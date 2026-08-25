ASX 200 Closes Up 0.49% as Miners Hit Record Highs While Banks and Insurers Drag Lower Amid Earnings Season

SYDNEY — The S&P/ASX 200 closed up 44.2 points, or 0.49%, at 9,103 on Monday, following Wall Street's lead higher as major mining stocks pushed to record highs, even as banks and insurers weighed on the index by weighting throughout the session.

The benchmark tracked a steady upward path across Monday's trading day. According to ABC News' live market coverage, the ASX 200 had climbed 0.6% to 9,110 points by 11 a.m. AEST, extending to 9,118 points, a 0.6% gain, by 12:48 p.m., before settling into its final 0.49% gain at the 4:37 p.m. close. The broader All Ordinaries index posted a similar advance for the session.

Big miners in the materials sector led Monday's rally, with several names pushing to fresh all-time highs. According to ABC News, BHP gained 3.6% during the session, while Rio Tinto rose 1.5% and Fortescue advanced 1.8%. Uranium miners proved particularly popular with investors, with most major players in that subsector climbing more than 10% on the day. Paladin Energy emerged as the session's standout performer, according to Investing.com, surging 10.68% to close at $11.71, while IperionX added 10.03% to finish at $3.18 and Ansell rose 9.74% to $38.30.

Banks and insurers served as the primary counterweight to the miners' strength throughout the session. NIB Holdings suffered the steepest decline among major names, falling 9.12% to close at $6.73, according to Investing.com. Telecommunications infrastructure company Chorus dropped 5.27% to $7.55, while data center operator Megaport shed 5.06% to finish at $17.45.

Ampol delivered one of the day's most closely watched earnings results, part of a heavy reporting-season calendar that dominated much of Monday's market commentary. According to Market Index's live coverage, Ampol reported a record first half driven by global supply disruption, with the company's replacement cost operating profit EBIT of $1.4 billion up 245% year over year, while its Lytton refinery margin averaged $28.26 a barrel through a period of severe global supply disruption. Ampol chief executive Matt Halliday pointed to drawn-down product stocks across Russia and the Middle East as a key factor shaping the company's outlook, noting that market tightness is "hard to rebuild quickly" given limited spare global refinery capacity.

Beyond Ampol, several other significant names reported results Monday. According to The Motley Fool Australia, Dan Murphy's owner Endeavour Group, regional lender Bendigo and Adelaide Bank, lithium producer Pilbara Minerals, and health insurer NIB Holdings all released their latest financial results during the session, with NIB's sharp decline standing out as the clearest negative market reaction among that group.

Ahead of the session, analysts at Bell Potter had flagged fast-food chain Guzman y Gomez as trading around fair value following its recent rally, downgrading the stock to a hold rating while lifting its price target to $27.30. "While we think GYG is a clear leader in the QSR space after displaying strong comp sales growth, margin expansion, and further network growth opportunities, we see near-term cost headwinds and a consumer slow-down as a risk to FY27 guidance and view the current multiple as fairly valued," the broker said in its note.

Energy stocks also featured prominently in Monday's session, buoyed by overnight gains in crude oil prices. According to The Motley Fool Australia, West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.25% to $87.06 a barrel Friday night, while Brent crude climbed 0.65% to $94.39 a barrel, despite reports suggesting the Iranian government was seeking to bring the broader conflict with the United States to an end.

Monday's advance followed a difficult end to the prior trading week for Australian equities. According to Reuters, cited by Business Recorder, the ASX 200 had closed down 0.3% Friday at 9,058.90 points, with the benchmark shedding 0.6% over the course of that week, extending losses from the previous week amid growing concerns over major banks' growth prospects following revelations of declining mortgage application volumes. Healthcare stocks paused a strong rally during Friday's session, falling 1.8% after having posted a 9.2% weekly gain, while Goodman Group led real estate stocks lower.

Regional markets showed a mixed picture Monday alongside the ASX's gains. According to CNBC, Japan's Nikkei 225 closed 0.74% lower at 65,528.09, while South Korea's KOSPI tumbled sharply, falling 3.12% to 6,696.96 amid investor disappointment over Samsung Electronics' newly disclosed shareholder return plan. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 1.84% in late trading Monday, and mainland China's CSI 300 closed 1.21% lower at 4,563.13.

The Canadian dollar's decline against the U.S. dollar Monday, following the collapse of trade talks between Ottawa and Washington, added to a broader backdrop of geopolitical and trade-related uncertainty shaping global markets during the session, even as those developments had limited direct impact on Australian trading.

With reporting season continuing through the remainder of the week, investors are likely to remain closely focused on additional earnings releases from major consumer, retail and travel-sector companies, alongside continued monitoring of commodity prices and the ongoing standoff in the Middle East, as the ASX 200 works to build on Monday's gains heading into the final stretch of August trading.