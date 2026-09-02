EQ Resources Shares Tumble 9% As ASX Miners Slide, Extending Pullback From 2026's Explosive Tungsten Rally

SYDNEY — Shares in EQ Resources Ltd tumbled sharply on Wednesday, falling 9.41% to $0.385, as the small-cap tungsten producer got caught up in a broad selloff across the Australian resources sector amid a punishing session for the wider share market.

The decline wiped out a chunk of the stock's recent gains, though EQ Resources remains one of the standout performers on the ASX this year, having ridden a historic run-up in global tungsten prices that has transformed the once-obscure miner into one of the market's most closely watched resource stocks.

Wednesday's fall came as the broader S&P/ASX 200 index sank nearly 1%, with materials stocks among the hardest hit sectors after fresh U.S. military strikes on Iran sent oil prices surging and triggered a deepening selloff in global bond markets. The turmoil rattled mining and resource names across the board, with major iron ore, gold and copper producers all posting steep losses in the same session, as investors reassessed risk appetite amid rising bond yields and inflation fears.

No company-specific announcement had emerged from EQ Resources by the time of the decline, suggesting Wednesday's drop was driven largely by the same market-wide pressures weighing on resource stocks generally, rather than any change to the company's underlying operations or outlook.

EQ Resources, which trades under the ticker EQR, is a Queensland-based miner that has positioned itself as one of the few significant Western producers of tungsten outside China, which controls the vast majority of global supply. The company's flagship operation is the Mt Carbine tungsten mine in Far North Queensland, roughly two hours from Cairns, alongside its Barruecopardo mine in Spain's Salamanca province. The company describes itself as pursuing the goal of building "a secure, reliable and traceable non-country-of-concern tungsten supply platform," reflecting the broader push by Western governments and manufacturers to diversify tungsten supply chains away from Chinese dominance.

That positioning has proven lucrative for shareholders over the past year. Tungsten, a critical industrial metal used in everything from cutting tools and drilling equipment to aerospace components, munitions and electronics, has been in the grip of what analysts have described as a supercycle in 2026. Prices for ammonium paratungstate, a key intermediate product used to produce tungsten metal, have surged well over 200% since the start of the year, driven by a combination of tightening Chinese export quotas, falling ore grades at aging mines, and surging demand from defense and technology sectors. Beijing has restricted the number of companies permitted to export tungsten internationally through 2027, creating what traders have described as a structural supply squeeze that shows little sign of easing.

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The rally in tungsten prices has directly benefited EQ Resources' bottom line. The company posted record monthly revenue of roughly A$51 million in July, driven by its highest monthly production levels since late 2024 and strong sales volumes across both its Australian and Spanish operations. A subsequent quarterly update showed production climbing sharply, helping push the stock to its highest levels in a decade earlier this year. The company's shares have also drawn attention after iron ore magnate Andrew Forrest disclosed a significant stake in the business, a move that triggered a sharp rally in the stock at the time.

Despite Wednesday's decline, EQ Resources remains up substantially for the year, having delivered gains in the hundreds of percent over the past twelve months as investors piled into companies seen as beneficiaries of the tungsten supply crunch. The stock's 52-week range stretches from around 3 cents to a high near 39 cents, illustrating the scale of its rise before Wednesday's pullback.

Market analysts who have covered the stock have repeatedly flagged its volatility as a defining feature of the trade. The company was hit by a similarly sharp single-day decline of around 9% in July, a drop that came without any specific corporate announcement and was attributed at the time to profit-taking after the stock's dramatic run-up. Wednesday's decline appeared to follow a similar pattern, occurring alongside a broader risk-off shift across the ASX rather than any deterioration in the company's own operational performance.

The stock's underlying financial profile remains a point of scrutiny for some market watchers. Third-party data compiled from the company's filings shows EQ Resources generated trailing twelve-month revenue of roughly A$75 million, but posted a net loss of approximately A$23 million alongside negative free cash flow, a combination that has fueled debate among analysts over how much of the company's soaring share price reflects genuine earnings momentum versus speculative enthusiasm for the broader tungsten story. The company has also carried out a series of capital raisings over the past year, including a follow-on equity raising of roughly A$34 million, to help fund its production ramp-up.

Even so, the structural case for tungsten scarcity remains intact heading into the final months of 2026. China's tightening grip on exports, combined with a lack of near-term alternative supply, has led some industry observers to warn that new mine supply from outside China is unlikely to meaningfully ease the market before the end of the decade. That dynamic has kept investor interest in companies like EQ Resources elevated even through periods of sharp share price volatility.

For now, Wednesday's drop leaves EQ Resources shares trading well below their 52-week high, though still reflecting one of the more remarkable turnarounds among ASX-listed resource stocks this year. Investors will likely be watching closely for the company's next quarterly production update, along with any further movement in benchmark tungsten prices, for signs of whether the stock's underlying rally has further room to run or is entering a more prolonged period of consolidation after months of outsized gains.