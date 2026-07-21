FTSE 100 Steadies Near 10,528 as Global Tech Rebound Offsets Weak UK Jobs Data and Burnhams New Agenda

LONDON — Britain's benchmark FTSE 100 index traded roughly flat Tuesday morning, standing at 10,527.69, up 0.03%, or a net variation of 2.93 points, as a rebound in global technology stocks helped offset weaker domestic employment data and investor caution surrounding new Prime Minister Andy Burnham's first major policy announcement.

The index opened the session at a loss, falling 22 points to 10,502 in early trading before recovering through the morning to trade close to Monday's closing level of 10,524.76. Tuesday's session saw the FTSE 100 swing between an intraday high of 10,535.92 and a low of 10,483.14, reflecting a choppy but ultimately directionless morning for London-listed blue-chip shares.

Global tech rebound provides some support

Tuesday's relative stability in London stood in contrast to a difficult opening to the week, when the FTSE 100 fell more than 0.5% on Monday, closing at 10,543 points as investors weighed escalating tensions between the United States and Iran alongside the political transition following Burnham's appointment as prime minister. That Monday decline was led by housebuilder Barratt Redrow, down 3.44%, along with Airtel Africa and Kingfisher, both down more than 3%, while Experian, Diploma and JD Sports Fashion posted gains.

By Tuesday, a broader rebound in global technology and semiconductor stocks helped stabilize sentiment across international markets, providing some offsetting support for the FTSE 100 even as domestic economic data disappointed. The index's relatively defensive sector composition, weighted heavily toward banking, energy and mining companies rather than technology, has continued to help it outperform many of its more tech-exposed European and global peers throughout the recent bout of AI-related stock market volatility.

Weak jobs data weighs on sentiment

Adding to the day's cautious tone, newly released UK employment data showed the jobless total ticking higher, reinforcing concerns about the health of the domestic labor market as Burnham's government works to establish its early economic priorities. The unemployment increase came on a day already packed with corporate news and a closely watched policy announcement from the new prime minister.

Burnham unveils cost-of-living measures

Burnham was set to unveil a series of cost-of-living measures Tuesday, having promised what he described as "breathing space" for British households during his first days in Downing Street. The announcement marks one of the new prime minister's first substantive policy moves since taking office, with markets watching closely for signals about the broader economic direction his government intends to pursue, including eventual decisions regarding his choice of chancellor.

Corporate developments in focus

Beyond the macroeconomic backdrop, individual company news also shaped Tuesday's trading. Facilities management firm Mitie agreed to a takeover bid valued at £3.1 billion, while property group SEGRO remained under scrutiny following the earlier rejection of a takeover proposal from U.S. logistics giant Prologis. Elsewhere, building products distributor Ferguson completed its delisting from the London market, part of a broader pattern of companies shifting their primary listings away from London in recent periods.

Oil prices and Middle East tensions remain a factor

The broader geopolitical backdrop continued to shape investor sentiment across London markets this week, with Brent crude oil prices having climbed above $90 a barrel amid escalating conflict between the United States and Iran. That combination of rising energy prices and geopolitical uncertainty has created a challenging environment for global risk appetite, even as UK stocks have shown relative resilience compared with more technology-heavy markets elsewhere. Some reports suggested oil prices had begun to reverse a portion of their earlier gains as markets weighed the ongoing military escalation against renewed diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalating the conflict.

The 10-year UK Gilt yield climbed to 5.03% amid the combination of domestic political change and global geopolitical tensions, reflecting investor demand for higher returns amid the uncertain backdrop facing UK government debt.

A resilient year for the FTSE 100 overall

Tuesday's relatively muted trading comes against the backdrop of what has otherwise been a historically strong year for the FTSE 100. The index breached the psychologically significant 10,000-point level for the first time on January 2, 2026, capping a remarkable 2025 in which the index gained approximately 22%, its best annual performance since the market's recovery following the 2009 financial crisis. That rally was driven substantially by the Bank of England's shift from aggressive interest rate tightening to a gradual easing cycle, which brought the central bank's base rate down from a peak of 5.25% in mid-2024 to 3.75% by December 2025.

Year-over-year, the FTSE 100 remains up significantly, with the index climbing roughly 16.77% compared with the same point last year, according to trading data, even as the benchmark has experienced periodic bouts of volatility tied to global geopolitical and technology sector developments throughout 2026.

With Burnham's cost-of-living announcement expected to dominate domestic headlines Tuesday, and global markets continuing to navigate both the U.S.-Iran conflict and ongoing volatility in technology stocks, investors are likely to remain focused on how the new government's early economic policy choices, including its eventual chancellor appointment, might shape the broader UK fiscal and monetary outlook in the months ahead. For now, the FTSE 100's defensive structure appears to be helping the index navigate a particularly turbulent stretch for global markets more smoothly than many of its international counterparts, even as domestic political and economic uncertainty continues to develop in parallel.