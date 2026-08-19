ASX 200 Slips Today as Gold Miners Slide and Bond Yields Surge After CSL's Blockbuster Earnings Rally

SYDNEY — The S&P/ASX 200 fell 24.4 points, or 0.27%, to 9,045.6 as of 3:22 p.m. AEST Wednesday, as sliding gold prices and surging global bond yields weighed on the market a day after biotechnology giant CSL delivered one of the strongest single-session rallies of the current earnings season.

Wednesday's decline followed a steadier session Tuesday, when the index closed nearly flat at 9,070 points, halting a four-day losing streak that had pushed the benchmark to a two-week low. According to Trading Economics, bargain hunters stepped into the market Tuesday as August consumer confidence data improved, with mortgage holders reporting less anxiety about the prospect of further interest rate hikes.

CSL was the standout performer of Tuesday's session, surging 17.25% after the biopharmaceutical company's underlying profit exceeded analyst forecasts and management signaled a return to growth following what had been described as a difficult reset year for the business. Following the result, brokerage Bell Potter retained its hold rating on CSL shares while lifting its price target significantly, to $150.00 from $120.00. "Based on the new underlying NPAT metric, CSL trades on a PE multiple of ~19x FY26 and ~18x FY27 earnings, with flat revenue growth and low-to-mid single digit earnings growth expected for FY27," Bell Potter said in a note. "While the result today suggests the worst (by way of earnings declines) is in the rear-view for CSL, we find it difficult to justify a greater premium than is now being attributed relative to global biopharma peers."

Mining giant BHP also posted strong gains Tuesday, rising 2.65% after reporting that its underlying annual profit had increased 30% to $13.20 billion. Operating earnings from the company's copper division reached $18.19 billion, surpassing the $14.53 billion generated by its traditional iron ore business, underscoring the increasing importance of copper to BHP's overall earnings mix. Argo Investments portfolio manager Andy Forster offered a succinct assessment of the result. "Solid overall, and copper doing all the work," Forster said, reflecting broader market commentary that gains in copper and healthcare had lifted the overall index Tuesday even as interest-rate-sensitive sectors, including the major banks, lagged behind.

Banks acted as the primary drag on Tuesday's session, with the sector continuing to face pressure from concerns over the interest rate outlook. National Australia Bank slumped 4.7% amid investor concerns that a proposed repeal of property-investment tax breaks could weigh on the bank's future earnings and credit growth, according to Trading Economics.

Wednesday's pullback has been driven in significant part by a sharp fall in gold prices overnight. According to CNBC, gold futures fell 1.8% to $4,394 an ounce as traders sold off the precious metal following a surge in global bond yields to their highest levels in decades. That decline is expected to weigh heavily on ASX-listed gold miners, including Westgold Resources and Northern Star Resources, both of which were flagged as likely to face a difficult session Wednesday given their direct exposure to the falling gold price.

Wednesday's session also carries added significance given the scheduled release of Australia's Wage Price Index at 11:30 a.m. AEST. The previous quarter's wage growth figure came in at 0.8%, with annual wage growth running at 3.3%. Economists and investors are watching the release closely given its potential to shift interest rate expectations across several rate-sensitive sectors, including banking, property and retail.

A busy slate of corporate earnings continued to roll out Wednesday, with Santos, Evolution Mining, Temple & Webster, Breville, Mirvac and Whitehaven Coal all scheduled to release results during the session. Among the more notable individual results, one electrical and communications contractor delivered record profitability despite a 10.3% decline in revenue to $718.7 million, as project completions tied to the CBESS and Western Sydney International Airport Terminal developments wound down during the first half. Gross profit for that company rose 29.1% to a record $136.7 million, with gross margin expanding significantly to 19.0% from 13.2% a year earlier. Underlying net profit after tax rose 24.3% to $39.4 million, though statutory net profit fell 77.6% to $7.1 million due to $46.1 million in costs tied to a dispute over the WestConnex toll road project. The company lifted its total fully franked dividend by 33.3% to 10.0 cents per share, including a record final dividend of 7.5 cents, while maintaining a record cash balance of $261.5 million and no outstanding debt.

Separately, a finance and insurance-focused company reported its loan book had grown a further 7.5% since March, with arrears holding up well, while reiterating a medium-term target of $100 million in net profit before tax by fiscal 2031 as it continues expanding its auto retail branch network.

Wednesday's session also featured a notable ex-dividend adjustment affecting the broader index, with shares tied to a $2.70 fully franked dividend beginning trading ex-dividend at the ASX's opening phase at 9:59:45 a.m. AEST, a technical adjustment that tends to exert modest automatic downward pressure on the headline index independent of broader market sentiment.

Looking at the broader context, the ASX 200 remains well below the all-time high of 9,198.6 points it reached in February, having settled closer to the 8,800 level by July before recovering ground through the current August earnings season. With reporting season continuing through the remainder of the week alongside Wednesday's wage data release, investors are likely to remain focused on how individual corporate results, particularly from the mining, energy and consumer sectors still due to report, continue to shape the index's trajectory against a backdrop of volatile gold prices and rising global bond yields.