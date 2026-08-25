KOSPI Edges Higher as Market Stabilizes Following Monday's Steep Selloff Tied to Samsung Disappointment

SEOUL — South Korea's benchmark KOSPI climbed 28.36 points, or 0.42%, to 6,725.32 as of 2:48 p.m. local time Tuesday, stabilizing after Monday's sharp 3.12% selloff that had been driven primarily by investor disappointment over Samsung Electronics' newly announced shareholder return plan.

Tuesday's modest recovery comes as the index continues to navigate one of the most volatile stretches in its trading history, oscillating between dramatic single-session swings tied largely to shifting sentiment around the country's two dominant semiconductor giants, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix. Monday's steep decline had wiped out much of the strength built up in prior sessions, with the KOSPI having closed at 6,913 points the previous Friday after a 0.88% gain driven by continued shareholder-return expectations across the chip sector.

According to Trading Economics, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix had climbed 3.87% and 2.19%, respectively, during Friday's session, extending gains fueled by continued anticipation of shareholder returns following SK Hynix's earlier 40 trillion won buyback announcement. Strong semiconductor exports provided further support heading into the weekend, with chip shipments nearly tripling to $26 billion during the first 20 days of August, reinforcing expectations that continued AI-driven demand would keep supporting Korea's dominant technology sector. Gains that day extended beyond the chipmakers themselves, with KB Financial Group up 2.63%, Shinhan Financial Group up 3.17%, and SK Inc. up 2.99%.

That optimism proved short-lived. Samsung's disclosure of a record shareholder-return plan, targeting up to 110 trillion won returned to shareholders this year, including 30 trillion won in third-quarter dividends, ultimately fell short of the even more ambitious expectations that had built up among investors following SK Hynix's earlier buyback announcement, triggering Monday's sharp reversal. According to Trading Economics, Monday's session saw broad-based losses spread well beyond Samsung itself, with SK Square falling 4.10%, Samsung C&T Corp. dropping 7.71%, KB Financial Group down 0.79% and SK Inc. sliding 6.31%.

Rising global bond yields compounded the pressure on South Korean equities Monday. The U.S. 30-year Treasury yield reached its highest level in nearly 20 years during the session, while renewed tensions in the Middle East pushed Brent crude oil prices toward $90 a barrel, raising broader concerns about inflation and continuing to weigh on global risk appetite across markets, including South Korea's.

Tuesday's partial rebound reflects the market's attempt to stabilize following that sharp pullback, though the KOSPI remains well below its Friday closing level even after Tuesday's gains. The pattern of dramatic single-session reversals has become a defining characteristic of the index throughout 2026, driven in large part by the outsized influence Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix hold over the broader benchmark, given that the two companies together account for roughly half of the KOSPI's total market capitalization.

That concentration risk has been further amplified by a wave of speculative retail trading activity tied to single-stock leveraged exchange-traded funds linked to the two chipmakers. According to CNBC, South Korean retail investors purchased a net 14 trillion won, or roughly $9.4 billion, of these leveraged products since their May 27 launch, compared with just 2 trillion won purchased by foreign investors, according to KB Financial Group data. That heavy retail leverage has been directly implicated in the index's extreme volatility this year; the combined market capitalization weight of Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix surged from 50.2% before the leveraged ETFs launched to a peak of 58.9% by June 25, before retreating to 46.3% by early August, according to BigGo Finance's analysis of the data.

South Korea's own market volatility gauge, the KOSPI 200 Volatility Index, or VKOSPI, illustrated the scale of the stress the market has endured this year. According to Bloomberg, cited by BigGo Finance, the VKOSPI spiked to an intraday high of 97.99 on June 29, its highest level since the 2008 global financial crisis, before falling sharply in the weeks that followed as the most extreme deleveraging pressure eased.

Wall Street analysts remain divided on how much further the KOSPI's underlying rally can extend despite the recent turbulence. Morgan Stanley has taken the most bullish stance among major brokerages, upgrading its view on South Korean equities to overweight on Aug. 2 and setting a KOSPI target of 9,000 points, according to BigGo Finance. The firm has characterized the recent selloff as a technical correction driven by excessive leverage rather than any deterioration in underlying corporate earnings, estimating that more than half of the broader deleveraging process, spanning leveraged ETFs, hedge fund margin calls and retail margin lending, had already been cleared from the market as of early August.

Citi has taken a more measured position by comparison. According to BigGo Finance, the firm ranked South Korea's fundamental composite score first among 12 emerging markets in its most recent asset allocation report, while maintaining only a neutral investment rating overall. Citi argued that while the country's 2026 earnings growth outlook and current undervaluation present a clear buying opportunity, investors should wait for confirmation that foreign capital flows are normalizing given the residual volatility still working through the market following the leveraged ETF unwind.

Corporate fundamentals have continued showing resilience even amid the index's dramatic price swings. According to KED Global, more than half of South Korean listed companies reporting second-quarter earnings have exceeded market expectations, reinforcing broader confidence that underlying corporate performance remains solid despite the extreme volatility that has characterized the KOSPI's trading pattern throughout the year.

With brokerages broadly anticipating the KOSPI will continue trading within a roughly 6,000-to-7,000-point range in the near term, according to BigGo Finance, investors are likely to remain closely focused on continued developments from Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, upcoming U.S. inflation data, and the broader trajectory of foreign capital flows as key factors that will determine whether Tuesday's modest recovery marks the beginning of a more sustained stabilization or merely another temporary pause within the index's ongoing pattern of extreme volatility.