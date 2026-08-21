ASX 200 Closes Lower as Weakness in BHP and CSL Offsets Guzman y Gomez's 14% Earnings Surge to Close Week

SYDNEY — The S&P/ASX 200 closed down 28.6 points, or 0.32%, at 9,055.2 on Friday, ending a volatile trading week on a soft note as weakness in mining and healthcare heavyweights outweighed a standout earnings-driven rally in fast-food chain Guzman y Gomez.

The benchmark had opened Friday's session on a strong footing, defying futures market predictions by climbing 0.33% at the open to 9,083.8 points, according to ABC News' live market coverage. However, the index gradually gave back those early gains as the session progressed, ultimately finishing in negative territory for the day.

Guzman y Gomez emerged as the clear standout of Friday's session, with shares holding a roughly 14% jump following the company's latest earnings result. According to market coverage from TS2.Tech, the fast-casual restaurant chain traded at $27.34 during the session, having already changed hands at roughly 1.54 times its recent average daily trading volume. The company's shares rallied even as it reported a loss tied to the closure of its U.S. business, with investors instead rewarding what analysts described as strong domestic operating momentum and continued shareholder returns.

Offsetting Guzman y Gomez's gains, several of the index's largest constituents weighed heavily on the broader market. BHP, CSL and WiseTech Global all traded lower during the session, with only partial offsetting support from gains in Woodside Energy, Rio Tinto and Commonwealth Bank of Australia, according to TS2.Tech's market commentary. WiseTech shares were trading at $41.98 by mid-morning, while Rio Tinto changed hands at $174.36 and Commonwealth Bank traded at $157.24.

The S&P/ASX 200 Tech Index extended a broader stretch of weakness Friday, falling for the fourth time in five sessions after closing at a fresh seven-month high the previous Friday, according to Market Index's live coverage of the day's trading. Data center operator DigiCo tumbled after issuing weaker-than-expected fiscal 2027 guidance, while buy now, pay later company Zip Co gave back a portion of the roughly 18% gain it had posted in the prior session following its own earnings result.

Friday's session also featured continued fallout from Thursday's reporting-season results. Telix Pharmaceuticals shares were on watch after Bell Potter downgraded the radiopharmaceutical company to hold from buy, trimming expectations ahead of a closely watched regulatory decision. "The pivotal moment is in a few days time for Pixclara with this event alone to dominate short term share price performance. We expect approval but without great conviction. FY26 earnings adjustments are modest. We retain our PT $19.00 and downgrade to Hold following the recent share price increase," Bell Potter said in its note.

Energy stocks continued to trend higher throughout the week, buoyed by rising oil prices, which climbed for a fifth consecutive session amid ongoing instability tied to the conflict between the United States and Iran. Gold miners Evolution Mining and Newmont Corporation were also positioned for a strong finish to the week after gold futures rose 0.65% overnight to $4,574.80 an ounce, a move analysts attributed to easing expectations for further interest rate hikes.

Poultry producer Inghams Group offered a cautious outlook alongside its full-year results, with chief executive Ed Alexander acknowledging a difficult year for the business. "The headline for financial year 2026 is that earnings were below the prior year and below the expectations that we had entering the year," Alexander said, though he pointed to sequential improvement, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization rising from $80 million in the first half to $106.6 million in the second half. Looking ahead, Alexander outlined the cost pressures facing the company in fiscal 2027. "You take your FY26 number, you add give or take AUD 130 million of cost inflation driven by a combination of feed, Middle East," he said, describing a cost bridge that also factored in softening wholesale prices for the coming year.

Property group Charter Hall delivered fiscal 2026 operating earnings broadly in line with analyst consensus, supported by record equity inflows, though its fiscal 2027 guidance, which assumes no performance fees, landed somewhat short of where the market had been positioned heading into the result, according to Market Index's live blog.

The broader macroeconomic backdrop continued to weigh on sentiment throughout the week. The Reserve Bank of Australia's cash rate currently sits at 4.35% following three separate rate increases so far in 2026, with the central bank continuing to flag the possibility of further tightening should inflation risks materialize. Globally, strong U.S. jobless claims data and a robust Philadelphia Fed manufacturing survey reading lifted Treasury yields earlier in the week, while July's Federal Reserve meeting minutes indicated another U.S. rate increase remained under consideration. Adding to the cautious tone, continued disruption to shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, alongside U.S. threats directed at countries perceived as supporting Iran, kept oil-related inflation risk elevated across global markets.

On the currency front, the Australian dollar climbed Friday as traders pulled back from the U.S. dollar, according to ABC News, adding a further dimension to a session already shaped by a wide range of domestic earnings results and international macroeconomic developments.

Despite Friday's pullback, the ASX 200 has climbed 2.66% over the past month, according to Trading Economics, even as the index remains roughly flat, up just 0.09%, compared with the same period a year earlier. With Friday marking the close of one of the busiest weeks of the current corporate reporting season, investors are likely to spend the coming days digesting the full scope of this week's earnings results, from Guzman y Gomez's standout rally to the more subdued performances from index heavyweights BHP, CSL and WiseTech, while continuing to monitor the Reserve Bank's rate path and the ongoing geopolitical risk emanating from the Middle East.