings and cash flow with the restart of the 200ktpa Ngungaju processing plant" at current lithium market prices, while noting that its P2000 and Colina development studies "are being progressed, providing substantial organic growth optionality in markets with strong underlying EV and BESS-led long term demand fundamentals."

Longer-term bond yields presented a potential headwind for growth-oriented stocks heading into the new trading week. The U.S. 30-year Treasury yield reached its highest level in 19 years during the week, a development that analysts said could constrain further gains in growth-sensitive sectors of the market if the trend continues, even as the immediate market reaction to this week's data and earnings news remained broadly positive.

With the ASX 200 now trading above levels implied by at least two previously stated year-end forecasts from market strategists, analysts have begun flagging a more complex outlook heading into the second half of the year, noting that earnings expectations for sectors outside of mining and banking have started to tighten even as those two dominant sectors have continued to anchor the index's overall performance. Wood Mackenzie separately forecast that continued turbulence in Middle East oil markets could help lift global upstream oil and gas free cash flow to $495 billion in 2026, provided Brent crude prices average around $90 per barrel over the course of the year, underscoring how closely tied energy sector earnings outlooks remain to the trajectory of the ongoing geopolitical situation.

With a busy stretch of corporate earnings and economic data still ahead, investors are likely to watch closely whether the current wave of positive momentum from U.S. technology stocks can be sustained into the new trading week, particularly as questions persist about bond yield pressure, energy price volatility and the durability of the artificial intelligence-driven rally that powered Thursday night's rebound on Wall Street.