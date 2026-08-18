ASX 200 Edges Higher as Blockbuster Healthcare Earnings From CSL and BHP Offset Broader Market Weakness

SYDNEY — The S&P/ASX 200 traded modestly higher Tuesday afternoon, up 5.9 points, or 0.07%, to 9,079.1 as of 2:25 p.m. AEST, as a wave of strong earnings from healthcare and materials heavyweights offset weakness across much of the broader Australian market during the peak of the country's corporate reporting season.

By midday, the benchmark had climbed 0.1% to 9,084 points, according to market tracking, with strong results from BHP, CSL, Pro Medicus and Cochlear helping lift the healthcare sector by a striking 7.3% on the day, even as the broader market remained largely in negative territory. Materials and energy sectors also advanced, up 1.2% and 0.7% respectively, while consumer staples, telecommunications and financials all weighed on the index, falling 1.3%, 1.2% and 1.1% respectively.

Tuesday's session followed a soft finish to Monday's trade, when the ASX 200 fell 42 points, or 0.46%, to close at 9,073.2, while the broader All Ordinaries index dropped 34.2 points, or 0.37%, to 9,279. Energy and raw materials were the only sectors to finish Monday's session convincingly higher as commodity prices provided support.

Global mining giant BHP posted a surge in profit driven by elevated copper prices, contributing significantly to Tuesday's gains in the materials sector. Meanwhile, biotech giant CSL reported its first annual loss since the company listed on the ASX in 1994, a historic milestone that nonetheless failed to dent investor enthusiasm, with CSL shares among those propelling the healthcare sector's outsized gain for the day. Diagnostic imaging software company Pro Medicus and hearing implant maker Cochlear also posted strong results that added to the sector's rally.

Elsewhere in Tuesday's earnings news, Bendigo and Adelaide Bank was hit with a $70 million financial penalty tied to risk management failures, a development that weighed on the broader financial sector alongside other factors pressuring bank stocks during the session.

Plumbing products manufacturer Reliance Worldwide reported lower adjusted earnings, citing the impact of tariffs, higher copper input costs and softer sales volumes. The company's board separately confirmed it had received an unsolicited takeover proposal from investment firm Brookfield, a development that prompted the board to withdraw its planned final dividend as the two parties work toward a binding Scheme Implementation Deed. Exclusivity restrictions tied to the proposal apply for four weeks, running through Sept. 15, and the Reliance Worldwide board has recommended shareholders take no immediate action while the proposal remains subject to confirmatory due diligence.

Insignia Financial, the wealth management platform operator, reported record platform net inflows of $18.9 billion for the year, in line with analyst estimates, while lifting its platform market share to 9.9% as of March 31, up from 8.6% a year earlier. The company's total dividend for the financial year rose 39% to 78.0 cents per share, fully franked, and it set a fiscal 2028 platform funds-under-administration target of between $186 billion and $200 billion.

Energy producer Amplitude Energy delivered record full-year production, revenue and cash flow figures, driven by strong output from its Orbost facility as the company continues progressing its East Coast Supply Project. Sales revenue rose 7% to $285.8 million on higher sales volumes and a 5% increase in average realized gas prices to $10.36 per gigajoule, while underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization and exploration expenses rose 12% to $191.8 million at a 67% margin.

Monday's session had also featured significant earnings-driven volatility. JB Hi-Fi shares crashed 12% following the release of the electronics retailer's results, even as the company reported record full-year sales. Brokerage firm Bell Potter characterized the sell-off as a potential buying opportunity, retaining its buy rating on the stock while trimming its price target to $81.00 from $87.00, implying potential upside of roughly 13% along with an expected 4.4% dividend yield for fiscal 2027. In a note to clients, Bell Potter wrote that while it anticipates "challenging trading conditions over the next ~9 months for the overall Consumer Discretionary sector" with fiscal 2027 representing "the cyclical low point for most retailers," the firm sees JB Hi-Fi positioned to "relatively outperform the peer group from 2H27e onwards."

Property group Lendlease also fell sharply Monday, diving more than 11% after the real estate developer swung to its fourth annual loss in five years, driven by continued write-downs tied to its messy retreat from various international markets. Rail freight operator Aurizon likewise declined by a similar margin Monday despite reporting a 24% increase in full-year profit to $463 million, illustrating the extent to which investor reaction to earnings season results has, at times, diverged sharply from the underlying financial performance being reported.

Looking ahead, Santos, Evolution Mining, Temple & Webster, Whitehaven Coal and Mirvac are scheduled to report results Wednesday, with July employment figures due for release Thursday, continuing a heavy stretch of scheduled economic and corporate data expected to keep driving volatility across the Australian market this week.

The Australian dollar traded at its highest level in 11 weeks Tuesday, buying 71.22 U.S. cents, up from 70.68 U.S. cents at 5 p.m. AEST Friday, reflecting broader currency market dynamics playing out alongside the domestic earnings season.

Ahead of Tuesday's open, ASX 200 futures had pointed to a soft start to the session, down 0.4% at 7 a.m. Sydney time, following a weaker overnight lead from Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5%, the S&P 500 lost 0.5% and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.3% overnight, with 10 of the S&P 500's 11 sectors finishing lower. Energy was the sole standout sector on Wall Street, supported by Brent crude prices nudging toward $91 a barrel amid renewed concern over instability in the Middle East, where an anticipated period of calm has shown signs of proving short-lived.

The ASX 200 remains well below the all-time high of 9,198.6 points it reached in February, having settled closer to the 8,800 level by July before recovering some ground through August's earnings season. With reporting season set to continue through the remainder of the week, investors are likely to remain focused on how individual company results, particularly from the materials, energy and consumer sectors still due to report, shape the index's trajectory heading into the final stretch of August trading.