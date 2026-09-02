South Korea's KOSPI Plunges Nearly 4% As Chip Stocks Sink And Global Bond Selloff Deepens Amid Iran Fears

SEOUL — South Korea's benchmark KOSPI index tumbled nearly 4% on Wednesday, one of its steepest single-day drops in weeks, as renewed U.S. strikes on Iran sent oil prices higher and fueled a punishing selloff in global bond markets that dragged down semiconductor heavyweights Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix.

The KOSPI stood at 6,569.16 points, down 266.64 points, or 3.90%, in trading around 3:05 p.m. local time, according to Korea Exchange data. The decline erased much of the modest gains the index had posted a day earlier, when it closed at 6,835.80 points after a session driven largely by domestic share buybacks from Samsung and SK Hynix.

Wednesday's rout came after the United States launched fresh military strikes against Iran, escalating a conflict now in its seventh month and reigniting fears over disruptions to global energy supplies. The attacks pushed crude oil prices sharply higher overnight, stoking concerns that renewed inflation pressure could force central banks worldwide, including South Korea's, to keep interest rates elevated for longer.

The sell-off was broad-based, but semiconductor stocks — which together account for more than half of the KOSPI's total market weight — led the market lower. Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, the two chipmakers that have powered much of the index's rally this year on the back of surging artificial intelligence demand, both fell sharply, with declines that widened as the session progressed. Other major exporters including SK Square and Hyundai Motor also posted steep losses.

The selling pressure in Seoul mirrored declines across the rest of the region. Trading Economics data showed Asian equity markets broadly under pressure as oil climbed and global bond yields surged to multi-year highs. Japan's benchmark 10-year government bond yield touched 3% for the first time since 1996, while Australia's 10-year yield jumped to its highest level in 15 years, reflecting a global repricing of inflation and fiscal risk that spilled directly into equity markets.

Moomoo Australia chief market strategist Tapas Strickland, describing the broader market dynamics driving the selloff across Asia-Pacific markets, said the shift in sentiment traced directly back to the Middle East.

"The catalyst for the sudden shift in sentiment stems from escalating Middle East tensions following strikes near the Strait of Hormuz, raising immediate concerns over potential bottlenecks in critical global shipping channels," Strickland said. "Higher energy costs risk re-igniting headline inflation just as central banks seek confirmation that price pressures are contained."

Strickland added that the pressure was expected to weigh heaviest on rate-sensitive growth stocks — a description that fits South Korea's technology-heavy market closely, given how reliant its largest listed companies are on capital-intensive chip production and export demand.

South Korea's own inflation data added another layer of pressure on investor sentiment this week. The country's annual inflation rate climbed to 3.1% in August, up from 2.8% in July, according to government figures, even as authorities noted that price growth excluding a temporary telecom billing effect was closer to 2.5%. The uptick in inflation, combined with rising oil costs, has fueled speculation that the Bank of Korea could face growing pressure to maintain a more cautious policy stance in the months ahead.

South Korea's economy is particularly exposed to swings in Middle East oil supply. The country sources roughly 70% of its crude oil imports from the region, making it one of Asia's most vulnerable major economies to any disruption in Gulf shipping lanes, a dynamic investors have repeatedly cited during previous bouts of conflict-driven volatility this year.

Wednesday's losses also extended a turbulent pattern that has defined Korean equities for much of 2026. The KOSPI has swung wildly between record highs and sharp corrections over the past several months, driven largely by shifting sentiment around the artificial intelligence boom and its implications for global chip demand. Despite Wednesday's drop, the index remains up substantially for the year, reflecting a rally that has made it one of the best-performing major stock markets globally in 2026, even after accounting for repeated bouts of severe volatility.

Foreign and institutional investors led the selling on Wednesday, according to exchange data cited by local market trackers, while retail investors stepped in to buy some of the dip — a pattern that has become familiar during this year's volatile trading sessions, though the buying was not enough to offset the broader institutional retreat.

The losses in Seoul followed a similarly cautious tone on Wall Street overnight, where all three major U.S. indexes closed lower as investors weighed the implications of the renewed Iran conflict alongside a deepening global bond rout. Technology shares were among the hardest hit in U.S. trading, setting a negative tone for Asian markets tied closely to the same sector.

Analysts said the path forward for Korean equities would likely hinge on how the Middle East conflict evolves in the coming days, along with any signs of stabilization in global bond markets. A sustained rise in yields, driven by concerns over inflation and swelling government debt levels in major economies including the United States, has become an increasing source of anxiety for equity investors worldwide, compounding the geopolitical risk already weighing on sentiment.

For now, South Korea's chipmakers — and the broader KOSPI along with them — remain caught between two powerful forces: continued strong demand for AI-related semiconductors that has underpinned this year's rally, and mounting macroeconomic headwinds from oil prices, bond yields and shifting central bank expectations that have made the market one of the most volatile among major global indexes in 2026.