Ramsay Health Care Shares Rocket 14% to Record High as Investors Cheer Turnaround and European Spinoff Plan

SYDNEY — Shares of Ramsay Health Care Ltd surged more than 14% Wednesday, closing at $50.29, up $6.27 on the day, as investors piled into Australia's largest private hospital operator ahead of its full-year earnings release and amid growing optimism over a planned spinoff of its European business.

The rally pushed the stock to a fresh high, extending a run that has seen shares climb steadily through 2026 as the Sydney-based company works through a multiyear turnaround built around cost discipline, capacity expansion in Australia and a restructuring of its troubled international operations.

Ramsay, which operates roughly 72 private hospitals and day surgery units across Australia along with facilities in the United Kingdom, France and the Nordic region, is scheduled to release its full fiscal 2026 results this week, a report investors have been watching closely for signs the company's recovery is gaining traction.

Momentum built through the year

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Wednesday's jump builds on a pattern investors have seen before. When Ramsay released its half-year results in February, underlying net profit after tax rose 8.1% to $171.7 million, with underlying earnings before interest and tax up 7.3%, driven largely by an 8.2% revenue increase in its core Australian hospital business. That report sent shares up more than 10% in a single session.

"After 12 months in the role, I'm pleased to report that we're making good progress on our key priorities," Ramsay chief executive Natalie Davis told analysts on the company's half-year earnings call in February, according to a transcript of the call.

The company's Australian division has been the primary engine of that progress, benefiting from higher patient activity, improved capacity utilization at its hospitals and stronger private health insurance indexation. Ramsay has also been opening new theatres and procedure rooms, part of a broader capital investment program the company has said will continue through fiscal 2026, even as it lowered its overall group capital expenditure guidance to between $755 million and $795 million for the year.

Overseas, the picture has been more mixed. Ramsay's UK acute hospital business has been managing tighter National Health Service budget constraints, while its French and Nordic operations under Ramsay Santé have faced persistent government funding pressure and thin tariff indexation relative to cost inflation.

A European spinoff takes shape

Much of Wednesday's enthusiasm also traces back to a restructuring plan Ramsay unveiled earlier this year. In February, the company announced a proposal to distribute its 52.79% stake in Ramsay Santé, its European healthcare arm, directly to Ramsay Health Care shareholders through an in-specie distribution, pending approval.

Ramsay Santé's own board met Wednesday to review provisional annual results for the year ended June 30, 2026, according to a company statement, with final audited figures due for approval by its board in October. The French unit also confirmed it completed a refinancing of its senior debt in July, a move it said would strengthen its financial flexibility and support long-term strategic plans.

The proposed separation would mark a significant simplification of Ramsay's corporate structure, allowing the Australian parent to focus more squarely on its higher-margin domestic hospital network while giving shareholders direct exposure to the European business, which has weighed on group earnings in recent years through impairments and subdued profitability.

Analysts had been positioning for a beat

Even before Wednesday's surge, analysts had grown more constructive on the stock. A recent rating tracked by TipRanks pegged Ramsay as a "Buy" with a price target of $47.60, a level Wednesday's close now exceeds. Separate analysis from Simply Wall St estimated the stock's fair value near $55.12, noting shares had already risen roughly 13% over the prior 90 days heading into this week's results.

Trading platforms had also flagged Thursday, Aug. 27, as the date for Ramsay's full-year results release on the Australian Securities Exchange, a filing that would give investors their clearest look yet at how the turnaround strategy performed across a full 12 months, including the critical earnings contribution from the Australian business over the back half of the fiscal year.

Wall Street-style earnings estimates compiled by financial data providers had projected fiscal 2026 earnings per share of roughly 95 cents, with a further rise to $1.13 forecast for fiscal 2027, alongside expected revenue of about $13.56 billion for the current year, climbing to roughly $14.11 billion the following year.

Governance changes underway

The rally also came against a backdrop of board renewal at the company. Ramsay recently disclosed that non-executive director Claudia Süssmuth Dyckerhoff will retire effective Aug. 31 after eight years on the board, including service on its risk management committee. Chair David Thodey credited her international healthcare experience in a statement announcing the departure, while the company said ongoing board renewal remains central to its governance strategy.

What comes next

For a stock that has spent much of the past several years under pressure — weighed down by pandemic-era disruptions, UK funding constraints and impairments tied to its European mental health operations — Wednesday's move signals renewed investor confidence that the worst may be behind the company.

Attention now turns to Thursday's scheduled results release, where investors will look for confirmation that the momentum seen in the first half carried through the year, along with further detail on the timeline and mechanics of the Ramsay Santé distribution. The company has also flagged a full-year dividend payout ratio target of 60% to 70% of underlying net profit after tax, a figure that will be closely watched alongside the headline earnings numbers.

Ramsay Health Care has not issued a statement specifically addressing Wednesday's share price move.