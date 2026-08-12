Nasdaq Composite Holds Nearly Flat Near 26,600 Amid Oil Swings and Geopolitical Caution

NEW YORK — The Nasdaq Composite traded essentially unchanged in early action Tuesday, hovering near 26,604 as investors weighed fluctuating oil prices and ongoing uncertainty surrounding Middle East tensions against a backdrop of recent corporate earnings strength.

At 10:08 a.m. EDT, the tech-heavy index stood at 26,604.40, down a fractional 0.96 points or 0.0036 percent from the previous close. The muted move followed Monday's modest decline, when the Nasdaq fell about 0.3 percent to close near 26,605 amid a sharp rise in crude prices.

Broader markets showed a similarly cautious tone. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average fluctuated in a narrow range after both major indexes had recently touched or approached record territory. Energy shares provided some support as oil prices moved higher on supply concerns, while technology and growth-oriented sectors faced selective pressure.

Oil markets remained a central focus. Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate futures had climbed sharply on Monday, with gains of around 5 percent in some sessions, as traders assessed the prospects for restoring steady flows through the Strait of Hormuz. Higher energy costs raised questions about the path of inflation and the implications for Federal Reserve policy later this year. On Tuesday morning, prices continued to swing as reports of potential diplomatic developments mixed with persistent stalemate signals.

The Nasdaq's near-flat performance reflected competing forces. Strong second-quarter earnings from many large companies had powered a multi-week advance that lifted the index well above levels seen earlier in the year. Technology and artificial-intelligence related names had led much of the gains, though some high-profile semiconductor and related stocks experienced profit-taking in recent sessions. Intel's plans for a sizable equity offering to fund expansion also weighed on parts of the chip sector.

Market participants continued to monitor the balance between resilient corporate profits and external risks. The CBOE Volatility Index, a gauge of expected stock-market swings, had edged higher on Monday but remained at relatively moderate levels compared with periods of acute stress. Trading volume and the ratio of declining to advancing issues suggested a measured rather than panicked session.

Geopolitical developments have repeatedly influenced market sentiment throughout the year. Periods of optimism about potential agreements that could ease shipping constraints through critical waterways have coincided with softer oil prices and firmer equity indexes. Conversely, renewed friction or delays have tended to push energy higher and prompt caution among investors sensitive to inflation data.

This week's economic calendar includes updates on consumer prices that could further shape expectations for interest rates. Recent labor-market figures had shown softer job growth, which some analysts interpreted as reducing the likelihood of near-term policy tightening. Rising oil prices have reintroduced an inflationary variable that central bankers will weigh carefully.

The Nasdaq Composite has delivered solid gains over longer horizons. It remains substantially higher than levels recorded at the start of the year and well above its 52-week low, even after the recent consolidation near all-time highs. Month-to-date performance has been positive, supported by the same earnings momentum and AI-related investment themes that have dominated market narratives for much of 2026.

Sector performance on Monday illustrated the split. Energy stocks advanced sharply, reflecting the oil-price surge, while real estate, utilities and information technology faced pressure. Software and certain cloud-related names showed relative resilience, underscoring ongoing demand for digital infrastructure even as hardware and semiconductor shares faced more immediate scrutiny.

Investors appear to be positioning for a period of data dependency. With equities trading near elevated valuations after a strong run, even modest shifts in the outlook for growth, inflation or monetary policy can produce noticeable moves. The early-session stability in the Nasdaq suggested that buyers remained willing to support the index near current levels while sellers tested the resolve of the recent uptrend.

International markets provided a mixed backdrop. European indexes showed modest gains in some sessions, while Asian markets closed mostly lower. Currency and bond markets also reflected the interplay of growth expectations and inflation risks, with Treasury yields fluctuating in response to oil moves and economic releases.

For the Nasdaq specifically, the concentration of technology, communication services and consumer discretionary companies means the index remains sensitive to both interest-rate expectations and the health of global technology spending. The current consolidation near 26,600 follows a period in which the index had climbed more than 14 percent year to date at recent peaks, leaving limited room for disappointment on either the earnings or macroeconomic front.

As the trading day progressed, attention was expected to remain on oil-price dynamics, any fresh diplomatic signals and the upcoming inflation report. The near-unchanged reading in early trading indicated that neither bulls nor bears had yet established clear dominance, leaving the Nasdaq Composite in a holding pattern just below recent highs.

Market participants will continue to assess whether the combination of solid corporate results can outweigh the inflationary impulse from higher energy costs. For now, the index's ability to stabilize near 26,600 after Monday's pullback offered a measure of resilience in a session defined more by caution than conviction.