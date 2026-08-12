Dow Jones Rises Toward Record High As Oil Prices Surge On Stalled Iran Talks This Tuesday Morning

NEW YORK — The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed Tuesday morning, pushing back toward record territory even as oil prices surged sharply on fading hopes for a diplomatic resolution to the standoff over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping corridor.

The blue-chip index stood at 54,155.73 as of 10:03 a.m. Eastern time, up 179.75 points, or 0.33%, recovering ground after a modest pullback in Monday's session. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also traded higher in early Tuesday activity, with both indexes hovering near the record levels reached earlier this month.

Tuesday's advance followed a slightly negative session Monday, when the Dow slipped 60.95 points, or 0.11%, to close at 53,975.98, while the S&P 500 eased 0.06% to 7,753.11 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.32% to 26,605.36. Monday's session was weighed down in part by a sharp decline in Intel shares, which fell roughly 4% after the chipmaker announced plans to raise $15 billion through a new stock offering, a figure that later reporting indicated could grow to as much as $20 billion. Other technology names also weighed on the market Monday, with Nvidia falling 2.9% and Apple dropping 1.5%.

Oil prices moved sharply higher heading into Tuesday's session as optimism around a resolution to tensions in the Strait of Hormuz continued to erode. Brent crude climbed to $92.54 per barrel, a gain of $4.99, or roughly 5.69%, from the previous session, and stood more than $25 higher than the same period a year earlier. The rally in crude prices came as Iran continued to resist direct negotiations with the United States despite reports that Tehran was nearing a separate deal with Oman aimed at reopening the strait to normal shipping traffic.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday that there was "no possibility of restarting negotiations" with the United States as long as Washington continues what Tehran describes as violations of a June memorandum of understanding, according to comments carried by Tasnim News Agency, a semi-official Iranian outlet associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Adding to the uncertainty, President Donald Trump was reported Tuesday to have rejected Iranian demands for reparations tied to the broader dispute, a stance that appeared to further dim near-term prospects for a comprehensive resolution.

Despite the geopolitical uncertainty, U.S. equity markets have continued grinding toward record highs in recent weeks. Daniela Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital.com, said in a note that "U.S. equities are hovering near record highs," though she cautioned that the next leg of the rally would likely hinge on the outcome of Wednesday's U.S. inflation report. Hathorn pointed to a strong recent earnings season, particularly among large technology companies, as a factor that has made investors increasingly comfortable with the idea that the economy can continue expanding without forcing the Federal Reserve into further policy tightening, though she noted that recent economic data has painted a mixed picture overall.

Wall Street strategists have continued raising their targets for U.S. equities even as some technical analysts urge caution. JPMorgan lifted its 2026 earnings-per-share forecast for the S&P 500 to $365 from $350, alongside a price target of 8,000 for the index. At the same time, BTIG chief market technician Jonathan Krinsky warned in a note over the weekend that the market's recent breakout to record highs may not hold, drawing a comparison to a similar rally in late 2021 that preceded a period of weakness. Krinsky said current conditions, including a roughly 25% drawdown in high-beta momentum stocks even as broader indexes hit new highs, echoed that earlier pattern, adding that while "history doesn't repeat, it often rhymes."

Valuation metrics have also drawn increased attention as the rally has extended. The S&P 500's Shiller cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio has remained above 40 since May, a level reached only twice before in market history, including in the lead-up to the 2000 dot-com collapse. Analysts have also noted growing concentration risk within the index, with chip stocks now accounting for roughly 14% of the S&P 500's total weighting, leaving the broader market increasingly exposed to swings in sentiment toward the semiconductor sector.

Individual stock moves added to Tuesday's mixed undertone. Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent of the Truth Social platform founded by President Trump, fell nearly 1% in premarket trading after the company reported a wider second-quarter loss, driven largely by unrealized losses tied to its cryptocurrency holdings, according to Reuters.

Bond markets reflected the shifting inflation expectations tied to the oil price rally, with government bonds across the Asia-Pacific region following U.S. Treasuries lower overnight as the jump in crude prices revived concerns about inflation ahead of Wednesday's consumer price data release. That report is expected to be closely watched by investors and the Federal Reserve alike for signals on whether recent price pressures remain contained enough to support continued policy patience from the central bank.

With markets sitting just below record territory and a pivotal inflation report due Wednesday, traders said Tuesday's session was likely to remain choppy as investors weighed the competing signals of a resilient earnings backdrop, elevated valuations, and renewed geopolitical risk tied to the unresolved situation in the Middle East.