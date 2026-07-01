ASX 200 Closes Lower on Last Day of Financial Year as RBA Minutes Flag Inflation Risk and Gold Miners Sink

SYDNEY — Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 ended Tuesday's session in the red, closing down 44.7 points, or 0.51%, to 8,778.7, as hawkish minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's June board meeting and a sharp selloff in gold miners overshadowed what was otherwise a solid end to the financial year for the country's share market.

The broader All Ordinaries index fell 40.7 points, or 0.45%, to 8,986.2. Six of the ASX's 11 sectors closed lower on the day, with the index finishing the June quarter up 3.5% and ending the 2025-26 financial year up approximately 3% in price terms, or roughly 6.3% on a total return basis including dividends, a respectable but modest outcome given the year's competing headwinds.

The most consequential development during the session was the release of the Reserve Bank of Australia's minutes from its June 16-17 board meeting. The minutes revealed that board members discussed two primary risks bearing on the outlook for future rate decisions: the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and what the RBA described as "persistently weak productivity growth" in the domestic economy. The minutes signaled that the board had not ruled out further cash rate increases even after raising rates three times earlier in 2026, though the language suggested the hurdle for near-term additional tightening had risen.

"The board will remain focused on its mandate to deliver price stability and full employment and will do what it considers necessary to achieve that outcome, including increasing the cash rate target if necessary," the minutes said.

TD Securities senior Asia-Pacific rates strategist Prashant Newnaha said the minutes showed the board hadn't closed the door on another rate hike but acknowledged conditions for one in the near term remained demanding. Market watchers noted the minutes' hawkish tone arrived at a moment when underlying inflation pressures were described as still well above the RBA's 2% to 3% target band, with the central bank's own assessment suggesting core price pressures were mounting heading into the second quarter, even as May's headline consumer price index reading came in slightly below expectations in data released the previous week.

Gold miners bore the brunt of Tuesday's sector-level selling as gold prices fell sharply to an eight-month low during the session, slipping below $4,000 per ounce, before staging a partial recovery to around $4,040 by late afternoon. That intraday collapse hit the sector broadly, dragging the index lower during its final session of the financial year and producing the day's most dramatic individual moves across the market. The gold price decline was attributed in part to improved risk appetite following the tentative U.S.-Iran ceasefire agreement, which reduced some of the safe-haven demand that had accumulated during weeks of escalating regional tension.

Iron ore majors also retreated. BHP Group fell 0.7% to $59.40, Fortescue declined 1.9% to $19.15 and Rio Tinto dropped 0.9% to $172.51. The falls in the big three miners reflected continued pressure from a rising U.S. dollar and expectations that reopening of shipping lanes through the Strait of Hormuz, following the partial de-escalation of hostilities, could reduce the chemical-input supply disruptions that had briefly supported some commodity prices during the height of the conflict. The Australian two-year government bond yield slipped to 4.43% during Tuesday's session, its lowest level since March 11, a move consistent with market participants pricing in a slightly higher likelihood that the next significant RBA move could eventually be a cut rather than another hike, even as the June minutes maintained the board's broadly hawkish posture.

The big four retail banks ended the session mixed. ANZ rose 0.4% to $35.35 and Commonwealth Bank climbed 0.6% to $164.62, while NAB and Westpac each slipped 0.1%, to $37.86 and $35.21 respectively. Among consumer names, Coles Group was among the session's worst performers, falling 6.7% after results that disappointed some investors despite showing record revenue. Coal producer Whitehaven fell 2.8%, fuel company Ampol declined 1.1%, and Greatland Resources dropped 4.7%.

The broader context for Tuesday's pullback was a financial year that analysts described as characterized by significant headwinds the ASX 200 navigated unevenly. Three consecutive RBA rate hikes beginning in February, ongoing inflation running above the central bank's target, the Middle East conflict and its effects on Australian energy costs and commodity prices, federal budget changes affecting property taxation and investor incentives, and falling commodity prices across parts of the resources sector all weighed on the index at various points during the year.

One factor notably absent from the ASX's list of tailwinds in 2026 was the kind of AI-driven technology sector momentum that powered outsized gains in South Korea's KOSPI, Japan's Nikkei and the U.S. Nasdaq. Australia's equities market lacks the concentration of semiconductor and large-cap technology companies that have generated the most dramatic gains globally in the current AI investment cycle, leaving the ASX to rely more heavily on its traditional anchors in banking, mining and healthcare, sectors that have delivered steadier but less spectacular returns compared with AI-linked markets elsewhere.

Despite Tuesday's close on the lows, the ASX 200 finished the month of June up approximately 0.5%, capping a third consecutive monthly gain. That three-month streak had been supported by resilient domestic consumer spending data, a rebound in employment figures, and intermittent relief from easing Middle East tensions during periods when the conflict appeared to be de-escalating. Looking ahead to July, analysts said the index appeared likely to continue trading in a relatively narrow range near current levels, with the direction of any eventual breakout dependent on how inflation data and RBA policy evolve over the next several months, alongside ongoing monitoring of commodity prices and global demand from China, Australia's largest trading partner.