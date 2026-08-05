FTSE 100 Slips Slightly at Midday After Morning Rally Fades as Traders Weigh Iran Deal Hopes This Week

LONDON — Britain's benchmark FTSE 100 index slipped into negative territory by midday Wednesday, giving back an earlier rally as investors weighed a mixed bag of corporate earnings against continued optimism over a potential deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping.

The index stood at 10,865.62 as of 12:36 p.m. British Summer Time, down 13.76 points, or 0.13%, from Tuesday's close of 10,879.38. The FTSE 100 had traded in a range between 10,941.55 and 10,836.86 during the session, reflecting a choppy day of trading that saw the index pull back from stronger early gains.

A Positive Start Fades

Wednesday's session had opened on a considerably brighter note. Futures had pointed to the FTSE 100 opening roughly 27 to 39 points higher, building on Tuesday's 0.2% gain, as investors responded to reports that the United States, Iran and Oman were nearing an interim agreement to guarantee safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz for an initial 60-day period. That optimism helped push Brent crude prices lower earlier in the session, easing broader inflation concerns and supporting risk appetite across global markets.

President Donald Trump added to the sense of momentum around the negotiations, saying talks with Iran were going very nicely and that further clarity could come within 48 hours, while separately warning that Iran would be "hit very hard" if the strategically important waterway was not reopened quickly. Qatar, which has served as a key mediator in the broader conflict, confirmed that a specific proposal concerning the strait had been put forward, adding further weight to hopes that a resolution could be close at hand.

That early-session optimism was echoed across global markets overnight, with Wall Street closing at fresh record highs and Asian markets extending the rally into Wednesday's trading. Japan's Nikkei 225 closed up 3.7%, China's Shanghai Composite rose 1.5%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.2%, and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 finished up 0.9%, reflecting broad-based enthusiasm heading into the European trading day.

Mining Stocks and Corporate Earnings in Focus

Despite the index's slide into negative territory by midday, several individual stocks continued to post strong gains. Mining shares were among the standout performers of the week, with commodities giant Glencore among the leaders after the Swiss-based company said it would pursue a secondary listing of its stock on the Australian Securities Exchange before October, aiming to broaden its access to Australian investors, including major superannuation funds.

Retailer Next PLC also remained in focus following its half-year trading update, in which the company raised its full-year profit forecast to £1.24 billion after posting a 9.2% increase in full-price sales, supported by strong online growth and international demand. The update helped lift Next shares and contributed to broader strength in the FTSE 250, which reached a record high during the session even as the blue-chip FTSE 100 struggled to hold onto its earlier gains.

Insurer Legal & General also drew attention Wednesday, with one long-tenured investor highlighting the company's 7.17% dividend yield as a standout among FTSE 100 constituents. The company, which oversees more than £1.2 trillion in assets, has increased its dividend by 62.6% over the past decade, with shares up 17.3% over the past year.

A Mixed Session Beneath the Surface

Not every corner of the market fared well Wednesday. Chip designer AMD, though listed in the United States rather than London, offered a cautionary signal for the broader technology and semiconductor sector after posting strong second-quarter results, including data center sales that doubled from a year earlier, only to see its stock slide roughly 9% in after-hours trading as investors reacted to cautious forward guidance. That reaction underscored a pattern seen elsewhere in markets this week, in which strong headline results have not always translated into share price gains when investors focus instead on forward-looking commentary.

Wednesday's session followed a mixed picture in Tuesday's trading, when the FTSE 100 had gained around 0.5%, driven largely by strength in mining stocks. Antofagasta led that rally with a gain of more than 3.5%, while Anglo American, Rio Tinto, Glencore and Endeavour Mining each advanced more than 2%, supported by stronger commodity prices. HSBC, the index's largest constituent, had traded only modestly higher on Tuesday despite reporting better-than-expected earnings and announcing a new $1 billion share buyback program, while BP posted modest gains after delivering quarterly results that exceeded market expectations.

Not all companies fared as well in recent sessions. Smith & Nephew was among the biggest laggards earlier in the week, falling more than 7% after cutting its full-year sales growth forecast, citing temporary weakness in its U.S. orthopaedics business that weighed on second-quarter performance.

A Market Watching Geopolitics Closely

The FTSE 100's midday pullback comes as global markets continue to closely track developments in the U.S.-Iran standoff, given the direct implications for oil prices and broader economic sentiment. Brent crude had slipped to around $78.86 a barrel earlier in the week amid optimism over the prospective shipping deal, a decline that has generally supported equity markets by easing inflationary pressure tied to energy costs, even as the FTSE 100's own mining and commodity-linked constituents have shown more mixed reactions to shifting oil price expectations.

With corporate earnings season continuing to generate individual stock moves across the index, and geopolitical developments in the Middle East remaining fluid, traders are likely to continue watching both threads closely in the sessions ahead. Wednesday's late-morning reversal, from an initially higher open to a slight midday decline, illustrates the degree to which sentiment has remained sensitive to shifting headlines, even as the broader trend across global markets this week has skewed toward record highs and cautious optimism over an eventual de-escalation of the conflict affecting the Strait of Hormuz.