Corporate Travel Management Shares Crash 82% As Trading Resumes After Yearlong UK Scandal Suspension

BRISBANE, Australia — Shares of Corporate Travel Management Ltd. plummeted more than 82% Thursday, falling to $2.87, as the travel management company resumed trading on the Australian Securities Exchange for the first time in more than a year following a UK accounting scandal that forced an extended trading suspension.

The stock's collapse came after the ASX lifted its suspension on Corporate Travel Management following the company's lodgment of its Preliminary Final Report for the financial year ended June 30, 2026. The shares had last traded on the exchange in August 2025 at roughly $16, meaning Thursday's price represented a steep repricing of the business after more than a year of uncertainty over its financial position.

The trading halt had been in place since Aug. 26, 2025, triggered by an independent investigation that found the company's former United Kingdom chief executive had forged customer agreements, overcharged clients and retained funds that were owed back to those customers. The revelations forced Corporate Travel Management to undertake an extensive review of its UK operations and delayed the release of its audited financial statements for well over a year.

As part of that review, the company identified an estimated revenue reversal of roughly 118 million British pounds tied to the UK overbilling issue. Corporate Travel Management has since reached binding agreements with customers covering 86% of that estimated reversal, resulting in agreed refunds totaling approximately 87 million pounds to be paid in stages through September 2027. The company also separately agreed to pay 12 million pounds to resolve contractual uncertainty tied to a limited number of additional UK contracts.

The scale of the accounting cleanup required substantial write-downs across the business. Corporate Travel Management flagged that it expected to impair the entirety of its Europe segment goodwill, valued at roughly 92 million pounds, or about $175.7 million Australian dollars. The company also disclosed further expected goodwill impairments of $77 million in its Australia and New Zealand segment and $49 million U.S. dollars, or roughly $71.1 million Australian dollars, in its North America segment.

In its delayed financial results, Corporate Travel Management reported a statutory net loss after tax of $346.7 million for the 2025 financial year, alongside underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of $83.6 million for the same period. The company's more recently completed 2026 financial year, by contrast, showed a swing back to statutory net profit, with the company pointing to rising underlying earnings and continued progress on its UK customer remediation program as key drivers of the improvement.

The scandal also triggered significant leadership change at the company. Founder Jamie Pherous, who built Corporate Travel Management from its founding in 1994 into one of the world's largest corporate travel management firms, retired from his role during the crisis, with Ana Pedersen stepping in as acting chief executive to lead the company's efforts to resolve its accounting matters and stabilize the business through the remediation process.

Despite the turmoil, Corporate Travel Management has maintained that its underlying commercial operations have remained relatively resilient throughout the extended suspension. The company has repeatedly pointed to client retention levels at or above 97% during the crisis period, arguing that limited structural client loss had emerged as a consequence of the prolonged uncertainty, even as some industry figures have publicly questioned the strength of those retention claims.

The company also secured what it described as a rare operational bright spot during the crisis: a reported UK government travel contract worth approximately $53 million, which it said extended a long-standing relationship with the British public sector even as the broader UK investigation and remediation process continued in the background.

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Corporate Travel Management operates as one of the world's five largest corporate travel management companies, providing business, events, leisure, loyalty and wholesale travel services across the Americas, Australia and New Zealand, Europe and Asia. The company derives the vast majority of its revenue from its North American segment, and has said its overall business has grown significantly larger than it was before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted global travel demand.

Thursday's steep share price decline came even as the broader Australian share market traded modestly higher, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index gaining ground in a session largely driven by strength in banking and mining stocks. The muted broader market backdrop offered little cushion for Corporate Travel Management shareholders navigating the stock's first day back on the exchange.

Analysts covering the stock have generally maintained a cautious stance heading into the relisting, with some pointing to ongoing questions about the true state of the company's finances, the pace of its remaining UK remediation obligations, and the durability of its client base following such an extended period of uncertainty and reputational damage. At least one major broker maintained a "sell" rating on the stock ahead of Thursday's resumption of trade, with a price target well below the level at which shares had last traded prior to the suspension.

The dramatic repricing of Corporate Travel Management's shares illustrates the scale of value destruction that can follow a prolonged trading halt driven by serious accounting irregularities, particularly when a company's suspension stretches beyond a year and involves substantial goodwill impairments, customer refund obligations and leadership upheaval. For long-term shareholders who held the stock through the suspension, Thursday's reopening price represents a significant realized loss on paper, even as the company has sought to frame its return to trading as the close of a difficult chapter and the beginning of a more stable period focused on operational recovery.

Corporate Travel Management has said it will continue working with lenders, customers and regulators to finalize the remaining elements of its UK remediation program in the months ahead, while seeking to rebuild investor confidence following one of the more prolonged and costly corporate governance episodes to affect an ASX-listed company in recent years.